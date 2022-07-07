July's Capricorn Full Moon Could Be Wildly Inspiring

Anyone born with astrological placements in earth sign Capricorn is best known for putting their nose to the grindstone and projecting an air of having everything under control. That M.O. is owed to the sign's ruler, Saturn, the taskmaster planet. But underlying that tough exterior is, well, a whole lot of emotion — and often, stress — which is bound to boil to the surface whenever a stoic Cap is struggling to prioritize their inner life as much as their public one.

That's certainly something to bear in mind as the Sea Goat's annual full moon rolls in on Wednesday, July 13 at 2:37 p.m. ET/11:37 a.m. PT. In addition to being an opportunity to acknowledge and process heavy, potentially back burnered feelings, this lunar event could fuel lightbulb moments.

The full moon in Capricorn is an opportunity to put in the work — on yourself.

Full moons — which happen when the confident sun exactly opposes the intuitive moon — always present a monthly opportunity to wrap up projects you started six months or even two weeks prior. They're culmination points, breaking points, and a chance to release anything that's no longer serving you. And with this month's full moon falling in pragmatic, driven, hardworking Capricorn, you could feel particularly motivated to create a step-by-step game plan for closing one chapter before beginning a new one.

And given the emotional nature of a full moon, paired with Saturn's assiduous influence, you might also be inspired to dive into the more challenging kinds of self-care — tougher workouts, more intensive therapy — or just starting it altogether, a stronger commitment to meditation or journaling — as a way to move through whatever feelings are coming up for you now.

It also bears noting that Cap is one of the cardinal signs — the initiators of the zodiac — so although you might be at the tail-end of a particular project, relationship, or experience, there's sure to be a sense of excitement about getting into whatever's next ASAP.

The moon's conjunction to Pluto drudges up shadows and underlying tension.

With the moon falling at 21 degrees of Capricorn, and Pluto — the planet of shadows, death, rebirth, transformation, and power — at 27 degrees, it's possible you'll feel the effects of the dwarf planet. Underlying, dark emotions that might otherwise be brushed aside will have a way of rising to the surface, and there's a risk of becoming infatuated or obsessive as you work through whatever you're feeling.

The moon's trine to Uranus spurs breakthroughs.

One of the key connections for this full moon is its harmonious, productive trine to electrifying Uranus, the planet of rebellion, change, revolution, innovation, and breakthroughs, currently moving through fellow earth sign Taurus. Although Uranus tends to bring about out-of-the-blue, sudden events, it can also have a truly inspiring effect — particularly when it's syncing up in a positive way with another planet or luminary.

In turn, this could be a moment in which you'll have an eye-opening epiphany and feel empowered to strike out on your own in some way. And because both the moon and Uranus are in practical earth signs that believe slow and steady is the best way to get to any finish line, you'll be less tempted to act impulsively — and more motivated to come up with a logical action plan for achieving your shiny new endgame.

An opposition to Mercury is another reason to take it slow.

The moon sits not only opposite the sun in cardinal water sign Cancer on the full moon day but will be just past its opposition to the messenger planet, Mercury, also moving through the sign of the Crab. While Cancer's terrain is sentimental, sensitive, and caregiving, Capricorn prefers to stick with what they know to be concrete. They'll zero in on a goal and work toward it while maintaining a rational, level-headed, ambitious mindset.

These oppositions are sure to emphasize situations in which these two approaches or perspectives are at odds with one another. You could feel torn between doing what makes sense on paper versus following your heart. And because Mercury oversees information and communication, and the confusing influence of the opposition is baked into this full moon, you might want to ensure you have all the details at hand before making any major moves.

Here, how this Capricorn full moon will affect you, based on your sign. (Pro-tip: Be sure to read both your sun and your rising sign, if you know it. If you don't, you can find it on your natal chart or via this CafeAstrology calculator.)

Aries (March 21-April 19)

With the full moon lighting up your tenth house of career, you could be wrapping up a professional chapter. With Uranus in your second house of income, being unafraid to embrace a new path forward could make for financial rewards.

Taurus (April 20-May 20)

The full moon is in your ninth house of adventure, and taking a leap of faith or getting out of your comfort zone feels like a must for your growth now — especially thanks to the moon's connection to Uranus in your sign.

Gemini (May 21-June 20)

Because the new moon falls in your eighth house of emotional bonds and sexual intimacy, you're grappling with the best way to nurture your closest, most transformative bonds — without compromising your own comfort.

Cancer (June 21-July 22)

Thanks to the full moon falling in your seventh house of partnership, you're about to move from one phase to the next in a close one-on-one relationship. It'll be crucial to reflect on reciprocity now.

Leo (July 23-August 22)

The full moon will be in your sixth house of daily routine and wellness, which means you could be fed up with the way you've been tackling your everyday hustle. Adding more organization and structure now can end up improving your work-life balance.

Virgo (August 23-September 22)

With the full moon falling in your fifth house of romance and self-expression, you're ready to dive into a whole new chapter of your love or creative life. With Uranus in your ninth house of adventure, embracing the unknown is especially thrilling.

Libra (September 23-October 22)

With this full moon highlighting your fourth house of home life, you could be working through tough emotional issues from the past. But facing them head-on makes for lasting healing.

Scorpio (October 23-November 21)

With the full moon falling in your third house of communication, your desire to learn and connect with others — perhaps especially a bestie or partner — soars. Just remember to set boundaries so you can care for yourself as well as you care for others.

Sagittarius (November 22-December 21)

With the full moon falling in your second house of income, you could be wrapping up a financially-motivated project or moving on from a professional arrangement. As you move forward, consider what will serve not only your bank account but your day-to-day wellness.

Capricorn (December 22-January 19)

With the full moon in your sign, emotions could be running high. Admitting you're feeling extra sensitive and need to take a step back from work to take time for yourself actually makes you stronger.

Aquarius (January 20-February 18)

Falling in your twelfth house of spirituality, this full moon could make you more aware of how much you've healed old emotional wounds up to this point — and where you need to go from here.

Pisces (February 19-March 20)

This full moon falls in your eleventh house of networking, which could mean you're completing a collaborative effort alongside friends or colleagues. The experience has you feeling more connected and supported, so be sure to take a moment to revel in that.