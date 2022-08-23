This Month's New Moon In Virgo Blends Pragmatism with Plenty of Passion

Anyone born while planets were moving through earth sign Virgo has a rep for being super-organized, detail-oriented, pragmatic, service-driven, and perhaps a bit sensitive. Virgoan people are lovers of lists, spreadsheets, research, data, and thorough and nuanced communication — generally for the purpose of being of assistance to others. That grounded, cerebral vibe is owed to the sign's ruler, Mercury, which oversees information-gathering, the way we think, and how we express our ideas. And those are just a few of the themes that could color the days around this month's Virgo-ruled lunar event.

The Maiden's annual new moon will be exact on Saturday, August 27 at 4:17 a.m. ET/1:17 a.m. PT. Because of the main connection that the moon will make — to action-oriented Mars — this is a moment made for plotting out your next chapter and making a bold, passionate move.

The new moon in Virgo is an opportunity to find magic in the weeds.

New moons — which happen when the confident sun pairs up with the intuitive moon — provide a chance to gain clarity on the chapter you want to write over the course of the next two weeks (up until the next full moon) and next six months (when the corresponding full moon occurs). Most new moons are considered opportune times to check ourselves and consider how we've been faring in a particular area of life, and this particular one, falling in down-to-earth, helpful, intellectual Virgo is a moment in which you can reflect on pragmatic game plans and acts of service but how to better connect your head with your heart.

It bears noting that Virgo is one of the mutable signs — the flexible but also potentially indecisive group of the zodiac — so it's possible you could find yourself suffering from a bit of overthinking and hemming and hawing about exactly what you want to achieve — or how to get there. But the strength of mutability is in its ability to adapt to circumstances, and in Virgo's case, rationality can reign supreme. So it's likely that you'll have an easier time sticking to the facts and editing (a strength of the Maiden) your goals accordingly around this new moon.

The moon's square to Mars cranks up your desire to move the ball forward.

With the moon falling at 4 degrees of Virgo and Mars, the planet of action, energy, and sex, hanging out at 4 degrees of mutable air sign Gemini, this new moon cranks up fiery, assertive, potentially even aggressive energy. You won't be content to simply journal or chat with your therapist about what you hope to accomplish in the coming months; Mars' competitive, go-getter influence says, "What are you waiting for? Start now, or someone else will beat you to the punch!"

That said, both Virgo and Gemini, ruled by Mercury, are mentally-charged signs, so the daring action you could be inspired to take might involve communication (think: emailing an audacious pitch to a higher up, detailing an ambitious fantasy with your S.O., or initiating a challenging, potentially conflict-inducing conversation).

Venus spurs boundary-breaking — then restriction — in relationships.

On the day of the new moon, Venus, currently moving through spotlight-loving, party animal Leo, squares off against Uranus in grounded, comfort-seeking Taurus, which can bring sudden change, eye-opening epiphanies, or game-changing breakthroughs around love, money, and creative endeavors. While this might not be the most stabilizing transit, it can definitely be a thrilling one that leads to breaking free of the mundane or routine.

You'll want to hold onto whatever inspiration comes up now, because the next day, Venus opposes Saturn, which brings restriction and responsibility to the mix, reminding you that no matter what you want, it's going to take a bit of work to make it yours. The good news: With a hefty supply of Virgoan ingenuity, you can readily come up with a well-researched plan for transforming any dream into reality.

Here, how this Virgo new moon will affect you, based on your sign. (Pro-tip: Be sure to read both your sun and your rising sign, if you know it. If you don't, you can find it on your natal chart or via this CafeAstrology calculator.)

Aries (March 21-April 19)

The new moon falls in your sixth house of wellness, marking a sweet opportunity for you to set healthy new habits that you can stick to day-to-day. With Venus in your fifth house of self-expression squaring off against Uranus in your second house of income, finding more physical and mental balance might require striking out against convention on the job.

Taurus (April 20-May 20)

The new moon falls in your fifth house of romance and self-expression, so this can be a seriously heartfelt, creative moment for you. But with your ruler squaring off against game-changer Uranus in your sign, the more open you are to going with the flow and adapting to the changing tides, the more pleasurable this moment is bound to be.

Gemini (May 21-June 20)

The new moon falls in your fourth house of home life, so your inner world is highlighted now, and you can start a heartwarming new phase like moving in with your S.O. or having a healing conversation with a loved one. Because the moon squares Mars in your sign, just be sure you're taking your personal needs into consideration as well.

Cancer (June 21-July 22)

The new moon falls in your third house of communication, activating your social life at the same time that it squares off against Mars in your twelfth house of spirituality. You'll be torn between putting yourself out there with others and simply tending to your emotional needs, but your intuition won't let you astray.

Leo (July 23-August 22)

Thanks to the new moon falling in your second house of income, squaring off against Mars in your eleventh house of friendship, you'll have to reconcile your fired-up hustle with the demands of the groups, audiences, and teams you're connected to. Though you may initially be frustrated, there's definitely a way to strike a balance.

Virgo (August 23-September 22)

The new moon in your sign is your once-a-year opportunity to specify a powerful intention that makes your heart soar. Because the moon will square fiery Mars in your tenth house of career, there's no doubt you want to make your mark, and getting a little bit more assertive than usual serves you well.

Libra (September 23-October 22)

The new moon falls in your twelfth house of spirituality, which can make this a bit of a sleepy time for you, even if you're dreaming of ambitious adventures, thanks to the square to Mars in your ninth house of higher learning. Set aside extra time for self-reflection and recharging, which can set you up for bold moves once your season is in full swing.

Scorpio (October 23-November 21)

With this new moon in your eleventh house of networking, it's an ideal moment for kicking off a collaborative effort with colleagues or friends. Just be aware that with the square from your co-ruler, Mars, you might be feeling extra protective of your time and energy — which could actually help you set appropriate boundaries and not sign up for more than you really feel comfortable with.

Sagittarius (November 22-December 21)

With the new moon in your tenth house of career and public image, you're prepared to step into the spotlight and strive even harder to be recognized for your work. Just know that because the moon squares off against Mars in your seventh house of partnership, you may have to navigate a competitive or conflict-laden hurdle with a higher-up or colleague on your way to the finish line.

Capricorn (December 22-January 19)

The new moon falls in your ninth house of adventure, inspiring you to get out of your comfort zone and perhaps hone your skill set. If you want to book a long-distance trip or pursue an advanced degree, a small but significant move (like downloading Duolingo or researching classes at your local university) can get you on your way.

Aquarius (January 20-February 18)

Falling in your eighth house of emotional bonds, this can be a truly emotional and transformative new moon for you. And with the moon squaring off against Mars in your fifth house of self-expression, you'll do best to say what you feel versus letting it fester.

Pisces (February 19-March 20)

This new moon is in your seventh house of partnership, so it's your annual opportunity to initiate an exciting new path with a significant other, loved one, friend, or colleague. Doing your best to blend your signature spiritually-charged imaginative take with a bit of Virgoan pragmatism can make for applause-worthy results.