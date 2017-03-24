The Best Bath Towels for Snuggling Up Post-Shower

Courtesy
Lindsay Dolak
Mar 24, 2017 @ 8:00 am

It's an unbreakable cycle: We get up, we shower, and then we sit wrapped in our towels counting the minutes until we absolutely have to start getting ready for the day or contemplating our existence. Since we're all guilty of this post-shower ritual, we decided to find the most water-wicking, snuggliest towels to swathe ourselves in.

Whether you like your towels patterned or plain, organic or otherwise, micro-cotton or Turkish cotton, there's something on our list for you. Keep scrolling for our picks suitable for every budget and style.

WATCH: 4 Ways to Refresh Your Bedroom

 

1 of 10 Courtesy

Nordstrom At Home Hydrocotton Bath Towel

These ultra-plush hydrocotton towels are woven in a way that leaves the yarn untwisted, giving them larger surface area, which means faster and better absorption for you.

available at Nordstrom $29 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
2 of 10 Courtesy

Matouk Marlowe Bath Towel

A colorful trim adds makes the standard white towel a bit more dynamic, but still fitting for every bathroom's decor.

available at Neiman Marcus $56 SHOP NOW
3 of 10 Courtesy

Wamsutta Perfect Soft Micro Cotton Bath Towel

These towels are as durable as they are delicate to the touch and only get softer with time.

available at Bed, Bath, and Beyond $15 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
4 of 10 Courtesy

Abyss Super Line Bath Towel

From the same company that brings you super luxe bed linens, these towels are spun with Egyptian cotton for a high quality, high comfort touch.

available at Bloomingdale's $95 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
5 of 10 Courtesy

Threshold Cross Bath Towel

Terry weave in a fun pattern and gorgeous blue adds a pop of texture and color to your space.

available at Target $13 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
6 of 10 Courtesy

Hotel Collection Premier Bath Towel

Super-absorbant and soft Annur cotton makes for a dreamy, not damp bathroom appointment.

available at Macy's $39 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
7 of 10 Courtesy

1888 Mills Organic Cotton Bath Towel

These oversized and totally organic towels are perfect for post-shower swaddling.

available at Amazon $29, set of two SHOP NOW
Advertisement
8 of 10 Courtesy

Bare Cotton Luxury Hotel & Spa Turkish Cotton Bath Towel

Turkish cotton gives these towels a plush feel that dries as quick as your thinner, older towels.

available at Amazon $44 for set of four SHOP NOW
Advertisement
9 of 10 Courtesy

Ralph Lauren Palmer Bath Towel

If you prefer your towels ultra-thick, these provide perfect cushioning in a massive selection of colors.

available at Bloomingdale's $35 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
10 of 10 Courtesy

DKNY Mercer Towel Collection

These designer towels offer a bit of elegance to your bathroom.

available at Nordstrom $20 SHOP NOW

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!