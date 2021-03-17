Here's how to make the most of the start of spring and the astrological new year, based on your zodiac sign.

After a long and gloomy winter, spring is finally just around the corner. The spring equinox (aka the vernal equinox) will occur on Saturday, March 20, when the sun crosses the equator line, marking the start of the spring season in the Northern Hemisphere. This also happens to coincide with the start of Aries season. Since it's the first sign of the zodiac, it's considered the beginning of the astrological new year and a chance to start fresh. (So, if your January resolutions didn't exactly stick, here's your chance to try again.)

So, in celebration, your spring tarot 'scope is here to add more clarity to your seasonal visions and endeavors. Plus, it will help you navigate through the energies that are coming your way during all of spring's luminaries (the New and Full Moons of the season), the Venus Star Point (which occurs on March 26th), and Mercury retrograde (which commences on May 29th and lasts until June 22nd).

Most importantly, it will help you manifest your truest dreams and give you the strength to revise the direction of your life this spring.

Aries

The Lovers: You may be tempted by the fruit of another this spring. Although your main relationship is going smoothly, there is another person who is moving towards you to spice things up in your life through a mild flirtation. Be careful in how you proceed, as this connection is here to boost your ego and not for anything more.

Taurus

The Hermit: Everyone needs a little time away from the ones that they love and care about to gain clarity on past drama. Use this time to your advantage and to come to an understanding about what you want in your friendships. Once you give yourself the space to think, you'll come to the best conclusion and create that vibe in your relationships.

Gemini

5 of Pentacles: Money is causing you to have major anxiety at the moment. Instead of saying woe is me, ask for help and advice in boosting your finances. You may even get a loan or assistance from an unlikely ally if you surrender control and are open about your situation. This could help you get your feet off the ground, financially speaking.

Cancer

Knight of Swords: Your ambition and need to succeed is great. Pay attention to the details of all professional partnerships and endeavors. Don't let your drive and desire for career advancement let you skip over the details of contracts or agreements. If you get a third party to look the documents over before signing them, it can save you a lot of headaches.

Leo

10 of Disks: Now is the time to relish in abundance and feel good about the wealth that you've acquired. Treat yourself to a nice present or dinner. Celebrate your amazingness and awesomeness with those in your crew who support you. This will make you feel as though you've made it (which you have) and bring an inner sense of calm your way.

Virgo

Ace of Swords: You are receiving major downloads from the universe which are giving you mental clarity on matters and relationships. This is motivating you to speak your mind about your innermost feelings and make decisions about who you want in your life. Don't hold anything back. Your words will give you strength and your voice will add power to your overall energy.

Libra

7 of Disks: Projects are taking longer than expected to come to fruition. The key is to have patience and not overly stress. Everything will work out as you had wanted and anticipated, which is why you shouldn't get emotional about things manifesting. Summer offers potential for the seeds you've planted to come into full bloom. Spring is just a waiting game.

Scorpio

The Emperor: Creating boundaries is important, especially when everyone feels as though they can weigh in on your relationships and circumstances. No one knows the best path for you to take — except you. Stop sharing tea and drown out the outside chatter. If people have nothing nice to say, then don't engage with them. It's your life. You make the decisions.

Sagittarius

The Hierophant: When it comes to matters of the heart, you're trying to do the "right" thing. If this means breaking up with someone you care about because you don't see the situationship going anywhere, then so be it. On the flip side, this can also indicate a commitment (or deepening of one) coming to you in regards to a current partnership.

Capricorn

4 of Cups: You have too many opportunities and possibilities at your fingertips, which can create confusion about which one you should take. You are "spoiled for choice" at the moment. And that can lead to apathy or confusion. Don't throw away or take for granted the blessings that the universe has bestowed upon you. Honor them and choose one that you like.

Aquarius

10 of Wands: Everything and everyone seems and feels too heavy for you. Therefore, you have to categorize and compartmentalize your life. Prioritizing important issues is essential now. Don't give energy to mundane matters when you have to deal with pressing situations. If you take this advice then your burden will become lighter and you can tend to things that need your attention.

Pisces