6 Coloring Books for Grown-Ups to Help You Find Your Inner Child

Courtesy
SYDNEY MONDRY
Oct 28, 2015 @ 1:00 pm

There was nothing more relaxing as a kid than spreading your coloring books across the table and going to town with a pack of freshly sharpened rainbow-hued pencils. At a certain point, we grew out of that therapeutic pastime and replaced it with “grown up” activities like watching TV, grabbing drinks with a friend, or catching up on cat videos on the Internet. With the recent rise of coloring books created specifically for adults, there’s no excuse not to buy yourself a brand new pack of pencils and get scribbling. Below, a list of our favorite editions. Whether you stay in the lines or not, happy coloring!

1 of 6

Secret Garden Artist's Edition: 20 Drawings to Color and Frame by Johana Basford

Illustrator Basford gains drawing inspiration from the property around her home in rural Scotland. 

($23; laurenceking.com)

2 of 6

Every Little Thing: A Flat Vernacular Coloring Book by Payton Cosell Turner

The artistic genius behind the Brooklyn-based hand-printed wallpaper company Flat Vernacular brings her creations to life in the form of this '80s-inspired coloring book.

($9; amazon.com)

3 of 6

Animorphia: An Extreme Colouring and Search Challenge by Kerby Rosanes

Animal lovers, rejoice! Color your way through fantastical animal drawings, and then stick around for a scavenger hunt.  

($16; amazon.com)

4 of 6

Vive Le Color! Liberty by Marabout

This coloring book offers a fresh, sophisticated take on our middle school flower doodles.

($10; overstock.com)

5 of 6

I Heart Cute Coloring by Jess Bradley

Bradley’s adorably cartoonish illustrations mean that you can scribble through this book alone or with a younger companion. Bonus: it’s small enough to fit in a coat pocket or purse. 

($10; penguinrandomhouse.com)

6 of 6

Four Seasons: A Coloring Book by Aiko Fukawa

If just the mere act of coloring doesn't do it, Fukawa’s dreamy seasonal drawings are sure to get you Zenned out. 

($11; amazon.com)

