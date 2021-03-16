12 Celebrities Who Are Pragmatic, Heartfelt Virgos

This year, our ability to cut through the distractions in order to be productive has definitely been put to the test. Yet, the ability to put your head down and tend to your to-do list can feel therapeutic and centering. And if you're looking for someone who's an expert at doing exactly this, look no further than the Virgos in your life.

Virgo, the sixth sign of the zodiac, is ruled by messenger Mercury, which oversees communication, transportation, and technology. Because Mercury is associated with mental energy, those ruled by the planet tend to be quite cerebral and excel at writing, public speaking, debate, and all forms of communication that require doing research, then sharing that information they've gathered. Mutable sign Virgos — generally born between August 23 and September 22 — The earth sign, symbolized by the Maiden or Virgin, is also the ruler of the Sixth House of Wellness and Daily Routine, so they tend to be most comfortable when they're busy with not only chores but self-improvement, working to bolster their own or their loved ones' health, and taking care of business on the job.

Like their fellow earth signs, these pragmatic, analytical overachievers are generally obsessed with being on their A game. And it's worth noting that as a mutable sign, they tend to be open minded, adaptable, and open to switching up their game plan if necessary.

There's plenty we can learn from the sign of the Virgin or Maiden, under which various perfectionistic, service-oriented, nurturing, and downright brainy celebs and public figures were born. Consider the ultimate Virgoan icon, Beyonce, known for her jaw-dropping attention to detail and ability to tell stories in a plethora of inspiring ways. Or Amy Poehler, who has not only used her own strong, feminist Virgoan voice in her career but empowered young women to do the same.

Here, we're honoring some of our favorite Virgo celebrities.

1. Zendaya

Born on September 1, the actor, singer, and producer has been hard at work since she was a kid on the Disney channel in the early '10s. After not only starring in but producing the sitcom K.C. Undercover, she went on to portray a teen struggling with drug addiction in Euphoria, a role for which she became the youngest winner of the Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series. Zendaya also solidified her status as a multi-hyphenate by releasing chart-topping pop music. She's also known for her charitable work with organizations like the American Heart Association, Toys for Tots, and Donate My Dress, among many others.

2. Beyonce

When you think of Virgo celebs, Queen Bey is no doubt the first to come to mind for a reason. Born on September 4, the singer, songwriter, actor, director, humanitarian, record producer, and mom of three does it all, earning all the awards and breaking all the records in the process. Though the world first fell head over heels for her when she was a member of Destiny's Child, Bey went on to act and become one of the world's best-selling and influential record artists. She's also used her unparalleled platform and beloved voice to champion the Black Lives Matter movement and other philanthropic causes. One of her recent projects, the Bey Good Impact Fund, involved partnering with the NAACP to provide grants up to families who have been delinquent in their home mortgage or rental payments during the pandemic.

3. Blake Lively

The actor, born on August 25, has, in true Virgoan fashion, been dedicated to her craft since she was 11 years old. After making her debut in her dad's directorial debut Sandman, Lively went on to endear herself to audiences in The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants and later, become a weekly fixture in Gossip Girl-loving homes as Serena van der Woodsen. Over the years, she's starred in a variety of roles — from crime thriller The Town to Green Lantern, where she met her now husband Ryan Reynolds. The mom of three is also dedicated to philanthropic work, such as Gucci's "Chime for Change" campaign that aims to raise funds and awareness for various women's issues.

4. Melissa McCarthy

Fans of Gilmore Girls will pretty much always think of Melissa McCarthy, born on August 26, as Lorelai Gilmore's BFF Sookie St. James. But the actor, comedian, writer, producer, and fashion designer has come an extremely long way from Stars Hollow, going on to play Molly Flynn on Mike & Molly, win multiple Primetime Emmy Awards, gain accolades (including two Oscar noms) for her role in Bridesmaids as well as her portrayal of Lee Israel in the biopic Can You Ever Forgive Me?. She and her husband Ben Falcone are also producers, and in 2015, she launched a clothing line called Melissa McCarthy Seven7. The hardworking funny-woman and mom of two has also lent her time and energy to charities like the Elizabeth Taylor AIDS foundation and St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.

5. Amy Poehler

Born on September 16, the former Saturday Night Live cast member, actor, comedian, writer, producer, and director has been a staple of comedic TV for basically the entirety of the 21st century. We love when she partners with fellow earth sign, Taurus Tina Fey, to host a slew of award shows, and she'll always have a place in Mean Girls' fans' hearts as the "Cool Mom" and in Parks and Recreation fans' hearts as Galentine's Day originator Leslie Knope. In other words, Poehler is 100 percent a Hollywood force to be reckoned with, and it's no wonder, given her Virgoan diligence and wit. The mom of two also poured her service-oriented Virgoan heart into various social and political causes such as collaborating with the National Domestic Workers Alliance, serving as a celebrity ambassador for Worldwide Orphans Foundation, and founding Amy's Smart Girls, an online community and digital web series aimed at empowering girls.

6. Michelle Williams

The actor, best known for her roles in small-scale indie flicks these days, first became a household name in the late '90s, thanks to her role as Jennifer Lindley in the hit teen drama Dawson's Creek. In 2005, she was nominated for Best Supporting Actress for her role in Ang Lee's Brokeback Mountain. Despite decades of stardom, Williams has been described as coming off as "shy, earnest, thoughtful, and [...] a little wary of publicity," traits that absolutely suit plenty of Virgos. The mom of one is also very service-oriented, stating that she'd like to use her platform to speak out against issues such as sexism, gender pay gap, and sexual harassment.

7. Jennifer Hudson

In some ways, it feels like eons ago that the singer, actor, and philanthropist rose to fame while competing on the third season of American Idol. But that was in 2004, and in the years that have followed, Hudson has become one of the most lauded multihyphenate performers of her generation, scooping up an Academy Award, a Golden Globe Award, and two Grammy Awards to date. The entertainer, whose mother, brother, and nephew were victims of a 2008 shooting, founded both the Hudson-King Foundation for Families of Slain Victims as well as the Julian D. King Gift Foundation. She has also donated to charities focused on human rights, education, and health care and fighting HIV/AIDS, hunger, and human trafficking. "I feel like your celebrity is not about the fortune or the fame...if you can't help anyone then it's in vain, it's pointless," the clearly service-oriented Virgo star told Global Citizen.

8. Cameron Diaz

Born on August 30, the retired actor, author, producer, and model stole the nation's hearts with her role in The Mask and My Best Friend's Wedding in the '90s and went on to star in a ton of comedic and dramatic roles. Diaz has frequently been lauded for her performances, garnering four Golden Globe noms, three Screen Actors Guild Award noms, and a New York Film Critics Award. She's also been the highest paid actress over 40 in Hollywood. The mom of one has notably let her inner Virgo shine by writing health books: The Body Book, published in 2013, and The Longevity Book, which was published in 2016. And Diaz' Virgoan outlook could be summed up with one of her quotes: "I think that anything that you do, any accomplishment that you make, you have to work for. And I've worked very hard in the last ten years of my life, definitely, and I can tell you that hard work pays off. It's not just a cliche."

9. Keke Palmer

The actor and singer, born on August 26, received critical acclaim for her starring breakout role in Akeelah and the Bee back in 2006, winning a Chicago Film Critics Association Award and a Young Artist Award. Since then, she has racked up a variety of wins and noms for her work including Screen Actors Guild Awards and NAACP Image Awards. Last year, she released her third extended play entitled Virgo Tendencies, Pt. 1, admitting, "I take on Virgo traits when going after what I want. I can be a stickler. But because of my moon sign [Sagittarius], I'm not as serious as some Virgos. It adds a bit of frenetic energy into all of that." Palmer has also poured her energy into various charities, including the Girl Scouts, Saving Our Daughters (an anti-bullying campaign), and the very earth sign-appropriate organization Urban Farming.

10. Taraji P. Henson

Born on September 11, the actor's breakout role was in 2001's Baby Boy, and she went on to receive critical acclaim for her roles in 2005's Hustle & Flow and 2008's The Curious Case of Benjamin Button, receiving SAG, Oscar, and Critics Choice Award nominations. She would later become the first Black woman to win a Critics' Choice Television Award for Best Actress in a Drama Series, and she won a Golden Globe Award and was nominated for Emmy Awards in 2015 and 2016. Not only has she been named one of Time's Most Influential People, but the hardworking Virgo also put her communication skills to work for her New York Times bestselling memoir Around the Way Girl. The mom of one was quoted as saying, in true Virgo fashion, "I'm always interested in challenging myself and pushing and seeing how far I can go."

11. Salma Hayek

The actor and producer, born on September 2, made her acting debut in Mexico, starring in a telenovela called Teresa. In the early '90s, she found fame in the U.S., thanks to roles in Desperado, From Dusk till Dawn, Wild Wild West, and Dogma. But she was nominated for an Oscar, a BAFTA, Golden Globe, and SAG award for her turn in the biopic Frida. Hayek is also an active philanthropist whose own foundation was originally focused on giving aid to battered women and has since branched out to work with disadvantaged children on the streets of Mexico.

12. Gretchen Whitmer