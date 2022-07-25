July’s Fiery New Moon Brings the Romance and Plenty of Drama

Anyone born with astrological placements in fire sign Leo is best known for being self-assured, comfortable — and, OK, occasionally infatuated — with being in the spotlight, ambitious, and optimistic. That upbeat, driven vibe is owed to the sign's ruler, the sun, which oversees self-image and confidence in astrology. And those are all themes you can expect to come up around this month's Leo-ruled lunar event.

The Lion's annual new moon will be exact on Thursday, July 28 at 1:55 p.m. ET/10:55 a.m. PT. With other fiery aspects occurring at the same time, it'll set the stage for stepping into your sense of self, assertively expressing your needs, and moving forward with conviction.

The new moon in Leo brings a hefty dose of romance and playfulness.

New moons — which happen when the confident sun pairs up with the intuitive moon — always present a monthly opportunity to get clear on which new chapter you want to write over the course of the next two weeks (up until the next full moon) and next six months (when the corresponding full moon occurs). Most new moons are considered opportune times to check ourselves and consider how we've been faring in a particular area of life, and this particular one, falling in Leo is a chance to open up about what's in your heart, to play, and to nurture your self-confidence and creativity.

Associated with the fifth house of romance and self-expression, Leo's all about flirtatious, fun, rose-colored moments in life, and those are precisely what your mind could be locked on right now. (Leo is also the fixed sign of the fire sign crew, so it has the tendency to make us laser-focused.) Whether you've been wanting to step up your dating game, set — and hold — better boundaries with someone in your life, open up about your needs in a long-term relationship, or dive into an imaginative project that'll require hard work but could win you a round of applause, now's the time.

And ruled by the brilliant, blazing sunshine, Leo exudes innate leadership qualities and self-assuredness and tends to believe that, even in the gloomiest moments, there's a silver lining. While the world feels like a challenging place to live in lately, this blast of Leo energy could help you zero in on an achievement to celebrate, aspiration to pursue, or even an area in life in which you're pumped to take on an even more authoritative role.

The moon's trine to Jupiter amps up the enthusiasm.

With the moon falling at 05 degrees of Leo and Jupiter, the planet of abundance, fortune, and expansion, falling at 08 degrees of Aries, anything that is coming up for you around this new moon could feel even bigger, brighter, and bolder than usual. (The sun will also be approaching its trine to Jupiter, which will be exact on the 31st, so while there may not be much chill in these last days of July, you could stumble into a lot of luck.)

Maybe you've been thinking of planning a vacation, and now, it's morphing into a full-scale, international revenge travel adventure. Or you're ready to pitch a business proposal to higher-ups and what you're sharing has morphed from a seed of an idea to something much more ambitious.

It could also be that emotions — it is the moon we're talking about, after all — are running higher than usual. But fully embracing them, meeting them head-on, and being open to talking them through, as Leo is apt to do, comes more naturally — and is definitely the best way forward.

We'll also be moving toward a highly charged Mars-Uranus meet-up.

There's an underlying volatile, innovative, or simply surprise-packed tone to this new moon that isn't quite stemming from the fact that it's ruled by a sign symbolized by an intimidating feline. Instead, Mars, the planet of action, energy, and anger, will be moving toward a conjunction to Uranus, the planet of sudden change, revolution, and rebellion. Thankfully, this link-up, which is exact on August 1, is happening in a sign with a very long fuse: Taurus, the fixed earth sign. But it's still a reason to expect the unexpected — like an epiphany about how you want to kick off a whole new chapter or perhaps blow-ups that feel more fit for a full moon.

Mercury's moving toward an opposition to Saturn, straining one-on-one communication.

At the time of the new moon, Mercury, the messenger planet, will be closing in on an opposition to Saturn, the taskmaster planet, which oversees limitations, boundaries, and restrictions. On July 31, they'll be exactly opposite in Leo (Mercury) and Aquarius (Saturn), which could cause some head-butting within partnerships around the best path forward. You could feel like you're speaking a different language than your S.O., dearest friend, loved one, or colleague and might do well to take a step back to take care of your own needs (a very Leo lesson!) and what you can actually control versus pushing harder and harder to get on the same page.

Here, how this Leo new moon will affect you, based on your sign. (Pro-tip: Be sure to read both your sun and your rising sign, if you know it. If you don't, you can find it on your natal chart or via this CafeAstrology calculator.)

Aries (March 21-April 19)

With the new moon activating your fifth house of romance and self-expression while forming a trine to lucky Jupiter in your second house of values, you have no interest in beating around the bush — especially when it comes to money making opportunities. Sharing exactly how you feel and what you want can be incredibly empowering — and help you feel as though you're right on track.

Taurus (April 20-May 20)

This new moon falls in your fourth house of home life, forming a sweet trine to Jupiter in your twelfth house of spirituality, so your inner life is very much a focus right now. You'll do well to commit to routines and relationships that nurture your sense of balance and support.

Gemini (May 21-June 20)

Because the new moon falls in your third house of communication, your curiosity is soaring even higher than usual. This moment calls for diving into a super-social, ideally intellectually stimulating, project, like launching a new website or working on a creative business proposal with friends.

Cancer (June 21-July 22)

Thanks to the new moon falling in your second house of income, forming a trine to Jupiter in your tenth house of career, you're fired up to make moves to up your cash flow and earn more recognition from higher-ups. Take action that resonates with your values.

Leo (July 23-August 22)

The new moon in your sign is your annual chance to get clear on what you want to achieve big picture-wise. You'll also be crafting the message you want to convey to the world by reflecting — and perhaps also working — intensely on your personal brand.

Virgo (August 23-September 22)

With the new moon falling in your twelfth house of spirituality, forming a sweet trine to Jupiter in your eighth house of emotional bonds and joint resources, this moment was made for meditating on what you need from your loved ones. Your comfort and sense of security is worth taking a stand for.

Libra (September 23-October 22)

With this new moon falling in your eleventh house of networking and friendship, team efforts are emphasized. It could be time to dive into a group project or pair up with friends to talk through and reimagine your long-term wishes.

Scorpio (October 23-November 21)

With the new moon falling in your tenth house of career and public image, you'll be vying for recognition from people you respect and who have the ability to help you move further along your professional path. Don't hesitate to step into the spotlight.

Sagittarius (November 22-December 21)

With the new moon falling in your ninth house of higher learning and adventure, you'll be compelled to get out of your comfort zone — one of your favorite pastimes anyway, obviously. You might be inspired to start planning a long-distance trip or learning more about how you can continue your education.

Capricorn (December 22-January 19)

With the new moon in your eighth house of emotional bonds and sexual intimacy, you'll be tuning into what you need from a significant other — current or potential. Opening up about your needs, then exploring uncharted terrain, can be thrilling and fulfilling.

Aquarius (January 20-February 18)

Falling in your seventh house of partnership, this new moon allows you to set a new tone in your one-on-one relationships. Reflecting on reciprocity and talking it through is key to making the most of this moment.

Pisces (February 19-March 20)

This new moon falls in your sixth house of wellness, so you could be motivated to kick off a new mind-body routine. And with the moon forming a sweet trine to Jupiter in your second house of income, caring for yourself in this way could have you feeling more centered and capable of diving into a lucrative new project.