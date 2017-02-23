11 Healthy Snack Swaps for All Your Favorite Indulgences

Getty; Courtesy
Snacking is a way of life. Whether it's mid-morning, late afternoon, or you're still binge-watching Netflix late night, snacks are the necessary glue that hold our dietary habits together. But there's no reason to leap off the wellness rails just to indulge in some mid-meal noshing. Read on for some easy healthy snack swaps to work into your daily diet.
WATCH: Try This Healthy, Cheap Late-Night Snack
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement