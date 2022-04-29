How to Make the Perfect Summer Cocktail for Your Zodiac Sign

Here’s your ultimate celestial-inspired libation, according to two astrologers and a mixologist.

As the temperatures rise and time away from work gets even more social and festive, you're no doubt looking forward to having your pick of fun, fizzy, sparkly drinks fit for the season. But whether you're at happy hour with your colleagues or out to dinner with your BFFs, colorful cocktail menus can get overwhelming. If you're not sure where to start, you might begin with your personal astrology.

From your sun sign, which represents your core identity and self-image, to your moon, which speaks to how you want to be nurtured your birth chart offers plenty of intel on what brings you joy. So it stands to reason that it could offer valuable insight into your ultimate go-to drink. To pinpoint the ultimate drink for every sign, I joined forces with fellow astrologer Narayana Montufar, author of Moon Signs: Unlock Your Inner Luminary Power and Lauren Pounds, Austin, Texas-based craft cocktail creator and a cast member of Netflix's The Ultimatum.

Here, expert celestial inspiration for your new favorite libation. (Be sure to check out the sip for your sun sign as well as your Big 3 or even Big 6, if you know 'em! Your Venus sign might be especially accurate, as it colors your experience of pleasure.)

The Best Cocktails for Fire Signs

If you were born with serious fire energy, chances are you're among the first of your friends to try a drink that's completely new to the menu at your go-to spot. You might also be the first to come up with a sexy new twist on a time-honored classic. That's because fire signs — Aries, Leo, and Sagittarius — are the trailblazers of the zodiac, explains Montufar.

She adds that they're unapologetic about living life in the fast lane, which is often reflected in their adventurous cocktail choices. "These exciting folks are all about love-at-first-sight, preferring drink combinations that have a kick to them from the very first sip," says Montufar.

Aries: Watermelon Mai-Tai

Aries isn't just the first fire sign; it's also the first sign of the zodiac, and for that reason, people born under the cardinal sign of the Ram are generally pretty youthful their whole lives. Montufar calls them "one of the most fun-loving signs of the zodiac," so Pounds' fruity, fun, trendy Watermelon Mai-Tai perfectly aligns with their M.O. as the host of a new season full of warmth, possibility, and new beginnings.

Pounds agrees that her cocktail recipe is truly "refreshing — while not lacking any alcohol content," which makes it even better for a party-loving Aries.

To make, combine, shake, and pour:

2 oz. dark rum

2 oz. watermelon juice

1 oz. pineapple juice

¾ oz. lime juice

½ oz. orgeat syrup

Leo: Flaming Margarita

"Ruled by the sun, the fixed fire sign, Leo, needs a red-hot and exciting drink that reflects how special and bold they are," points out Montufar. The regal host of the zodiac loves being on stage, earning a round of applause or capturing a memorable moment for Instagram. For that reason, a Lion can't go wrong with a flaming margarita.

"Much like a Leo personality, this marg is here to give you a show," notes Pounds.

To make, gather ingredients for a classic margarita:

1 ½ oz. tequila

1 oz. orange liqueur

¾ oz. lime juice

Add in a little bit of DIY savvy for the 'flaming' part. (And obviously, be cognizant of standard fire safety when mixing drinking with an open flame!) "The key for this cocktail is to scoop out half of a lime, turn it inside out, add some tequila, then light it with a match," notes Pounds. "You'll float it on top of your margarita like a little fiery boat."

Sagittarius: Tokyo Sour

Ruled by go big or go home Jupiter, adventurous mutable fire sign Sagittarius needs a drink that will fulfill their wanderlust and serve as the "perfect blend of daring and sophisticated," says Montufar. Enter Pounds' Tokyo Sour. It's sure to be a winning choice for Sag who is a huge fan of experimenting with flavors from all over the globe, such as yuzu, a super-tart citrus from Japan.

Pounds was inspired to create the drink, because her most beloved traditional cocktail is a whiskey sour. "The frothy texture paired with yuzu is *chef's kiss*," she notes.

To make, combine:

2 oz. Japanese whiskey

¾ oz. yuzu juice (Pounds says Meyer lemon is a good substitute)

½ oz. matcha simple syrup

1 egg white

2 drops Angostura bitters for garnish

For the syrup, combine 1/4 cup water, 1/4 cup sugar, and 1 tablespoon culinary grade matcha powder. "Simmer on low heat until all blended and dissolved," says Pounds. "Let cool before adding to your cocktail."

Then, add your whisky, lemon juice, matcha syrup, and egg white to a shaker and dry shake for 30 seconds. Add in some ice and shake until chilled. Pour in your empty glass, and float a few drops of angostura bitters on top.

Pro-tip from Pounds: If you're weary of adding raw egg to your drink, you can easily swap it out for aquafaba (liquid reserved from a drained can of chickpeas).

The Best Cocktails for Earth Signs

Practical and hardworking, earth signs Taurus, Virgo, and Capricorn aren't exactly known for letting loose, but as a respite from all of that putting their nose to the grindstone, they certainly deserve to kick back and relaxing with a smartly crafted cocktail. Often eco-conscious and specially in touch with nature, they're particularly drawn to thoughtful recipes that offer a truly sensual experience and maybe incorporate fresh herbs or produce. If they can grow ingredients themselves — or at least pick them up at the farmer's market — they'll be even happier with the end result.

Taurus: Nut Your Average Float

Ruled by Venus, the planet of beauty, love, and pleasure, Taurus is known for their ability to soak up the world around them with all of their senses. The fixed earth sign is a serious lover of anything luxurious, comfy, and just plain sweet, whether that's a plush blanket, vacation destination that boasts cozy temperatures and balmy breezes, or, of course, a decadent dessert. That's why Pounds' Nut Your Average Float would absolutely be up the Bull's alley.

The cocktail creator calls this tipsy take on a root beer float a way to simultaneously satisfy your sweet tooth — and of couse, give you a buzz. "I love how well the amaretto and spiced rum play together," she notes.

To make, grab:

1 oz. spiced rum

1 oz. amaretto

3 oz. vanilla ice cream

Root beer (1 bottle or can)

Chopped nuts for garnish (Pounds uses pecans)

Caramel drizzle for garnish

Pounds advises beginning by rimming your glass with the caramel drizzle. Add your chopped nuts to a plate, and then tap the sticky edges of your glass to the nuts to make them stick. Next, add in your ice cream, then your liquor, and then top it off with root beer until it's about to foam over at the top.

Virgo: Lavender Bee's Knees

The mutable earth sign, ruled by information-gathering Mercury, is best known for being cerebral and perfectionistic. But Virgos are also quite sensitive and, in their effort to be service-oriented, are unfailingly sweet to their nearest and dearest. A Lavender Bee's Knees — a classic recipe, which combines gin with a few garden staples — is a fitting choice for the Maiden, who usually goes for sips and scents that are herbaceous, clean, and sweet. "Lavender, honey, and lemon are a match made in heaven," points out Pounds.

What's more, the lavender in the drink may offer a welcome relaxation to a sign who's often managing nonstop mental energy (for better or worse).

To make, combine, shake, and pour the three following ingredients to taste:

2 oz. gin

1 oz. lemon juice

1 oz. lavender simple syrup made with lavender springs, honey, and water



"I definitely recommend making your own simple syrup," says Pounds. "It's always better than store-bought syrups!"

Capricorn: Campfire Old Fashioned

Hard-working Capricorn, ruled by taskmaster Saturn, is often on a mission to reach the peak of any mountain they've set their sights on. They're also traditionalists who have an affinity for — and find a lot of comfort in — anything old-school and traditional. Enter Pounds' comforting twist on a classic cocktail: the Campfire Old Fashioned.

"If you're looking to change up your old fashioned, but don't want to take away from its naturally beautiful flavors, this recipe is for you," says Pounds. "Even my non-whiskey-drinking friends enjoyed this one!"

To make, gather:

2 oz. whiskey

½ oz. simple syrup

4 dashes chocolate bitters

¼ tsp. vanilla bean paste

1 orange peel

6 small marshmallows or 1 big one

Optional, but recommended:

Oak chips and a culinary smoking gun

Pounds advises adding the bourbon, bitters, simple syrup, and vanilla bean paste into a mixing glass and stir without ice. Then, fold your orange peel to release the oils and add it into your mixing glass, and let it set for a couple of minutes.

Next, pour the contents of your mixing glass into your cocktail glass, and begin the smoking process. Then, drop in your ice ball/cube and add your toasted marshmallows on top.

The Best Cocktails for Air Signs

Social, spontaneous, and often exhibiting high mental energy, air signs Gemini, Libra, and Aquarius tend to find themselves imbibing as a side effect of being out and about — or hosting their own fete. But because they want to be prepared to jump up and sprint off to the next event, they tend to prefer lighter drinks that, ideally, enhance their buoyancy. Think drinks that offer a pep-inducing mix of caffeine and liquor or that combine an airy, pale pink rose with lots of sweet summery fruit.

Gemini: Espresso Martini

If you hadn't noticed, the classic espresso martini is having a moment. And it's a moment that Geminis are particularly sure to adore, as the mutable air sign is ruled by communication-loving Mercury, and therefore, all about anything that's trending. What's more, their high-energy, up-for-anything vibe is supported by this drink that Pounds says is her "go-to Friday date night cocktail" because it "gives you the wake-up call you need but also takes the edge off."

To make, combine, shake, and pour:

2 oz. vodka

½ oz. coffee liqueur

1 oz. freshly brewed espresso or cold brew

½ oz. simple syrup or sweetener of your choice to taste

Garnish with coffee beans. As Pounds says, "What isn't there to love about this classic?"

Libra: Rosé Sangria

Ruled by Venus, the planet of romance, Libras live for making just about any moment or scene more aesthetically pleasing and Instagram-worthy. They also tend to be the hosts with the most, often collecting wine bottles and cocktail fixings galore so they're ready for any and every type of social gathering. And famously indecisive, it can be tough for them to choose between wine or a cocktail, so why not have the best of both worlds with a rose sangria?

"Rosé has become increasingly popular with sangria, and it makes a perfect warm-weather drink," notes Pounds.

To make a pitcher (for a group, as Libra's all about hosting), combine:

1/4 cup triple sec

1 (750-mL) bottle chilled rosé wine

1/2 cup pomegranate juice, chilled

Sugar to taste

Pink, red, and orange fruits (like clementine sections and chopped strawberries)

Aquarius: Matcha Highball

Quirky, inventive, forward-thinking, and yep, sometimes contrarian, Aquarians, ruled by game-changing Uranus, have a penchant for striking out against anything they perceive as conventional or mainstream. For that reason, their go-to drink couldn't be anything remotely run-of-the-mill. Something bold and innovative is a must, which is why they'd go for a matcha highball.

"I love how bold yet simple this cocktail is," notes Pounds. "Japanese whisky can often taste more like a mild scotch than a traditional whiskey, so it pairs very well with the earthiness of matcha."

To make, gather:

2 oz. Japanese whiskey

2 oz. prepared matcha tea that's come to room temperature or cooler

Chilled Club soda

Combine the whiskey and tea in a Collins glass, then top with club soda.

The Best Cocktails for Water Signs

The mystics of the zodiac, water signs Cancer, Scorpio, and Pisces are deeply intuitive, dreamy, and ethereal, points out Montufar. Escapism, empathy, and artistry are very much in all of their wheelhouses.

"They need to have fantastical cocktails to go along with their imaginative approach to life," she notes. For the most part, they go for stiff drinks with a complex flavor profile that pair well with the deeply emotional or imaginative conversations they can't help but initiate and fuel when they get together with their nearest and dearest.

Cancer: Pineapple Mimosa

Heartfelt and nurturing, Cancers love to make and look back on sweet memories. For that reason, they'll gravitate to drinks that can be shared with loved ones time and again — like a mimosa. "Sentimental Cancer needs a drink to sip on when reminiscing about the good ol' times at brunch with old friends," notes Montufar, who points out that a mermaid mimosa (a beachy, summery twist on the classic) is equally sweet and boozy — two attributes that definitely appeal to the fun-loving cardinal water sign.

To make a pitcher, combine:

1 (750mL) bottle of chilled champagne

3 cups of pineapple juice

10 oz. muskmelon-flavored liqueur

¼ c. blue Curacao

Everyone loves a colorful cocktail, says Pounds, and this pineapple mimosa with a bit of melon liqueur was made for a summery hang with friends.

Scorpio: Blackberry Habanero Margarita

Co-ruled by sexy Mars and Pluto — the planet of power and transformation — Scorpios know how to bring the heat, says Montufar. A "boldly flavorful, unapologetically spicy" drink that combines heat and sweetness would be a no-brainer for the fixed water sign, which is why they'd adore Pounds' signature Blackberry Habanero Margarita.

"Berries and peppers are never a disappointing duo when it comes to margaritas," points out the mixologist. "The habanero-infused agave can be adjusted to fit both sensitive and spice-loving palates, so don't let it scare you away!"

To make, gather:

2 oz. reposado tequila

1 oz. fresh lime juice

½ oz. habanero infused agave

5 blackberries (2 for muddling, 3 for garnish)

For the habanero infused agave, Pounds says to start by slicing up two habanero peppers and adding them into a glass measuring cup, along with 4 oz. of agave. You can then heat them to combine, over the stove or in the microwave for 1.5 minutes.

Then, muddle two blackberries in the bottom of your shaker, and add lime, agave infusion, and tequila. Throw some ice into your shaker, shake, then strain into a cocktail glass filled with ice. Garnish with three blackberries.

Pisces: Lemon Hibiscus Mule

Empathic, psychic, and deeply emotional, Pisces can't help but get swept up in their imaginations and most complex feelings. Ruled by spiritual Neptune, they tend to wear rose-colored glasses and are the poets of the zodiac. They'd appreciate an artistic drink that stokes their creativity and offers a bit of bright coziness for their sensitive souls, explains Montufar. For that reason, they'd love Pounds' Lemon Hibiscus Mule, which she says comes out vibrantly pink — like a dreamy sunset a Pisces would be head over heels for.

To make, gather:

2 oz. vodka

½ oz. lemon juice

Ginger beer

1 hibiscus tea bag

Mint sprigs for garnish