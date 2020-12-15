16 Pisces Celebrities Born Under the Empathic Water Sign

Pisces, born between February 19 and March 20, are poets and dreamers, wired to be compassionate, romantic, and deeply empathic. Ruled by rational thought-clouding Neptune, they're also innately spiritual and even psychic. All of these traits make them naturals as performers and creatives who find it easy to usher others into new worlds. Because they feel quite deeply, Pisceans might struggle with difficult to process emotions, which are best handled through their art and energetic practices (like meditation, Reiki, or acupuncture). 

Looking for more insight on the complex, mystical mutable water sign? Find out below which celebrities are artistic Pisces.

Rihanna 

Credit: Getty Images

Born February 20 in Saint Michael, Barbados, the "bad gal" singer, actress, and entrepreneur has won 9 Grammys and is officially part of the billionaires' club.

Drew Barrymore 

Credit: Getty Images

The talented multi-hyphenate, who has been captivating audiences since she was a little girl, was born February 22 in Culver City, California.

Eva Mendes 

Credit: Getty Images

Born Eva de la Caridad Méndez on March 5 in Miami, Florida, the actress, model, and businesswoman is also a proud mama to two girls she shares with Scorpio Ryan Gosling.

Rashida Jones 

Credit: Getty Images

The actress, director, writer, and producer who endeared herself to The Office fans as Karen Filippelli was born on February 25 in Los Angeles to famous parents Quincy Jones (a fellow Pisces!) and Peggy Lipton.

Olivia Wilde

Credit: Getty Images

The House actress and feminist activist was born on March 10 in New York City.

Emily Blunt

Credit: Getty Images

The actress who captivated audiences in Devil Wears Prada was born on February 23 in London, England. 

Lupita Nyong'o 

Credit: Getty Images

Born in Mexico City, Mexico on March 1, the actress and author took home the Oscar for Best Supporting Actress for 12 Years a Slave in 2014.

Rebel Wilson

Credit: Getty Images

Born March 2 in Sydney, Australia, the Australian actress, comedian, writer, and producer is best known for her roles in Bridesmaids and Pitch Perfect.

Adam Levine

Credit: Getty Images

The Maroon 5 lead singer, songwriter, record producer, and former coach on The Voice was born on March 18 in Los Angeles, California.

Dakota Fanning

Credit: Getty Images

Born on February 23 in Conyers, Georgia, the actress, who achieved critical acclaim as a child star, is best known for her roles in I Am Sam and War of the Worlds

Jon Hamm

Credit: Getty Images

The Mad Men star, who most certainly explored some escapist Neptunian themes as Don Draper, was born on March 10 in St. Louis, Missouri.

Justin Bieber

Credit: Getty Images

Born on March 1 in London, Canada, the Grammy Award winner has been famously channeling his many feelings into his music since he was a 13-year-old doing covers on YouTube. 

Jessica Biel

Credit: Getty Images

The 7th Heaven and The Sinner star (and wife of Justin Timberlake) was born March 3 in Ely, Minnesota.

Carrie Underwood

Credit: Getty Images

The country superstar and entrepreneur was born on March 10 in Muskogee, Oklahoma.

Common

Credit: Getty Images

The rapper and activist was born Lonnie Corant Jaman Shuka Rashid Lynn Jr. on March 13 in Chicago, Illinois.

Chelsea Handler

Credit: Getty Images

The outspoken comedian, actress, writer, television host, producer and activist was born on February 25 in Livingston, New Jersey.

