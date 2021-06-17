The First Full Moon Of Summer 2021 Is Your Reminder To Take A Vacation

In the wake of late May and early June's eclipses, and with the next one a safe five months away, it's time for a much-needed change of pace. Namely, it's time to slow things down and take things as they are very much expected to come. When the full moon arrives in the sensible earth sign of Capricorn on Thursday, June 24, we'll have the opportunity to do just that. Sometimes referred to as the Strawberry Moon, the June full moon is a sign of summer: of its commencement, its sense of ease, and all the sweetness that comes with it. With these energies working in tandem, the evening of the 24th will be a perfect time to reminisce on past wins - and set our gaze toward future success.

The full moon in Capricorn highlights the importance of steady work…

Represented by the ever-climbing mountain goat, Capricorn values progress - specifically steady, incremental, and sustainable progress - above all else. It's this priority on long-term success that gives Capricorn people such lofty ambitions and ironclad work ethics. When Cap energy is in the air, we'll all feel a little more compelled to log long hours at the office. However, the full moon is a celebratory lunar phase at its core. While it may inspire you to put your nose to the grindstone, it will also highlight all the rewards that your labor has garnered thus far. The expression "you reap what you sow" is highly resonant with Caps, and adopting that motto for yourself during this full moon will afford you the perspective to see, perhaps for the first time, just how hard you've been working all year - and where those efforts have paid off the most.

Maybe you're moving through a five-year plan or just trying to make it through the month - either way, it's easy to put in work day after day without much of a pause. This rhythm can contribute to a comforting sense of stability (and lead to real results) but it doesn't allow for much gratitude. It's important to take time to step back and appreciate your handiwork. Perhaps you'll see the fruits of your labor in your bank account, your growing family, or your well-being. While the full moon coasts through the sign of the hardworking Goat, consider all the good work you've done this year, then pat yourself on the back for a job well done.

...while the Full Strawberry Moon reminds you to play as hard as you work.

If there was a motto that absolutely doesn't align with the Capricorn way of life, it's "all work and no play make Jack a dull boy." This sign gleans satisfaction from work and service - this disciplined attitude will run directly counter to the carefree vibes of the Full Strawberry Moon, which just so happens to be the first full moon of summer 2021.