The New Moon in Gemini Is the Reset Button We Desperately Need Right Now

As the mutable air sign, Gemini is curious, quick-witted, and perpetually pumped to connect with others on just about anything. Thanks to its ruler, Mercury, the planet of communication, the third sign is associated with a nonstop super-social vibe and eagerness to gather information. And that buzzy, inquisitive tone is at the core of this upcoming Memorial Day new moon in the sign of the Twins.

Falling on Monday, May 30 at 7:30 a.m. ET/4:30 a.m. PT, this summery, action-oriented moon will feel like a welcome change of pace from the heavy, emotional, likely stressful feeling that came with the previous lunar event — a full moon and eclipse in powerful water sign Scorpio that occurred on May 15-16. And it may be the moment that allows you to shake off any lingering darkness and move forward.

The new moon in Gemini fuels self-reflection around how you take in and share information.

New moons — which happen when the confident sun pairs up with the intuitive moon — always present a monthly opportunity to get clear on which new chapter you want to write over the course of the next two weeks (up until the next full moon) and next six months (when the corresponding full moon occurs). Most new moons are considered opportune times to check ourselves and consider how we've been faring in a particular area of life, and this particular one, thanks to being ruled by Mercury, is highly cerebral.

Not only could your mental and social energy be heightened but you'll also be stirred to think about how you've been receiving info and communicating it to others. As a super communicator, Gemini excels not only at speaking butat listening and absorbing what others have to say. And you'll want to be sure you're striking that balance in both your personal and professional lives.

Mars and Jupiter bring a burst of go-getter energy.

On the new moon day, you'll still be feeling the effects of go-getter Mars pairing up with lucky Jupiter in bold cardinal fire sign Aries on Sunday, May 29. The meeting between the planet of action and the planet of abundance can stoke your inner fire to really get after anything you've been working toward and craving — especially in the house, and therefore, the area of your life, that Aries rules. And because new moons are usually fuel for setting ambitious intentions and then taking even just one conscious step in the right direction, you may be extra pumped to make major moves to achieve a long-term dream now.

But Mercury's retrograde could slow your roll.

As sure as you may be about what you want the future to look like and as confident as you may be about how you're going to paint that picture, it bears noting that the ruler of this particular new moon — Mercury — is still officially retrograde until June 3, which means that concrete forward movement might be a bit challenging until we're past that point. In fact, everything Mercury retrograde gets such a bad rep for — miscommunications, delays, tech glitches, the works — could feel amplified in the days immediately following the new moon because the very beginning and end of every retrograde period (aka when Mercury "stations," aka goes retrograde or direct) tends to be the most intense.

The best way to cope: Use the spark from the Mars-Jupiter conjunction and new moon to check your notes, dive full force into wrapping up loose ends, research and revise, and get any and all ducks in a row so once you get the green light, you won't hesitate to hit the gas.

Here, how this Gemini new moon will affect you, based on your sign. (Pro-tip: Be sure to read both your sun and your rising sign, if you know it. If you don't, you can find it on your natal chart or via this CafeAstrology calculator.)

Aries (March 21-April 19)

With the new moon falling in your third house of communication, your desire to learn and connect with friends, neighbors, and siblings is elevated now. And because Mars and Jupiter just paired up in your sign, you'll be pumped to dive into a whole new, social chapter.

Taurus (April 20-May 20)

The new moon falls in your second house of income, so consider setting a powerful intention related to new ways to earn. Your intuition will be a major tool for navigating down the best possible path.

Gemini (May 21-June 20)

With this new moon falling in your sign, you're gaining clarity around how you want to take your personal brand and passion projects to the next level. With Mars meeting Jupiter in your eleventh house of friendships, you'll do well to work alongside your colleagues or besties to cross the finish line.

Cancer (June 21-July 22)

Falling in your twelfth house of spirituality, this new moon presents you with your annual opportunity to check in with your inner voice. Make sure you're moving forward — especially in your professional life — in a way that's supporting you mentally and emotionally.

Leo (July 23-August 22)

The new moon falls in your eleventh house of networking, so you're encouraged to reflect on and set a goal that can be best achieved when you work as part of a team. With Mars and Jupiter conjunct in your ninth house of adventure, you'll make the most progress by being open to strategies that push you out of your comfort zone.

Virgo (August 23-September 22)

With the new moon in your tenth house of career, you might be prepared to set a bold, specific professional goal now. Consider the impression you want to make on others and how you want to be perceived in the public eye.

Libra (September 23-October 22)

Because this new moon is in your ninth house of adventure, you may be ready to take a leap of faith to move forward on a big picture goal. And with Mars and Jupiter conjunct in your seventh house of partnership, working alongside a loved one, S.O. or BFF could be the key to success.

Scorpio (October 23-November 21)

With the new moon in your eighth house of joint resources and sex, you'll be reflecting on what you're bringing to the table — and receiving from others — within your closest bonds. It could be time to propose a new strategy for meeting shared goals.

Sagittarius (November 22-December 21)

With the new moon in your seventh house of partnership, you're ready to begin a new chapter with someone special. And thanks to Mars and Jupiter conjunct in your fifth house of self-expression, you'll be fired up to share exactly how you feel.

Capricorn (December 22-January 19)

With this new moon falling in your sixth house of wellness, it's time to set a powerful intention related to your everyday routine. Think: a new workout plan, meditation practice, or simply setting better boundaries on the job.

Aquarius (January 20-February 18)

Falling in your fifth house of romance and self-expression, this new moon can bring butterflies and magic to your love and dating life. And with Mars meeting Jupiter in your third house of communication, you're especially motivated to speak from the heart.

Pisces (February 19-March 20)