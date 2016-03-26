What I Did and Didn’t Need While Backpacking Through Southeast Asia

Packing for a two-week vacation can be a daunting task. But what’s even more intimidating? Packing everything you need (or think you need) into just one small, carry on-size backpack. With summer around the corner and the busy season upon us, travelers around the globe are gearing up to head out on vacation. Having just returned from two weeks backpacking around Thailand and Cambodia, I learned firsthand which items were necessities and which I could have done without, but unfortunately I didn’t figure that out until I was already on the other side of the world. Before your next adventure, read below for my top five favorite things I packed, as well as some tips, tricks, and what I wished I had left at home.