Your May Horoscope Is Here

Taurus season, with its soft, early springtime vibe, often feels like an ideal moment to slow down, much like the sensual Bull. But this year, the fixed earth sign plays host to the first eclipse season of 2022, so it wouldn't be surprising if you've felt like the energy of the moment is way more intense than usual. This time of year always feels like a transition out of the darkness and toward more light, but depending on how these eclipses are hitting your natal chart, May could deliver major change.

But looking back and making sure you've tackled any and all loose ends on big projects, past relationships, or old emotional wounds is also a key theme this month, given that Mercury — the planet of communication, transportation, and technology — will be retrograde in social Gemini and comfort-seeking Taurus. This three-week transit may compel you to reflect on your connections, tune into your curiosity, and prioritize your sense of security.

This month is one of the most astrologically intense of the whole year, so if your emotions are all over the map or you're dealing with more highs and lows than usual, you can rest assured you're not alone.

Aries

With the sun moving through your money zone since April 19, you've been focused on pinpointing income-boosting endeavors that feel like they're actually worth your time and energy. You're realizing more and more just how imperative it is to work with people who understand — and value — what you bring to the table. Thankfully, you'll be even more capable of charming others with your fired-up, go-getter approach while social Venus, the planet of relationships, moves through your sign from May 2 to 28. Just make sure you're double-checking emails before sending them and keeping close tabs on your bank account while messenger Mercury is retrograde in your communication zone from May 10 to 22 and then your money zone from the 22nd to June 3.

Around May 16, when the lunar eclipse and full moon hits your intimacy zone, it could be time to grapple head-on with anything — or anyone — compromising your sense of security and comfort. It might be time to have a tough talk about money with a significant other or business partner, given that this eclipse season is lighting up the axis that oversees your values and joint resources. However this moment shakes out, you can look forward to a surge of energy and ambition, thanks to your ruling planet, assertive Mars, moving through your sign from May 24 to July 5.

Taurus

You're loyal, grounded, and in tune with your senses like no other, Taurus, but flexibility isn't exactly your forte, so the changes that this eclipse season has been delivering so far could be throwing you off. Thankfully, with the sun moving through your sign, you're enjoying a burst of confidence and self-awareness that can make it easier to navigate any out-of-the-blue twists and turns that are affecting your personal goals and closest relationships. And with Venus, your ruling planet, moves through your spirituality zone from May 2 to 28, you have every excuse to take a step back from the nonstop grind to rest and up your self-care game, especially alongside your dearest friend or significant other. You'll get another green light to slow down (something you'll rarely argue with) when the planet of communication, Mercury, kicks off its retrograde in your money zone on May 10, requiring you to revise — or simply finesse — projects you've already started until the 22nd.

Around May 16, the lunar eclipse and full moon hits your partnership zone, stirring you to reflect on your closest one-on-one bonds. This eclipse series asks you to consider how you're nurturing not only your relationships, but also your sense of self. One should support the other — and if that's not the case, you might be on the precipice of major change.

Gemini

With the sun and the most recent eclipse illuminating your spirituality zone, it's possible you've been feeling like going inward, embracing your privacy, and just taking a step back from your usual everyday hustle more than usual. Really, this whole month is about taking advantage of a necessary slowdown while staying connected to others, especially the people you consider your community — your friends, colleagues, even neighbors. This is, in part, due to the fact that Venus, the planet of relationships, will be in your friendship zone from May 2 to 28, igniting your desire — and opportunities — to be a part of a team effort.

But when messenger Mercury, your ruling planet, moves backward through your sign from May 10 to 22 and spirituality zone from the 22nd to June 3, it could be tougher to gain traction on anything new. Instead, consider how you can perfect existing endeavors. Around May 16, when the lunar eclipse and full moon falls in your wellness and daily routine zone, you could be feeling driven to get organized, step up your fitness routine, and feel like you're checking all those to-dos off your list more efficiently. But the energy of the moment — and your current emotional state — could be so intense that it may be tough for you to focus. This is definitely an opportunity to practice self-compassion and know that simply being aware of what you want to accomplish in the coming weeks and months is enough right now.

Cancer

For you, Taurus season is all about exploring how you can make long-term wishes a reality and tending to your friendships and collegial relationships. You're craving a sense of connectedness, which could at times, grow stronger — and, at others, more evasive — over the course of the month, Cancer. While sweet, relationship-oriented Venus moves through your career zone from May 2 to 28, you'll find it easier to make a lasting, positive impression on higher-ups and people you respect. These interactions could even lead to you taking on more responsibility or a leadership position, so get comfier with the idea of standing in the spotlight. But don't be surprised if new projects, proposals, and even job ops end up at a standstill once messenger Mercury is retrograde in your spirituality zone from May 10 to 22. You'll do best to slow down, rest, and reevaluate your innermost desires. And as the planet of communication slips back through your networking zone from the 22nd to June 3, you might find you're more likely to reconnect with former colleagues or put your nose to the grindstone to wrap up previously-started team projects.

Around May 16, the second eclipse of the season — a lunar eclipse and full moon — falls in your self-expression zone. You'll find a lot of power in owning your most heartfelt needs and speaking your truth within your relationships — whether they're romantic, platonic, or professional. You may even be inspired to dive back into a creative project that had been back burnered.

Leo

Taurus season throws a huge spotlight on your professional life, Leo, so chances are you've been even more conscious of nurturing your relationships with higher-ups, clients, or anyone you want to impress in an effort to advance your career. You're already super ambitious, but you could be feeling extra driven this month, thanks to charming Venus (from May 2 to 28) and go-getter Mars (from May 24 to July 5) both moving through your adventure zone. You'll be more inclined to take a leap of faith, travel, or learn something new as a first step toward turning dreams into your everyday reality.

While messenger Mercury is retrograde through your friendship zone from May 10 to 22, you could get back in touch with connections from the past who are eager to dive into a collaborative effort. But platonic and collegial relationships are far from your only focus during this period, thanks to the lunar eclipse and full moon falling in your home zone on May 16. You're being pushed to find more balance between your inner and public lives. And while the planet of communication moves back through your career zone from the 22nd to June 3, going back to the drawing board on a big picture project could set you up for more recognition and success in the long-haul.

Virgo

Taurus season generally presents you with more than a few opportunities to get out of your comfort zone, Virgo, because the confident sun moves through your adventure and higher-learning sector, inspiring you to spread your wings a bit. But you'll no doubt have plenty of Aries season business carrying through this month. Relationship-oriented Venus occupies the fire sign and your emotional and sexual intimacy zone from May 2 to 28 while go-getter Mars is there from May 24 to July 5. The planet of love and the planet of sex will continue to urge you to get clear on what you need out of your nearest and dearest relationships. In fact, going inward is a huge theme for you this month, because your ruling planet, messenger Mercury, will be retrograde in your career zone from May 10 to 22 and higher-learning zone from May 22 to June 3.

While you might not see the professional progress you've been hoping for immediately now, any self-work you're doing now could translate to results down the road. Maintaining that inner peace could be a bit challenging particularly around May 16 when this month's lunar eclipse and full moon activate your communication zone and crank up the intensity of your social life. It'll be crucial to know which conversations and casual connections are worth exerting your energy on and which you can deliver a firm "no" to.

Libra

You're about as partnership-oriented as anyone can possibly be, Libra, and the planets are absolutely on your side when it comes to supporting your closest one-on-one relationships this month. For starters, Venus, your ruler, moves into your partnership sector on May 2 where it'll remain until the 28th, supporting your efforts to pair up with friends, colleagues, or someone special to make progress on a shared goal. And later in the month, go-getter Mars will transit through the same zone, bringing even more assertive, fired-up energy to those endeavors. But you might have to dig beneath the surface and confront some heavy-duty emotional terrain more than usual now, too, because May 15's lunar eclipse and full moon hits your money and values zone. If you're not on the same page as your boss or your partner, it'll be tough to avoid addressing the lack of reciprocity now.

At the same time, messenger Mercury will be retrograde first, in your higher-learning zone (from May 10 to 22) and then in your intimacy sector (from May 22 to June 3), challenging you to revisit and pinpoint what you want — and need — to feel intellectually and emotionally fulfilled. Looking to your past could offer a great deal of clarity on your present and future.

Scorpio

And if you can't help but have a one-track mind, heavily focused on your bonds, consider the fact that from May 22 to June 3, Mercury continues its backward spin through your partnership zone. There's really been no better time to tie up any loose ends in relationships. And from May 24 to July 5, your co-ruler, go-getter Mars will be in your daily routine zone, firing up your drive to get ahead in your day-to-day hustle, which could feel like a nice counterbalance to all the deep emotional work you've done this month.

Sagittarius

You've been focusing on perfecting your daily routine and checking a bevy of piled up to-dos off your list, thanks to the confident sun's move through your wellness zone since mid-April. All these minutiae can feel pretty boring for you, Sag, but you can take heart that May's also filled with fiery Aries vibes that'll allow you to express yourself creatively and spend time with people you're head over heels for. For starters, relationship-oriented Venus moves through the sign of the Ram and your romance zone from May 2 to 28, bringing more spontaneity, self-expression, and fun-loving energy to your dating, social, and/or love life. And when go-getter Mars is there from May 24 to July 5, you'll be even more assertive and pumped up to get after your most romantic aspirations.

Around May 15, the lunar eclipse and full moon fall in your spirituality zone, which could be super-emotional. You're likely learning that in order to feel more centered emotionally and psychologically, it's necessary to set new boundaries and redefine self-care. Obviously this isn't going to happen overnight, though, and you could be feeling a bit exhausted by it all, so taking time to care for and heal yourself is a must around this time. Know that you won't be the only one slowing down, as messenger Mercury will be retrograde from May 10 to 22 in your partnership zone and then May 22 to June 3 in your daily routine zone. In other words, this is definitely the month to revisit your yoga or meditation practice.

Capricorn

The confident sun has been cruising through your self-expression zone since mid-April, and the solar eclipse there at the end of the month likely delivered an intriguing epiphany around how you're tapping into your inner voice and showing up — and being shown up for — in your most heartfelt relationships. That theme continues through May, as the sun continues its journey until the 21st. But in the meantime, social Venus will be in your home zone from May 2 to 28, offering you plenty of cozy moments with loved ones. You'll be realizing that it's not just OK but totally necessary to hit pause on your work in order to bond with VIPs. And once messenger Mercury is retrograde in your daily routine zone from May 10 to 22, you might feel a little less energized than usual to plow through your to-do list, and that's alright too. It's a sign to rest.

And while you tend to be ridiculously self-sufficient, around May 15, the lunar eclipse and full moon light up your friendship and networking zone, opening your eyes to the importance of being a team player and feeling like part of a community. You could find that no matter how industrious you may be when flying solo, finding your people will only serve to expedite your success.

Aquarius

The confident sun has been moving through your home zone since mid-April, nudging you to nest and tend to your inner life. That will continue to be a major theme for you this month, Aquarius. However, May 15 brings a lunar eclipse and full moon in the opposite sector — your career zone — which will stir you to reflect on how emotional wounds that still require healing could be influencing your professional path. It's also an opportunity to reconcile your public ambitions with your desire to be present with loved ones and take time for yourself. In other words, now's a moment to really embrace any healing self-work you may have been putting off. That message is only underlined by messenger Mercury's retrograde through your self-expression zone from May 10 to 22 and home zone from the 22nd to June 3.

If that all sounds ridiculously heavy, and like you'll need a break to kick back with your partner or friends, take heart that Gemini season, which kicks off on May 20, will bring more spontaneity, joyfulness, and moments in which you can trust and act on your creative impulses, thanks to the vitality-bringing sun will be moving through your romance zone. And around May 30, when the new moon lands there, you'll be empowered to set an exhilarating intention related to your artistic and love life.

Pisces

Taurus season is usually a pretty socially vibrant time for you, thanks to the vitality-bringing sun's trip through your communication zone. But you could be downright drained as a result of the eclipses happening there and, this month, on May 15, in your higher-learning sector. It might feel like you're in the midst of a metamorphosis, as you're rethinking your long-term goals, big picture perspective, and life philosophy, which, while ultimately gratifying, could also feel overwhelming — especially given how sensitive you are to intense energy. You can cope by stepping back to focus on artistic projects or other activities you value, whether that's your favorite mind-body routine or tradition you share with loved ones.