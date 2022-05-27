Your June 2022 Horoscope Is Here

Gemini season, marked by Memorial Day weekend, celebrations galore, rose all day, and the first taste of summery weather, can't help but be unabashedly buzzy. But this year, the Twins' time in the sun has gotten off to a fairly slow start, thanks to the air sign's ruler, messenger Mercury, moving backward since May 10, spurring lots of miscommunication, delays, and glitchiness that may have put a damper on your social life. To top it off, the aftermath of eclipse season may have brought an emotional heaviness to the first half of Gemini season. But thankfully, June offers up lighter celestial vibes befitting of the lively air sign and its successor, sentimental water sign Cancer.

Thanks to Mercury going direct in Taurus on June 3, it'll be easier to — slowly but surely — move the ball forward on projects that have been in limbo. By mid-month, the communication planet will land back in Gemini, where it's able to function at full power. While you might be retreading some of the same terrain you explored during the retrograde, you'll feel like you're actually gaining traction this time around. And the sweet early summertime month might also bring exciting change and intensity to your closest relationships, thanks to Venus harmoniously connecting with both rebellious Uranus and powerful Pluto.

After one of the most astrologically dramatic months of the year, June may feel like much lower-key respite. It'll pay to take a cue from its hosts — social Gemini and heartfelt Cancer — and potentially prioritize connection, bonding time, and doing your best to be in the moment.

(Be sure to read your rising sign as well as your sun.)

Aries

Horoscopes Credit: Emily Lundin

With the sun moving through your communication zone since May 20, you've been pulled in pretty much all directions — at home, at work, from friends. And it's likely been all good — it's just a lot. While you're generally a fan of fast-paced, frenetic energy, and any opportunity to shake things up, no one would blame you for feeling a little burned out right now, especially because the Mercury retrograde affected the same zone. But after June 3, Mercury will start to move forward in your income sector, allowing you to build momentum again, especially in terms of your current moneymaking game plan. And when it shifts into your third house again, from June 13 to July 5, your social life should be thriving once more.

Around June 14, when the full moon lights up your adventure sector, you'll be fired up to travel or get out of your usual grind in a bold way, even if that just means trying a fitness class you've been a bit intimidated about previously or pitching an ambitious project to higher-ups. And once the confident sun moves through Cancer and your home zone — from June 21 to July 22 — you'll find it easier to squeeze in blissful downtime with loved ones. And though you're usually chomping at the bit to be on the go, you'll be surprised by just how OK you are with taking it easy during this lower-key season.

Taurus

Horoscopes Credit: Emily Lundin

After a doozy of an eclipse season that hit your sign and your seventh house of partnership, June should feel like a walk in the park, Taurus. You may feel particularly breezier once Mercury, the planet of communication, moves forward in your sign on June 3. Until the 13th, it'll cruise forward through the late degrees of your sign, allowing you to clarify and communicate anything that might've been subject to crossed wires since mid-May. And on June 10 in particular, you'll feel like you're able to stand in your sense of self, articulate your dreams, and strike a deal with someone in a position of power, thanks to Mercury harmonizing with transformative Pluto in your adventure zone.

On June 11, your ruler, beauty-loving Venus pairs up with rebellious Uranus in your sign, bringing electrifying, shake-it-up energy to your relationships — with others and with yourself. You may not be the biggest fan of change but in this moment, you're in the driver's seat, and can feel empowered to implement sweeping shifts that feel right to you — whether that's defining a relationship or diving into a wardrobe makeover. Later in the month, from June 22 to July 17, once Venus moves into your income sector, you'll be focused on building security — even more than usual. Plus, you could find it easier to cultivate and nurture bonds with coworkers and clients who support your big-picture money goals.

Gemini

Horoscopes Credit: Emily Lundin

The first couple weeks of your season likely haven't been as lighthearted and buzzy as you would have hoped, Gemini. That's thanks to the fact that your ruler, messenger Mercury has been moving backward since May 10 and eclipse season might've taken a toll on your energy by falling in your spirituality and daily routine zones. But it's a whole new month, and there are two more weeks of your season to enjoy — and it'll be easier now, truly. Once Mercury goes direct on June 3, you might feel like a weight has been lifted and you're actually feeling understood and connected again. Granted, this happens, for you, in the house of dreams and spirituality, so it might be a matter of being even more in tune with your intuition. But once Mercury is in your sign again — from June 13 to July 5 — you'll be back in the swing of your typically high-energy social life.

The moment could take a turn for the slightly more emotional around June 14, when the full moon lights up your partnership sector, and you'll be reflecting on your closest one-on-one relationships. Are you showing up the way you want others to show up for you? What could spur more reciprocity? Pinpointing answers to questions like these can help you make the most of Venus, the planet of relationships, moving through your sign and attracting all things pleasurable, warm, and fuzzy from June 22 to July 17.

Cancer

Horoscopes Credit: Emily Lundin

Chances are you've been lying low, Cancer, thanks to the sun moving through your spirituality zone — the most restful part of a natal chart — since mid-May. And because lunar events hit you more than others, given that the moon rules your sign, you might still be recovering a bit from the super-intense energy of the last few weeks. But once messenger Mercury ends its retrograde and goes direct in your friendship zone on June 3, you'll feel more buoyant and capable of connecting more frequently with like-minded friends and colleagues. Yep, it's time to come out of that shell you have a tendency to get so comfy in.

Around June 14, when the full moon falls in your wellness zone, you could be motivated to adopt a new routine that brings you more balance mentally, physically, and emotionally. It's possible you'll want to dive in full force, but a measured approach could actually serve you better. And on June 21, the vitality-bringing sun shifts into your sign where it'll remain until July 22, allowing you to pursue long-term goals and passion projects with a renewed confidence. Even though messenger Mercury and relationship-oriented Venus — still moving through your spirituality sector — could be supporting more daydreaming than fired-up action now, the 28th marks your annual new moon, in which you can get clear on your vision and take a small, but significant step toward the future.

Leo

Horoscopes Credit: Emily Lundin

Gemini season is generally super-social for you, Leo, thanks to the confident sun moving through your friendship and networking zone. But if the last two weeks of May — hell, all of May — have felt just straight-up stressful, you're not alone. Eclipse season shook up your home and career zones, and Mercury retrograde has been slowing things down in your professional sector, too, so it's likely been tough to build momentum — especially at work. Thankfully, once Mercury moves forward in your public image zone on June 3, you'll find it easier to make the impression you've been hoping to make on higher-ups or clients. And once Mercury moves forward through your networking zone from June 13 to July 5, you'll find you can easily team up with people who share your vision and want to support your aspirations.

This month's not all work and zero play for you, though. Around June 14, when the full moon falls in your self-expression and romance zone, putting your endless professional to-dos on hold is completely called for. You'll find it easier to enjoy spontaneous, heartfelt moments with loved ones, your sweetheart, or your besties. Stepping back from going so hard after your goals might also feel like the right thing to do once your ruler, the confident sun, moves through your spirituality zone from June 21 to July 22. When the new moon falls there on June 28, solo time spent meditating, journaling, or leaning into daydreams can help you pinpoint which projects are worth your effort and which need to go.

Virgo

Horoscopes Credit: Emily Lundin

Gemini season is generally all about climbing your way up whichever professional mountain you've had your heart set on conquering, because the confident sun is moving through your career zone. But with your ruler, messenger Mercury, retrograde there for two weeks and then moving backward through your higher education zone, you've had to go back to the drawing board to finesse your approach. It's possible you've even had to brush up your skillset or learn something new in order to tie up loose ends related to your big-picture goals. June 3 brings a lovely new vibe, in which forward movement is much easier to come by because Mercury will be moving ahead. And once it lands back in your public image sector from June 13 to July 5, you'll be off to the races, possibly starting new, large-scale projects or taking the reins in a leadership role.

Nurturing your inner life is a must this month, too. Around June 14, the full moon lights up your home zone, requiring you to do some emotional self-work, possibly have a heart-to-heart with a loved one, or take a stand to bolster your security. Remember you don't have to take on the world solo, though. You'll find you're able to make the most progress when you lean on your closest friends and colleagues for support — especially from June 21 to July 22 while the confident sun is in your networking and friendship zone.

Libra

Horoscopes Credit: Emily Lundin

While the sun moves through your adventure sector during Gemini season, you're more likely to get out of your comfort zone and explore uncharted terrain — literally or figuratively. You might want to take a higher ed class or plan a long-distance luxury trip, ideally with your S.O., but with messenger Mercury retrograde for most of May, it may have felt like you were stuck in reverse. But on June 3, the planet of communication moves forward in your emotional bonds and sexual intimacy zone, making it easier to express your desires and also get on top of finances you may share with a loved one. This month's also bound to be filled with surprises and intense emotional experiences as a result of your ruler, sweet Venus, connecting first with game-changer Uranus in your intimacy sector on June 11 and then with powerful Pluto in your home zone. Basically, if there's something you've been wanting to share with your sweetheart, someone you've been seeing, or your closest friends, it's time to embrace vulnerability.

The full moon in your communication zone on June 14 will be another reminder of this theme, and when Venus squares off against taskmaster Saturn in your romance zone, you might find that you need to set boundaries for your own benefit — in order to protect whatever it is you've been moving toward in your love life. Doing this boosts your sense of empowerment — which can certainly come in handy once the sun begins its journey through your career zone from June 21 to July 22.

Scorpio

Horoscopes Credit: Emily Lundin

Let's be real: May wasn't exactly the most chill month for you, Scorp, likely due to the fact that it hosted a lunar eclipse and full moon in your sign that highlighted ways in which you need to stand up for your needs — and also compromise with others to keep your closest one-on-one bonds afloat. Meanwhile, messenger Mercury has been moving backward through your partnership zone, opening deep-rooted wounds. The energy around all of this has been heavy and potentially challenging, but June is a breath of fresh air, beginning on the 3rd when Mercury finally moves forward. You can begin to make progress on goals you share with your significant other, dearest friend, or a business partner. And once the planet of communication moves back into your intimacy zone from June 13 to July 5, you might find that talking about your recent emotional experiences promotes healing.

Around June 14, when the full moon falls in your money zone, you'll be in your feelings about how you're bringing your skills to the table on the job. If you don't feel like you're being seen and valued for all that you offer, it could be time to take a stand with higher-ups, asking for more opportunities or a raise — or to brush up your resume in order to move in a different direction. And fulfillment could come in the form of summery fun once the confident sun is in your adventure zone from June 21 to July 22. It's easier than usual to pick up new skills and enjoy eye-opening experiences.

Sagittarius

Horoscopes Credit: Emily Lundin

May was likely sleepy for you, Sag, thanks to eclipse season affecting your wellness and spirituality zones and requiring that you put in extra time caring for your emotional and physical well-being. And messenger Mercury's backward spin might've drudged up old, unfinished business with former partners, whether romantic, platonic, or professional. But you can begin to take steps into the future with more conviction this month. June 3 marks the day that Mercury goes direct in your daily routine zone, and slowly, but surely, you'll feel like you're more on top of all the everyday to-dos that have felt utterly out of control lately. And once Mercury moves through your partnership zone from June 13 to July 5, you'll make progress on projects you're tackling alongside a friend, colleague, or your S.O.

But the most dramatic moment of the month may come around June 14 when the full moon falls in your sign. You might be itching to take care of yourself in a bold new way — especially in terms of how you're showing up in your relationships, given that the moon sits across from the sun at a full moon, illuminating the theme of self versus one-on-one connections with others. Relationships will continue to be a focus later in the month while romantic Venus moves through your partnership zone — from June 22 to July 17 — making it easier to infuse your most pleasurable bonds with more joy and harmony. And you can look forward to Cancer season, which brings the sun into your intimacy zone and could fire up more emotionally fulfilling action between the sheets.

Capricorn

Horoscopes Credit: Emily Lundin

Gemini season and the confident sun in your daily routine and wellness zone usually make you even more razor-focused on caring for your well-being — something you're already super conscious of. But with messenger Mercury's backward turn happening there — and in your self-expression zone — you've likely been torn between putting your nose to the grindstone on projects that require tying up loose ends and just taking a time out to chill. But you're about to get a sharper sense of direction. Once Mercury moves forward on June 3, you can start to make headway on artistic and creative projects that you may have been batting around since mid-May. And when it moves forward through your daily routine and wellness zone from June 13 to July 5, you can tackle your to-dos and fitness plan with that signature industriousness you're so well known for.

Don't hesitate to take a time out from the hustle, though, around June 14, because the full moon lights up your spirituality zone, which calls for more self-reflection and self-work — all of which could lead to strengthening your sense of self and gaining clarity around what you want to achieve moving forward. As the sun moves through your partnership sector from June 21 to July 22, pairing up with a like-minded friend or colleague could be the key to the level of success you've been dreaming about. And the new moon there on June 28 could be the perfect moment to set a powerful, related intention.

Aquarius

Horoscopes Credit: Emily Lundin

Gemini season generally brings joyful, lighthearted vibes to your social and dating lives, as the confident sun moves through your self-expression and romance zone. And while the last couple of weeks have undoubtedly been full of opportunities to connect with your nearest and dearest, it's possible you've found it challenging to move forward on large-scale projects, thanks to messenger Mercury's retrograde. Once it moves forward on June 3 in your home zone, you can plow forward with those family reunions, summer trips, or moving plans. And when it moves forward once more through your romance zone, you'll find it easier to meet someone new, if you're single, or enjoy more flirtatious repartee and impromptu bedroom romps with your S.O., if you're attached. Romantic Venus will be in the same spot from June 22 to July 17, so your love and creative lives are sure to be particularly fiery this month.

Around June 14, the full moon lights up your friendship zone, serving as a reminder that you crave a sense of connection with like-minded people who are all working toward the same cause. You might explore ways to get involved with a local volunteer organization or launch your own team effort. But you won't want to discount the benefit of self-care too. Once the confident sun moves through your daily routine and wellness zone, you'll find it easier to fit in rejuvenating workouts and well-deserved time-outs from your regular grind.

Pisces

Horoscopes Credit: Emily Lundin

Gemini season brings your attention to your inner life more than anything, with the confident sun moving through your home zone. And with messenger Mercury moving backward there and in your communication zone for the past few weeks, you've likely been buried in remnants of the past — lots of walks down memory lane with family and previously backburnered projects that you've picked up once again. On June 3, when Mercury moves forward, you can begin to shrug off what has been and move toward what will be. And yep, Mercury retrograde tech glitchiness and miscommunications should soon be in your rearview mirror, as well. You might also find it easier to take a family vacation or dive into an ambitious project around your home once Mercury cruises through your home zone from June 13 to July 5.