What I Did and Didn’t Need While Backpacking Through Southeast Asia

One of the best things I packed was a white crochet and fringed top from Forever 21 (pictured above), and there are multiple reasons why. First, it’s super lightweight and breezy, which are two clothing conditions that will help you beat the intense heat. Next, this top also saved me after I got sunburned, allowing me to go out in the sun while remaining somewhat covered up. Plus, if you plan on visiting any temples, you will need something with sleeves long enough to cover at least your shoulders and upper arms. A white tasseled top from H&M ($30; hm.com) would have been perfect, as well.

LEAVE BEHIND: DARK, LONG SLEEVED TOPS

While the sunny weather is one of Southeast Asia’s crowd-drawers, the heat can sometimes be overwhelming. I packed a couple of darker-hued tops and found them to be a waste of space, as I almost always chose a light colored piece instead. If you do bring any dark colored items, I would opt for short sleeved or cropped—the less material the better! I also learned that mosquitos may be more drawn to dark clothing, and I didn’t want to attract them any more than necessary.