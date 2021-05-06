According to This Astrologer, Sextile Energy Can Explain Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade’s ‘Soulmate-Like’ Connection

These days, Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade are one of the most Instagram-loved couples, frequently posting photos of their sweet family life with toddler daughter Kaaviva. But the actress and pro basketball star's relationship has gone through a variety of iterations since they first met at a Super Bowl party in 2007 while Wade was still married to his ex, Siohvaughn Funches. Although he would soon file for divorce, rumors were flying that the Miami Heat player was quietly dating Union.

In 2010, the not-yet-official couple made a public appearance at a charity event, which led to Funches filing lawsuits — clearly, a case for them to keep things private. But by February 2012, they were ready to make their relationship magazine cover official. The pair appeared on the cover of Essence and talked about marriage. Still, tying the knot wasn't in the cards quite yet. In 2013, they temporarily split up due to "distance and scheduling," and during that time, Wade and longtime friend Aja Metoyer welcomed a baby boy named Xavier.

The basketball player struggled to share the news with Union once they got back together, but they managed to work through it. After a sweet proposal involving Wade's sons, they finally said "I do" on August 30, 2014 at the Chateau Artisan in Miami. In the years that followed, Union struggled with multiple pregnancy losses and a difficult IVF journey. But heartwarmingly, on November 7, 2018, the Girls Trip star and the star athlete welcomed Kaavia via surrogate.

Now, from sharing with the world that their 13-year-old is transgender to celebrating their eldest going off to college, the Hollywood-meets-NBA royal couple couldn't seem more committed to taking on family, life, and love as a team every day. And a quick glimpse at their astrological charts explains exactly why.

Their Sun Signs Are Classically Compatible

Gabrielle Union (born on October 29, 1972, time unknown, in Omaha, Nebraska) was born under magnetic, razor-focused Scorpio, and Dwyane Wade (born on January 17, 1982, time unknown, in Chicago, Illinois) is a pragmatic, go-getter Capricorn. The fixed water sign and cardinal earth sign are classically compatible, as they form a sweet, friendly sextile to one another. Sextile energy is free-flowing, easy-going, and supportive.

This is especially apparent between a Scorpio and a Capricorn — both of whom are determined to rise to the top of their chosen professions and are looking for a partner who will resolutely support them in that effort. It also bears noting that both signs are big on family and tradition, something that has surely served as an important glue binding Union and Wade's relationship.

There's a Lot of Sexy, Fixed Scorpio at Play

Wade's moon — aka his astrological emotional compass — and his natal Jupiter are both in Scorpio conjuncting Union's sun. His nurturing language, what he needs to feel secure, and his philosophical and spiritual views are all in sync with the actress and author's core identity, making their connection very natural, powerful, soulmate-like, and long-lasting. This matchup also indicates that there's a lot of enthusiasm and optimism around their bond.

They Share a Hot Mars Conjunction

Union and Wade were both born with their natal Mars in romantic, partnership-loving cardinal air sign Libra, which makes them both driven to pursue justice and balance and to be motivated by beauty, love, and art. And by having the planet of sex and action in the same sign, they innately understand one another's inner drives and desires. The stylish, synced-up pair likely enjoy competing with one another in a lighthearted way — perhaps in terms of who can out-romance the other.

Uranus and Neptune Put Creativity and Romance Front and Center

Wade's natal Uranus (the planet of change and rebellion) conjuncts Union's natal Neptune (the planet of dreams and imagination), in Sagittarius, a fire sign known to be naturally entertaining and adventurous. In turn, it's clear that they jointly prize creativity and spirituality. The longtime couple are both dreamers who likely find it easy to support — and inspire — one another's big-picture aspirations.

They're Grounded by a Beautiful Albeit Complicated Sun-Venus Bond

Wade's sun in industrious, pragmatic earth sign Capricorn is tightly conjunct to Union's Venus in grounded, service-oriented earth sign Virgo. In other words, his core identity as hardworking, driven, and controlled harmonizes in a really lovely way with the planet that fuels her love language. They not only share an organic mutual attraction and seek pleasure in the same way, but being together bolsters their individual confidence.

At the same time, though, Wade's Venus in Aquarius squares Union's sun in Scorpio, which can make for a bit of head-butting, willfulness, and tension around give and take and fairness between them. But it can also be stimulating, indicating that they nudge one another to evolve, grow, and be the best version of themselves for one another.

How This Bodes for Wade and Union's Long-Term Love

With an applause-worthy number of conjunctions, heartfelt trines, and even a touch of tension that can keep things interesting and exciting, it's no wonder the longtime pair are one of Hollywood's top power couples. Their shared family-oriented Scorpio, grounded Capricorn and Virgo connection, and sexy Mars pair-up explains why Union says Wade "motivates" her, and he says she is helping him be "a better person." The longtime lovebirds clearly have all the boxes checked to keep a relationship loving, interesting, and mutually satisfying for years to come.