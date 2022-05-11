As the fixed water sign, Scorpio is as rock steady as it is spiritual, wise, and enchanting. Thanks to its co-rulers, Mars, the planet of action, sex, strength, and courage, and Pluto, the planet of transformation, power, and rebirth, the eighth sign is associated with a need to seek power and emanate intensity, reverence for elders and family in general, a willingness to swim in the depth of emotion, and a sticktoitiveness that's hard for just about any other sign to mirror. And as we steer into the second eclipse of the year and of this spring's eclipse season, it may be helpful to bear all of those complex themes in mind.

This emotional and change-bringing lunar event falls on Sunday, May 15 at 9:15 p.m. PT/Monday, May 16 at 12:15 a.m. So let's just say Sunday scaries could feel a bit more amplified than usual — but, thanks to other planets cast in supporting roles, there's a way through.

The full moon and lunar eclipse in Scorpio will nudge you to reflect on intimacy.

Full moons — which happen when the confident sun opposes the security-seeking moon — are culmination points when we often reach the finish line on goals or find that a particular relationship or undertaking has run its course. In other words, it's about endings that have to happen in order for us to make room for beginnings, which is undoubtedly full of swimming in big feelings and often requires tuning into and applying your intuition.

And when a full moon is accompanied by a lunar eclipse — which happens when the earth sits between the sun and the moon and casts a shadow over la luna — the emotional ante around all of that is already cranked up to the nth degree. The energy of the moment is often extremely intense and possibly even overwhelming. All of these elements of a full moon and lunar eclipse come together to create a powerful change-making brew.

Changes could be met with resistance over the course of 2022's eclipse seasons, given that all four events fall in fixed signs — fixed earth Taurus and fixed water Scorpio, both of which prefer to stick with what they're most comfortable with. And that's sure to clash with the fact that eclipses tend to be astrological wild cards.

That said, Scorpio, ruler of the eighth house of emotional bonds, appreciates any opportunity to swim in their deepest emotions, connect with others on a meaningful level, and take a passionate stand. And this supercharged full moon could facilitate any of those aims.

A helpful sextile to Pluto is an invitation to shine a light on secrets.

Not only is this eclipse in Scorpio, but it forms a friendly sextile to one of the water sign's rulers: transformative Pluto. Sextiles present you with opportunities that you can take or leave. But if this lunar event manages to illuminate underlying, power struggles, manipulative tactics, shadow sides — or simply just passionate feelings — that you haven't been fully acknowledging or dealing with, this may be a beneficial moment to face them head-on. And if you realize it's time to walk away from a relationship or behavioral pattern completely, the combo of Pluto and this full moon could supply you with the power to burn it all to the ground and start anew.

A trine to Mars and Neptune allows you to dream, feel, then take action.

One of the main planetary aspects of this eclipse is a trine to Mars — yes, the very same fiery, action-oriented planet that co-rules Scorpio, which makes this sync-up even more powerful. Mars is currently moving through fellow water sign Pisces, closely conjunct to mystical Neptune, urging us to take bold steps in a more spiritual-minded, imaginative way. And when the moon harmonizes with it, you could feel inspired to pour your most deeply felt emotions into a course of action that you're not only passionate about moving forward with — but that sits right with you intuitively.

And a square to Saturn requires inner work.

The new moon also forms a pretty close square to Saturn, the planet of boundaries, restrictions, limitations, and commitment, in Aquarius, the fixed air sign. This combo could take a toll on your self-esteem or spur feelings of loneliness and isolation. But squares offer up activating energy, and you can actually take advantage of this aspect by exploring the roots of any gloominess that comes up — then doing your best to pivot to the empowering vibe of the moon's trine to Mars.

Here, how this Scorpio eclipse and full moon will affect you, based on your sign. (Pro-tip: Be sure to read both your sun and your rising sign, if you know it. If you don't, you can find it on your natal chart or via this CafeAstrology calculator.)

Aries (March 21-April 19)

With the new moon and solar eclipse falling in your eighth house of emotional bonds, you'll be experiencing your emotions more deeply than usual, which could lead you to feeling like it's time to 86 a toxic pattern or relationship.

Taurus (April 20-May 20)

This full moon and lunar eclipse falls in your seventh house of partnership, so it's an opportunity to get very clear on the dynamics of your closest one-on-one relationships. How are you nurturing your bonds while continuing to acknowledge and care for your own needs? One should support the other — and if that's not the case, you might be on the precipice of major change.

Gemini (May 21-June 20)

With the lunar eclipse and full moon falling in your sixth house of daily routine and wellness and forming a harmonious trine to go-getter Mars in your tenth house of career, you're realizing it's time to make serious changes to your day-to-day grind. The actions you take to feel more centered and balanced could put you in a more powerful position professionally to boot.

Cancer (June 21-July 22)

Falling in your fifth house of romance and self-expression, this full moon and lunar eclipse also connects with go-getter Mars in your ninth house of adventure, so you might be feeling ready to take a leap of faith. You'll find a lot of power in owning your most heartfelt needs and speaking your truth within your sweetest bonds.

Leo (July 23-August 22)

The full moon and lunar eclipse hits your fourth house of home life, stirring up a lot of feelings around your roots, loved ones, and other foundations. With go-getter Mars hanging out in your eighth house of emotional bonds, wearing your heart on your sleeve could inform healing action steps.

Virgo (August 23-September 22)

This full moon and lunar eclipse lights up your third house of communication, so your social life is probably even buzzier than usual right now. It might feel like you don't even have a chance to breathe you're so slammed with commitments — and if so, that's a sign it's time to redefine your boundaries for your own well-being.

Libra (September 23-October 22)

With the full moon and lunar eclipse falling in your second house of income, it's time to think about how you can prioritize your happiness and overall wellness over your cash flow. If you're not being valued for what you bring to the table, it may be time to move on.

Scorpio (October 23-November 21)

With the full moon and lunar eclipse falling in your first house of self, you're processing heavy emotions, tackling old wounds, and musing about what reinvention might look like in the coming weeks and months. While you usually keep your cards close to the vest, consider embracing creativity and self-expression in your dearest relationships as it could ultimately reshape these bonds for the better.

Sagittarius (November 22-December 21)

With the full moon and lunar eclipse in your twelfth house of spirituality, this can be a time for rest, regeneration, and self-reflection. Though it's not quite your M.O., putting your inner life ahead of your social one could serve you best now.

Capricorn (December 22-January 19)

The full moon and lunar eclipse falls in your eleventh house of friendship, reminding you just how important it is to nurture your sense of community. You could find that no matter how industrious you may be when working on your own, serving as part of a team can foster even more success.

Aquarius (January 20-February 18)

Falling in your tenth house of career, this full moon and lunar eclipse could compel you to look at emotional wounds that still require healing — hey, square to Saturn in your sign — and may be influencing your professional goals. It's also an opportunity to reconcile your public ambitions with your desire to be present with loved ones and take time for yourself.

Pisces (February 19-March 20)