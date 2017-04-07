4 Beer and Food Pairings in Honor of National Beer Day

Today, on National Beer Day, we officially have another reason to be hyped about hops. In celebration, we tapped Brooklyn Brewery’s head of culinary programming, Chef Andrew Gerson, to suggest the best beer and bites pairings. From sours to stouts, the Italy-trained, Philly-born chef with more than 10 years of experience is no stranger to local food and fare pairings. He’s put together his favorites to bring out the best in each beer.

And if you’re in N.Y.C. Apr. 21-22, check out Brooklyn Brewery’s MASH event featuring Gerson’s surprise bites, local food vendors, live music, art, games, and of course plenty of beer.