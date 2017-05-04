Best Drone: DJI Mavic Pro

We know what you’re thinking: Drones? Really? But we promise camera-packing aircrafts are awesome—even if you’re not a Hollywood producer clocking aerial shots or a real estate agent looking to show the lay of the land. The best way to think of these things is as super-charged GoPros, capable of adding serious drama to your skiing and surfing videos. And the best one on the market for most people right now is the DJI Mavic Pro. The main reason: It’s so freakin’ small.

Of course, there are plenty of tiny drones out there. But most of them are mere toys—flimsy pieces of plastic with crappy cameras that feel like they’d be at home on a decade-old camera phone. The DJI Mavic Pro is purse-level portable (when folded, it’s just eight inches at its longest and weighs about a pound a half), but without sacrificing features or specs. That means a super-sharp 4K camera for video, 12-megapixel stills, and the ability to stream 1080p footage live to your phone or tablet. Not interested in actually piloting this thing? A range of flight modes let the autopilot do the work—it even has the ability to follow you around while you’re mopping up moguls or putting mega miles behind you on the road.

And just in case you happen to have a friend at the FAA who will turn a blind eye to your shenanigans, this thing has a range of more than four miles and can fly up to 40 mph.

Wins for: Packing a pro-grade drone into a portable, purse-friendly package

Noteworthy features:

Its camera features top-notch 4K video resolution and 12-megapixel stills

Autopilot modes take the pressure off your driving abilities

See what it’s shooting in HD live on your phone

Ridiculously compact design

