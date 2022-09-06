This Month's Pisces Full Moon Is One of the Most Magical of the Year

Anyone born while planets were moving through water sign Pisces is often pegged as empathic, super-sensitive, imaginative, spiritual, and, yep, even a bit psychic. Piscean people are dreamers, healers, and sometimes even escapists who are frequently swept up in fantasy. That mystical tone is owed to the sign's ruler, Neptune, which oversees illusion and spirituality — and has a way of clouding rational thought and encouraging us to look at the world through rose-colored glasses. And those are all just a few of the themes that you could feel influencing your perspective in the days around this month's Pisces-ruled lunar event.

The Fish's annual full moon will be exact on Saturday, September 10 at 6 a.m. ET/3 a.m. PT. With the moon connecting harmoniously to Uranus, the planet of sudden change and innovation, this late summer moment might very well play host to out-of-the-blue breakthroughs and spiritual growth.

The full moon in Pisces invites you to step back from reality.

Full moons — which happen when the confident sun exactly opposes the intuitive moon — always present a monthly opportunity to wrap up projects you started six months or even two weeks prior. They're culmination points, breaking points, and a chance to release anything that's no longer serving you.

And with this month's full moon falling in daydreamy, deeply feeling Pisces — which is also the final sign of the 12-sign zodiac cycle — you could truly feel as though you're at the end of a significant chapter in your life and on the precipice of a new one. You could be especially sensitive, compassionate, and find it easier to pick up on other people's vibes. Still, caring for yourself — and respecting whatever's happening in the most tender, vulnerable part of your heart — will be the top priority.

It's a lesson that we've already been called to learn during service-oriented, intuitive Virgo season. But while Virgoan energy nudges us to take practical steps to nurture others and ourselves, Piscean vibes are about diving into the deep end of challenging emotions. Given the Fish's propensity for healing and exploring spirituality, being brave enough to swim in these challenging waters can prove truly cathartic.

In other words, full moons are super-emotional moments in and of themselves, and when the full moon is ruled by Pisces, anything you're feeling is bound to be intensified.

The moon's sextile to Uranus brings sudden — ideally, positive — twists and turns.

With the moon falling at 17 degrees Pisces, it'll form a sweet sextile to revolutionary Uranus, currently residing at 18 degrees of earth sign Taurus. These two signs make a naturally cozy pair; they're the duo who spent the holiday weekend blasting A/C, cuddling up on the couch, digging into a pint of ooey-gooey decadent ice cream, and watching Persuasion on Netflix for the second time. But we're talking about the moon dancing with Uranus, and even when it's in steady, fixed Taurus, Uranus brings electrifying change and lightbulb moments.

All those deeply-felt emotions that could be coming up for you around this full moon could lead to an exciting epiphany, desire to move in a totally new direction or strike out against convention. It's an inspiring, enlivening aspect that can bring thrills and surprises to an already magical time.

Pluto's involvement could drive you to step into your intuitive power.

Before the moon completes its run through Pisces, it'll also form a sextile to Pluto, the planet of rebirth, regeneration, power, and transformation. This signals an opportunity to shed light on anything that's been lurking under the surface and to contend with emotions that you might not have been ready or willing to deal with until now. And as if a full moon in Pisces wasn't already such a super-psychic moment itself, the moon's sextile to powerful Pluto pumps up your ability to tap into your intuition.

In short, this is a full moon that's all about going inward, stepping away from the desire for external validation, and tending to whatever's going on in your heart of hearts.

Here, how this Pisces full moon will affect you, based on your sign. (Pro-tip: Be sure to read both your sun and your rising sign, if you know it. If you don't, you can find it on your natal chart or via this CafeAstrology calculator.)

Aries (March 21-April 19)

With the full moon falling in your twelfth house of spirituality, you'll do well to slow down your usual hustle-bustle and let your imagination take the reins. And with Uranus in your second house of income, taking extra care for your psychological well-being now could lead to an eye-opening realization about your moneymaking plans.

Taurus (April 20-May 20)

With the full moon falling in your eleventh house of networking, an important group project could be very much on your mind. And thanks to the moon's sextile to Uranus in your sign, you could be the team member who comes up with the brilliant approach that gets everyone across the finish line.

Gemini (May 21-June 20)

With the full moon lighting up your tenth house of career, you could be taking on a leadership role or stepping into the spotlight on the job. And thanks to the sextile to Uranus in your twelfth house of spirituality, your inner voice can — and, perhaps out of the blue, will — tell you if you're on track or need to change course.

Cancer (June 21-July 22)

The full moon falls in your ninth house of higher learning, inspiring you to move beyond your comfort zone and wrap up loose ends that could be impeding your personal growth. Thanks to the sextile to Uranus in your eleventh house of networking, sharing your vision can have you feeling especially connected to friends and colleagues.

Leo (July 23-August 22)

The full moon falls in your eighth house of emotional bonds and joint resources, so shared emotional and financial investments with a loved one or S.O. are very much top of mind. And with the sextile to Uranus in your tenth house of career, feeling secure — and inspired — within your emotional bonds bolsters your confidence in your professional path.

Virgo (August 23-September 22)

The full moon falls in your seventh house of partnership, so there's a bit of a push-pull happening right now between you standing up for your needs and making room for someone else's. With the sextile to Uranus in your ninth house of adventure, you'll want to let your desire to learn and grow fuel your next move.

Libra (September 23-October 22)

The full moon lights up your sixth house of wellness and routine, so you could be taking a microscope to daily habits — perhaps related to work-life balance — and feeling like it's time to switch things up for your mental and physical well-being. Uranus in your eighth house of emotional bonds may encourage you to lean on a loved one to map out what comes next.

Scorpio (October 23-November 21)

This full moon is in your fifth house of romance and self-expression, so it can be a truly fun, lighthearted, creatively stimulating, and even steamy one for you. You can look forward to the sextile to Uranus in your seventh house of partnership helping you feel even closer to someone special.

Sagittarius (November 22-December 21)

With the full moon falling in your fourth house of home life, you'll be even more in touch with your roots and nurturing anything in your life that boosts your sense of security. And with the sextile to Uranus in your sixth house of wellness, you may have an emotional breakthrough that benefits your day-to-day grind.

Capricorn (December 22-January 19)

The full moon falls in your third house of communication, so chances are you'll be spread pretty thin, thanks to a packed calendar. Be sure to take a time-out to rest, recharge, and do something creatively fulfilling — especially with the sextile to Uranus in your fifth house of self-expression.

Aquarius (January 20-February 18)

Falling in your second house of income, this full moon will ask you to make sure that the way you're bringing in cash is in line with what you value. And with a sextile to Uranus in your fourth house of home life, prioritizing security — both financial and emotional — is a must.

Pisces (February 19-March 20)

This full moon in your sign cranks up your sensitivity, empathy, psychic ability, and desire to step even more fully into your power. Although you might be content to work through whatever is coming up for you in a private way, the moon's sextile to Uranus in your third house of communication supports your ability to trade notes with — and garner loving support from — friends. Connection can lead to making even more progress with your most heartfelt goals.