Your July Horoscope Is Here

Cancer season is generally brimming with opportunities to spend more quality time close to home, connecting with your nearest and dearest. Or maybe you're setting off on a revenge travel adventure, because, hey, let's not forget that despite being a sensitive, homebody water sign, the Crab's also a go-getter cardinal sign. Either way, the summer is finally in full swing. And this July, as we move from a time of year ruled by the maternal Crab, into one overseen by the action-oriented Lion, you'll be more inclined to leave your cozy nest, roar your truth, and embrace activist girl summer.

From the first day of the month, tempers could flare (and not just as a result of fireworks or all hell breaking loose on the national level — hey, U.S. Pluto square). The planet of action, Mars, will square off against Pluto, the planet of power, catalyzing brewing power struggles and highlighting anger and control issues. But a cool off period should kick off on the 5th, once Mars moves from impulsive, fiery Aries into pragmatic Taurus, known for its long fuse.

This shift for Mars is good news for anyone who likes life to feel — or their next romp between the sheets — slow and sensual. And so is Venus' shift from scattered, curious, noncommittal Gemini into sentimental, romantic Cancer on the 17th.

This isn't to say there aren't astrological landmines scattered throughout the next few steamy weeks of July, but with heartfelt Cancer and driven Leo at the helm, connection and pleasure won't be in short supply.

Aries

With the sun moving through your home zone since June 21, you've likely been laying lower than you're usually apt to do. But now, one too many nights in with your fur kid and/or partner and/or roomie probably has you feeling a little bit stir crazy. Plus, because July kicks off on the 1st with your ruling planet, Mars, in your sign, squaring off against Pluto in your career zone, pressure and power struggles in your professional world will catapult you out of your rut. By the time the full moon hits in that same zone on the 13th, you might feel like you can finally wash your hands clean of a particularly toxic situation on the job.

From July 5 to August 20, Mars will be in your income zone, fueling powerful and practical moves to get ahead cash flow-wise. While your hard work on this front could be buzzing along in the backdrop, you can more readily focus on cozy time with loved ones which you can more readily make happen once sweet Venus is in your home zone from July 17 to August 11. And as Mercury shifts into your romance and self-expression zone from July 19 to August 4 and the sun follows from July 22 to August 22, fun, pleasure, and creativity soar.

Taurus

Admit it: You're often pretty psyched when you find out that plans to go out have either been canceled or shifted to a lower-key night in. And despite the fact that Cancers are homebodies like you, the sun's time in the sign of the Crab lights up your communication zone, which is one of the most social sectors of the zodiac. The last couple of weeks have likely been pretty busy for you, and with go-getter Mars entering your sign on the 5th — where it remains until August 20 — you'll be fired up to not only connect with others but take concrete action on your passion projects. Around the 13th, when the full moon falls in your adventure zone, taking a leap of faith or giving into that desire to get out of your comfort zone could be in order.

If you're feeling a bit rundown, the stage will be set for a bit more R&R once Mercury, the planet of communication, and the confident sun both shift into your home zone mid-month (Mercury on the 19th, the sun on the 22nd), empowering you to prioritize your inner life and downtime, especially with loved ones. And when the new moon falls there on the 28th, the same day lucky Jupiter kicks off its retrograde in your spirituality zone, you may feel especially certain it's time to put your emotional well-being above just about everything else for the sake of your long-term goals.

Gemini

Your focus has likely been on how you're earning a living and being valued for what you bring to the able, Gemini, thanks to the fact that the sun has been in your income zone since June 21. And from July 5 to 19, your ruler, messenger Mercury will be in the same spot, urging you to speak up and make a case for more of whatever it is you feel you deserve. This could also be a really productive moment for researching or pitching a big picture passion project. But July 5 is also the day that Mars, the planet of action and energy, moves into your spirituality and dreams sector, which can make for a sleepy vibe. The good news is that dreams might be more vivid — and could inspire productive soul searching — but more time-outs from your typical fast-paced hustle could be required until August 20. (Hey, that's what summer's for though, no?)

The July 13 full moon lights up your emotional bonds and sexual intimacy zone, requiring you get real and talk through what you need to feel comfier and secure in your closest relationships. And once Leo season kicks off, expect your social life to get super-buzzy again, thanks to your ruler, Mercury, and the sun moving through your communication zone from July 19 to August 4 and July 22 to August 22 respectively.

Cancer

Since June 21, your season has offered up an annual op to pursue long-term goals and passion projects with a renewed confidence, but with Mars, the planet of action and energy, still in your spirituality zone, it's possible that you've been swimming in intuition and daydreams more than diving into actual concrete game planning. That's about to shift come July 5 when Mars moves into your friendship and networking zone, where it'll remain until August 20. During this period, you can join forces with besties and colleagues who see eye-to-eye on a shared long-term vision. Or you could find it's easier to network and talk through potential career opportunities with people you know through a team, group, club, or organization you're both members of.

But these platonic connections are far from your only focus this month. Around July 13, your ruler, the emotional moon, will be full in your partnership sector, encouraging self-reflection around your one-on-one bonds in an effort to understand where you might need to step up the reciprocity. If someone's not fully carrying their weight or it's time you talked through an ongoing issue, there's pretty much no better time all year (and, as you likely know all too well, full moons have a way of forcing an issue). Once that's in the rearview, you can enjoy Venus, the planet of love and beauty, moving through your sign from July 17 to August 11, stepping up your charm and ability to attract and revel in pleasure, art, and time with people you adore. And around July 28 when the new moon lands in your money zone, consider setting a powerful intention related to your values and long-term moneymaking dreams.

Leo

Cancer season can have you feeling like you're backstage, getting ready to step into the limelight, thanks to the fact that the sun is moving through your spirituality zone — the quietest sector of your chart. So for the first couple of weeks of July, meditation, journaling, quiet, mindful walks, or heart-to-hearts with your therapist might be the best way to lay the groundwork for all the fiery moves you plan to make come your season. This isn't to say that you won't feel a burst of ambitious energy sooner. Action-oriented Mars moves into your career zone from July 5 to August 20, revving up your desire to take the lead and earn recognition for your efforts on the job.

Mid-month marks a major energy shift once messenger Mercury moves into your sign on July 19 and then the confident sun, your ruler, follows on the 22nd. You'll begin to feel like you can say exactly what's on your mind — perhaps what you've been meditating on for the past month! — and feel fully grounded in your inner power and sense of self while doing so. On the 23rd, Mercury forms a sweet trine to lucky Jupiter in your adventure and higher learning sector, making this a particularly auspicious time to get out of your comfort zone — perhaps by traveling or making a bold decision about your future. And around July 28, when the new moon hits in your sign, you'll have your annual op to get super-clear on — and commit to following through on — whatever it is you most want to achieve in the coming weeks and months.

Virgo

Since June 21, the sun has been moving through your networking and friendship zone, so chances are your focus has very much been on collaborative efforts — ideally that are tied to your long-term wishes. And when messenger Mercury, your ruler, is there too, from July 5 to 19, you'll have even more mental energy to communicate your vision and keep everyone in your crew connected and engaged. The same day, Mars, the planet of action and energy, dips into your adventure zone where it'll remain until August 20, encouraging you to stretch your wings and make extraordinary plans — whether that involves planning the ultimate summer girls' trip or advancing your education by treating yourself to an online class or mentoring sessions.

Fun, spontaneity, and creative self-expression also take center stage for you, Virgo, around July 13 when the full moon lands in your romance sector. It's totally OK to hit pause on your usual hustle so you can prioritize impromptu fun with your loved ones and possibly even flirty, sexy, playful moments with someone special. And while Leo season might crank up other signs' desire to command the spotlight, you can anticipate to pull back from seeing and being seen during the second half of the month, because first, Mercury moves through your spirituality zone from July 19 to August 4 and then the vitality-bringing sun follows on July 22 and remains there til August 22. For the rest of the month, you'll do well to spend a bit more time going inward and getting clear on your dreams, so that once your season kicks off, you can hit the ground running.

Libra

This is bound to be a really public time of year for you, Libra, thanks to the sun moving through your career zone since June 21 and until July 22. A burst of self-assuredness can make it easier to step into leadership roles and pursue long-term professional aspirations. It could also be that all eyes are on you as you promote ongoing work, and you're sure to charm everyone, especially once your ruler, sweet Venus, is there too from July 17 to August 11. On July 2, Mercury in your adventure and higher learning zone forms a sweet trine to taskmaster Saturn in your self-expression and creativity sector, and flaunting your skill set in a seriously impressive way can get you noticed by higher-ups.

But your professional life is far from the only focus this month. As sexy Mars moves through your emotional bonds and intimacy zone from July 5 to August 20, you'll want to be more assertive about getting your needs met in the bedroom.And around July 13, a full moon in your home zone could cause ongoing emotional challenges with a loved one to come to the surface. Though you usually prefer to sweep conflict under the rug in an effort to keep the peace, now's your chance to tackle it head-on in an effort to promote growth and healing.

Scorpio

Chances are you've been getting out into the world more than usual — if even begrudgingly — because during Cancer season, the confident sun shifts through your adventure and higher learning zone, encouraging you to embrace new experiences, learning opportunities, and leaps of faith. So until July 22, anticipate more travel and busy weekends that get you off the couch and on the road — if only to check out your friend's new place in a different neighborhood or to check out a ball game or concert in a neighboring city. One-on-one bonds are also bound to be a focus for you this month, Scorp, because your co-ruler, Mars, will be moving through your partnership zone from July 5 to August 20. You'll have more energy to tackle any ongoing conflicts and make headway on goals you share with your S.O., dear friend, or biz partner.

Around July 13, when the full moon lands in your communication zone, you could feel stretched a bit too thin socially and/or professionally. Your instinct might be to dig your heels in, attempting to stick to your usual routine or predetermined game plan, but adaptability — and to some extent, ensuring you've tackled work before play — could be called for to make it through this intense moment. Time spent putting your nose to the grindstone should pay off once Mercury and the sun move through your career zone from July 19 to August 4 and July 22 to August 22 respectively, and the spotlight shines on your effort and long-term aspirations.

Sagittarius

The last couple of months have been quieter than you tend to prefer, with a lot of action happening in the snoozier, behind-closed-doors sectors of your chart. For instance, Cancer season, which has been in effect since June 21, features the sun moving through your emotional bonds and intimacy zone, which could be good news for your sex life — or simply swimming in a lot of feelings around what brings you comfort and security in your relationships. But if you've been itching to get out into the world more, July is your month. Go-getter Mars moves into your daily routine zone on July 5, where it remains until August 20, making it easier to check off daily to-dos and go harder to hit health and fitness goals.

Around July 13, the full moon brings attention to your values and income, but because it's also happening at the time that the planet of love, Venus, in your partnership zone forms a harmonious trine to commitment-oriented Saturn in your communication sector, you might find it's time to have a serious heart-to-heart with a love or business partner about your needs. And the latter half of the month — once messenger Mercury and the sun move through your adventure zone from July 19 to August 4 and July 22 to August 22 respectively — brings a whole new, exciting vibe. You can look forward to long-distance travel, higher learning, or connecting with people outside of your usual circle of friends.

Capricorn

Cancer season and the confident sun's trip through your partnership zone, which has been in full effect since June 21, very much has your focus on one-on-one relationships right now. If you're single, you could find your dating life or desire to make new friends is energized, and if you're attached, it could feel more effortless now to make strides on aspirations you and your S.O. share. This month brings a steamy twist as soon as Mars, the planet of action and sex, moves through your romance and self-expression zone from July 5 to August 20. During this transit, you can more readily say what you want while prioritizing pleasure and creative endeavors.

But the most intense moment of the month may come around July 13 when the full moon falls in your sign. You likely can't help but take a microscope to your needs and reflect on how you're standing in your sense of self as well as how others are showing up for you in your relationships. It can feel like a lot, so you'll do well to take a step back from the daily grind to process whatever's coming up for you around this sensitive time. And once messenger Mercury and the confident sun move through Leo and your intimacy sector from July 19 to August 4 and July 22 to August 22 respectively, bolstered awareness of your emotional needs only serves to have you feeling more empowered and self-confident.

Aquarius

Cancer season throws the focus on your daily routine and wellness, with the sun moving through your health sector since June 21. No doubt you've been getting all of those dentist and OB appointments, bills, and any other day-to-day business out of the way. While you're probably feeling productive, let's not forget that you're ruled by Uranus, the planet of change, so being so in the weeds with an everyday hustle can feel a bit boring after a while. It's not exactly the shake-up you were looking for, but once go-getter Mars is in your home zone, from July 5 to August 20, you'll have even more energy at your disposal to work through deeply-rooted emotions and spend time caring for your inner life and familial relationships.

Your dreams, psychological well-being, and most intimate feelings also come to the fore around July 13 when the full moon is in your spirituality zone. You might be tempted to just keep on pushing forward with those everyday to-dos, but a time-out to rest, recharge, and reconnect with your intuition might be called for around this lunar event. And during the second half of the month, Leo season and the sun's trip through your partnership zone — which lasts from July 22 to August 22 — puts your one-on-one relationships front and center. Extra time with your bestie, S.O., or closest colleague can make you feel more centered and fulfilled.

Pisces

While the confident sun moves through Cancer, as it has been since June 21, it lights up your romance and self-expression sector, Pisces, which is pretty much the summeriest zone in astrology, so lucky you. For the next two weeks, don't hesitate to dive into those creative projects you've been musing about or striking up flirtatious sexy banter with a new love interest or your S.O. This season was made for impromptu date nights and time with your besties by the pool with your favorite rose. And once go-getter Mars moves through your communication zone from July 5 to August 20, life will get even more social. You'll want — and find it easy — to book more weekend getaways and book up all your free time with get-togethers.

Even the full moon is about connection for you this month. Around July 13, the full moon falls in your networking and friendship zone, serving as a lightbulb moment that you need to feel connected to others through a common cause, interest, or goal. You might be inspired to get involved with an organization, team, or group that's aligned with your ideals. And as messenger Mercury and the confident sun shift into your routine and wellness zone from July 19 to August 4 and July 22 to August 22 respectively, you'll have an easier time creating and sticking to healthy everyday habits, whether that's squeezing a quick morning meditation in before you get out of bed or making a point to get to the pool to swim laps or take walks around your favorite nearby lake.