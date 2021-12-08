Which Zodiac Sign Are You Really? Take This Quiz to Find Out
Many people don't necessarily identify with the personality traits associated with their zodiac sign. Maybe they were born under rose-colored glasses-wearing water sign Pisces, yet they're more of a science-minded, quirky contrarian. Or they're showy fire sign Leo... yet they loathe being in the spotlight. That's when any astrologer like myself would point out that there are so many more layers to natal astrology, or the study of the sky's influence on our personalities than just our sun sign.
But if you're curious to see which sign's vibe you're really giving off, according to your personality and lifestyle choices, this zodiac sign quiz can offer the perfect insight.
Take this quiz, and see what your true zodiac sign energy is. Then consider getting a natal chart reading or investigating your sun, moon, and rising sign to take a deeper look into how other planets might be at play.