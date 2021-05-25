Your June Horoscope Is Here

The days are long, the skies are clear, the air is warm. June, the harbinger of summertime, is here and we have every reason to look forward to the approaching season. But, before we can settle into the languid pace of summer and embrace those dog days of July and August, we must face several pressing tests from the cosmos.

We're still on the mend from last month's full moon and lunar eclipse in rambunctious Sagittarius — how did you fare during that lunar phase? How has your perspective, your tolerance and thirst for the unfamiliar, shifted since? Consider those questions before the new moon and solar eclipse on the 10th, at which point that notion of the unfamiliar will stop being hypothetical and become your reality. Solar eclipses deal in changes of all types — good and bad, minor and major. When they come around, it's up to you to decide how the change shapes you. Whether it upends your foundations or offers you a rising tide to buoy your ship forward, your response is what's within your control. Focus on that, and try not to dread what comes over the horizon and lands on your doorstep.

Horoscopes Credit: Emily Lundin

Aries (March 21 – April 19)

It's a matter of cosmic chance who ends up bearing the brunt of any given Mercury retrograde, and this month it's very likely that lucky someone is you, dear Ram. The messenger planet started its backspin late last month and will continue on its reverse course until the 22nd. Until then, you'll be wise to brace for the all too familiar headaches that accompany these periods: urgent emails may go missing, payments could fall through the cracks, sensitive info may be overheard. Yes, from where it's stationed in your chart, this retrograde will play all the hits. You're only human if you feel frustrated (if not downright incensed) during this period, but try to check your temper — and definitely don't take your feelings out on someone else. Forgiveness is often in short supply during Mercury retrogrades.

Some much-needed levity comes around when Mars, your ruling planet, moves into fellow fire sign Leo on the 11th. The red planet will command this post for the rest of the month, imbuing you with a renewed sense of vigor and a devil-may-care attitude. If you can, wait to heed this call to brash behavior until after the 22nd.

Horoscopes Credit: Emily Lundin

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Don't be surprised if you begin this month tightly gripping your purse strings, Taurus. The Mercury retrograde that's been in effect since May 26 will make mischief in your financial zone until the 22nd. Until then, try to curb any superfluous spending — and make sure your banking info is safely sealed from public view. Of course, Gemini season usually finds you with money on your mind, so you might not notice much of a change. Nevertheless, exercise additional caution whenever cash (or credit or debt or a loan) is in the mix.

If you aren't sure what it looks like to be cautious with money, mark your calendar for the 10th, when the new moon and solar eclipse will take place in, you guessed it, your financial zone. In the coming weeks and months, you'll be subject to a change in your financial life that will most likely inspire you to make a change within yourself. You may get a wake-up call about where you really ought to put your pocket change — or you could finally strike upon a realistic savings goal for your future. For a sign that likes to be prepared, it could be valuable for you to learn how to find stability when the ground beneath you has already begun to shift. We can't always brace for impact, Taurus, but we can learn how to land on our feet.

Horoscopes Credit: Emily Lundin

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

All eyes (celestially speaking, anyway) are on you as the month opens, Gemini. The sun has been warming up your sign since May 20, and that's where it will be when it's eclipsed on the 10th in tandem with the new moon. As a result, this event will reach you on a very personal level, stirring up currents of change in how you present yourself (your opinions, your time, your appearance) to the world. Your understanding of your potential for growth will be subject to major fluctuations during this momentous event.

And, lest we forget, Mercury started retrograde at the end of the month. It will continue to backtrack through your sign until the 22nd, extending this month's theme of self-interrogation for you. This energy is mind-scrambling enough on its own, but when it's paired with the solar eclipse, it'll be a wonder if you can get dressed in the morning without a minor identity crisis. Where the eclipse pushes, the retrograde pulls. A desire to grow and evolve is reined in by an unshakeable sense that you're going about it the wrong way, and if you could just retrace your steps you may be able to find the right path forward. If you catch yourself thinking in circles, your best shot at breaking the cycle is to get out of your own head and seek a sense of grounding in your immediate surroundings.

Horoscopes Credit: Emily Lundin

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

An ongoing retrograde and solar eclipse on the 10th set a moody tone for the first half of June, Cancer. Usually, the effects of these celestial events feel very close and concrete — your data is leaked, you have to make a professional pivot out of nowhere — but, this time around, you won't be able to put your finger on what, exactly, is amiss. There is undoubtedly something off, something that needs a little more care, a little more time, a little more space. You'll feel compelled to go searching for a problem, but this sort of aimless digging will not lead you to the roots you seek. As hard as it may be, step back and let things breathe. You so badly wish to avoid hardship and mishaps, even when you can't be certain if those issues truly lie ahead. What would happen if you let your ship sail forward with only the winds of chance guiding its path?

Take comfort in knowing there is light on the way — the sun moves into your sign on the 20th, kicking off your month-long birthday season. Mercury retrograde ends two days later and the fog that spent the last three weeks gathering in the recesses of your mind will blessedly start to clear. Your abstract concerns will abate and you'll get to direct your gaze toward the next 12 months.

Horoscopes Credit: Emily Lundin

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Your adoring public — and the exact depth of said adoration — will be at the center of much celestial activity this month, Leo. The Mercury retrograde that began on May 26 is raising some uncomfortable questions about the strength of your social circles. Who can you consistently rely on? Who shares your values? Who matches your passion and level of care? Sooner or later, you will need a confidante, someone who won't just keep your secrets safe but offer sage advice around how you should proceed. Choose this person wisely — and be prepared to return the favor for them in due time.

Fiery Mars roars into your sign on the 11th, serving as a jumper cable for your ego. Self-confidence will soar, as will your understanding of what you need to pursue in order to feel fulfilled, satisfied, and even more energized. Unfortunately, your sense of direction will not get an equivalent boost, so tread carefully and, without forgetting the message of the retrograde, be wary of stepping on others' toes. You can make great strides toward your goals with Mars in this position, but don't let your passions override your foresight.

Horoscopes Credit: Emily Lundin

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Last month's astrological activity put your career front and center, highlighting how you can be the most compelling, the most effective, and, quite frankly, the most promotable version of yourself around the office. Your professional life will continue to pull focus this month, but you're likely to come up with more questions than course-directing affirmations. For one thing, Mercury, your ruling planet, has been retrograde in your job sector since May 26, needling at your approach to advancement (what tools do you employ to get noticed by the powers that be? Are your efforts toward working efficiently and effectively delivering the kind of products you're truly proud of?). Until the messenger planet directs its path on the 27th, you'll be wise to move slowly and methodically through your work, remaining ever-watchful for errors and corporate climbers that would love to see you slip down a few rungs.

The new moon and solar eclipse on the 10th will cast your career into further confusion. Normally, new moons are an opportunity to consider how we can enact change in an arena of our lives — but, with a solar eclipse along for the ride, our reflections should focus more on how we can respond to potential changes, rather than incite them ourselves. It's undoubtedly a powerless perspective to adopt, but it's an important one for a sign like yours, which values control so highly.

Horoscopes Credit: Emily Lundin

Libra (September 22 - October 23)

Got any business cards handy? Despite the Mercury retrograde igniting your wanderlust since late May, this month could prove to be fortuitous for your career, thanks to your ruling planet breezing through your work zone from the 2nd to the 27th. If the office has been a dreary place and work has felt like, well, work, prepare to breathe a sigh of relief. A new project that appeals to your passions could land on your desk or you could make a new connection with a like-minded coworker. In short, you'll find something to really and truly appreciate about your job this month — there's a chance that this feeling will be fleeting, but it will be informative nonetheless. In the wake of this rose-tinted period, you'll have a better understanding of what kind of work satisfies you, how you like to work, and with whom you enjoy working.

The full moon on the 24th is your chance to put professional matters aside and focus on your personal life. Namely, your family, chosen or otherwise, may demand your attention. Your naturally diplomatic perspective means you often get pulled into conflicts that aren't your own — watch out for that during this lunar phase. Your energy will be better spent on those who respect your boundaries and are interested in fortifying them with you.

Horoscopes Credit: Emily Lundin

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Prepare to retreat, Scorpio. The new moon and solar eclipse on the 10th put you in a calculating mood, one that may compel you to hide away and count your coins, mull over making a daring commitment, or simply sleep for 12 hours straight. The goal of any of these endeavors will be to find clarity around the role that resources, tangible and intangible, play in your life. Where does money go when it falls into your possession? What well do you go to when you're craving a sense of safety? What replenishes your energy when you feel utterly depleted? Even if you have clear answers to these towering questions, your current approach to tending to your essential needs may need some adjustment. Take your time, Scorpio — Mercury retrograde will make it difficult for long-term changes to stick until the 22nd.

If you spend the first half the month sequestered in thought, make a point of emerging into the light when Cancer season kicks off on the 20th. This is the rare time of year that sees you willingly eschewing deep, dark thinking and, instead, opting for a little adventure. Seek out something new and invigorating, something that reminds you that, just maybe, things at home are not as dire as they seem.

Horoscopes Credit: Emily Lundin

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Change is inevitable — in fact, your freewheeling sign often welcomes it with open arms. During the new moon and solar eclipse on the 10th, that change will land squarely in your house of relationships. And, we're sorry to report, you won't have your normal amount of input in what, exactly, is going to shift. Perhaps a new flirtation will whip up into something more or your overarching romantic priorities will get a reality check (for better or for worse). Whatever the case may be, your natural ability to think on your feet and navigate sharp turns will come in handy for the rest of the month.

Your ruling planet, expansive giant Jupiter, has been roaming through your domestic sector since mid-May, reminding you of all the joy and inspiration you can derive from both your loved ones and the place you call home. It's a rare but key realization for a wanderer like you, who is so quick to leave their comfort zone for unknown climes, confident that your hearth will be there, warm and waiting for you whenever you decide to return. When Jupiter begins its retrograde on the 20th, some of that confidence may be shaken. For the next four months, spend some time interrogating the sense of stability you associate with home. Is all truly well in your living space? Is something in need of repair or replacement? You can take that question literally or figuratively — whether you're dealing with faulty pipes or a neglected loved one, you now have the time to pause and attempt to fix what's broken.

Horoscopes Credit: Emily Lundin

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Earth signs get a lot of flack for their dependence upon structure, which they often devise (and impose upon) themselves. There is comfort in a schedule, but therein also lies stagnancy. The new moon and solar eclipse on the 10th will ensure, quite forcefully, that you haven't gotten stuck in a rut of your making. This double-whammy celestial event will require you to adjust your daily routine, most likely in response to a change that will arrive in the subsequent days and weeks. Don't think you can preempt or dodge this shakeup, Cap. It will eventually reach you. Items potentially on the chopping block include your morning schedule, workflow, and sleeping habits. Keep in mind: As much as you may resist change, you tend to shine when there's a problem to be solved. Whatever doozy the eclipse throws at you, you should be able to bear down and charge your way to a solution.

The full moon closes out the month on the 24th, illuminating your sign when it reaches its peak. Often one to shun the limelight, this lunar phase all but requires you to pause and celebrate you — not the version of yourself you'll become in five years if everything goes according to plan, and certainly not the version of yourself that your boss, partner, parents, or friends see. This is about the you that's here in the present. Take a break from your usual striving and climbing to enjoy the view from where you are right this very moment. Then the ascent can resume, hopefully with a renewed sense of appreciation for all the height you've gained thus far.

Horoscopes Credit: Emily Lundin

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Fellow air sign Gemini is ablaze with celestial activity to start the month off, and you're at a safe enough distance to feel the warmth without getting burnt. Gemini season always sees you in the mood to play and experiment (even more than usual). That idea of experimentation will be driven home further by the ongoing Mercury retrograde in Gemini: Now is a wonderful time to let your muse speak at length. This is extremely helpful energy if you're in the brainstorming phase of a project or trying to spend your free time on creative pursuits. It is decidedly less helpful if you have items due this month or need to solve a very specific problem. Embarking on more focused efforts will be particularly challenging — if they can wait until after the 22nd, consider putting them on ice until then.

Outside of your creative zone, practical living will feel downright indulgent this month, thanks to rosy Venus sweeping through your house of routine from the 2nd to the 27th. The sun will join the planet of love and beauty on the 20th, inspiring you to spend the next month fine-tuning your everyday schedule. This is a shining opportunity to get closer to a true work-life balance (or, more importantly, a version of that that feels organic and helpful to you).

Horoscopes Credit: Emily Lundin

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

The new moon and solar eclipse on the 10th will hit you, quite literally, where you live, Pisces. Posted up in your home and hearth sector, this one-two celestial punch will inject your home life with an air of nostalgia, just before ushering in a period of change in this arena. Nothing gold can stay, but it's possible that what you perceive as golden only appears as such in the right light. Would it be so terrible for this chapter of your domestic life to draw to a close, if it means a new one is set to begin?