Best Aroma Diffuser: Vitruvi Stone Diffuser

If you’ve ever wanted to replicate the spa experience in your own home, an essential oil diffuser is your express ticket. Diffusers may be small in size, but their impact is large and immediate, especially when used in small spaces.

Truth be told, I’m pretty new to the personal diffuser space. Outside of spas, the only humidifiers I’d encountered were of the appliance-grade batch, dutifully pulled out every winter to ward off the drying effects of overzealous apartment heaters.

Aroma diffusers are not much different in function; they all still deliver a steady stream of hydrating air. However, as the name implies, essential oil diffusers fill the air with the aroma of your choosing, be it energy-lifting peppermint or mind-clearing eucalyptus. And unlike clunky humidifiers, essential air diffusers almost always complement the home with their smaller size and neutral designs, like Stadler's sleek range or HoMedics's basketweave Ellia diffuser ($100) that could blend right in among your planters.

While many models have added bells and whistles (lights! music! remotes!), our top choice was one of the simplest: the Vitruvi Stone Diffuser.

The matte ceramic porcelain is a study in minimalism itself (one might even mistake it for a bud vase), coming in both white and black. Standing at just over 7 inches with a nearly 3 1/2-inch diameter base, the Vitruvi could easily be placed on a desk, vanity, or narrow console.

The buttons are few (just the on/off switch, plus the adjacent button controlling the LED light) and the sound is almost nonexistent. On continuous mode, it will automatically turn off after three hours; on 30-second interval mode, it will shut off after seven hours.

The inner chamber is just as spare, with a water-stopping cap and a water storage container that you simply fill with water and a few drops of oil (a little goes a long way). Bottles of essential oils are relatively inexpensive and you can purchase sets or individual scents easily for about $10/each online. I liked the peppermint and grapefruit scents that came in an Ellia sampler set ($45/3 bottles), as well as the Vitruvi's eucalyptus oil ($10) that cleared my sinuses right up.

This is aromatherapy at its most stylish.

Wins for: Appearance, Functionality, Ease, and Simple Design

Noteworthy Features:

Small footprint

Minimal set-up time

3 hours of run time non-stop; 7 hours at 30-second intervals

Safe device, will turn off automatically either when the time is up or when water runs out

