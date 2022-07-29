Your August Horoscope Is Here

With summer in full bloom and an abundance of opportunities to connect with others, Leo season might just be one of the most joy-filled, fun-loving, exuberant moments of the whole year. And this August, as we move from the time of year ruled by the confident Lion into another overseen by perfectionistic, pragmatic Virgo, you'll be more apt to zero in on the details of everyday life that bring you bliss while simultaneously doing your best to keep drama to a minimum.

This month may very well bring more change — and a variety of "new normals." It kicks off with an electrifying triple conjunction in fixed earth sign Taurus among Mars, the planet of action, Uranus, the planet of rebellion, and the North Node, which represents your karmic path. You'll do well to prepare for volatility, surprises, shake-ups, and awakenings. On August 20, Mars moves into curious, social, and also scattered mutable air sign Gemini, where it'll remain for many months, thanks to its retrograde that kicks off in late October. Uranus also begins its five-month backspin on August 24, supporting inner work and ingenuity over external shifts.

But it's still summer and sultry romance and the chance to feel empowered in your relationships and creative projects will be supported by Venus moving through Leo from August 11 to September 4. And on the 18th, it'll trine lucky Jupiter in Aries, marking one of the luckiest days for love all year.

In other words, buckle up, because with charismatic Leo and hardworking Virgo running the show, this is one exhilarating month — for better or worse. (Be sure to read your rising sign as well as your sun.)

Aries

With the sun moving through your romance and self-expression zone since July 22, this has likely been an especially fun-filled, creatively stimulating time of year for you, Aries. Just be sure to steel yourself for a shake-up — or, perhaps even an exciting epiphany — around your financial game plan around August 1 when your ruler, action-oriented Mars, rebellious Uranus, and the north node all join up in your money zone. From there, you'll find that tending to your everyday to-dos and wellness routines more than usual fosters peace of mind thanks to messenger Mercury moving through your health zone from August 4 to 25.

That's not to say that you won't still be enjoying this bright, buoyant season. You will — even more than most people, especially as romantic Venus moves through the same zone from August 11 to September 4. And when Venus trines lucky Jupiter in your sign on August 18, it's time to cue the fireworks with someone special. And from August 20 until its retrograde begins on October 30, Mars moves ahead in your communication zone, cranking up your curiosity and appetite for intellectual stimulation. You'll want to say yes to more happy hours with friends and learning experiences.

Taurus

This month kicks off with a major jolt on August 1 when action-oriented Mars, revolutionary Uranus, and the north node all join forces in your sign and first house of self. You've been feeling like change is brewing in a major way — perhaps around how you're presenting yourself or your personal brand — and now, it'll be tough to avoid a very apparent shakeup. As long as you're in tune with your intuition and inner voice, trading the mundane for the shiny and new can be eye-opening and deeply fulfilling. This could go hand-in-hand with owning your voice — especially in terms of relationships and creative projects — from August 4 to 25 while messenger Mercury moves through your romance and self-expression zone and while the confident sun is there from August 22 to September 22.

Around August 11, the full moon in your career zone might mark a major milestone in which you earn recognition or step into the spotlight as a result of putting your nose to the grindstone. And if you're not getting a round of applause for a job well done, it's crucial to acknowledge and work through challenging emotions that are coming up for you now. Then from August 20 until its retrograde starts on October 30, go-getter Mars moves through your money zone, and you could be inspired to act more boldly as you pursue your income-boosting strategy.

Gemini

As the vitality-bringing sun has moved through your communication zone since July 22, your social life has likely been functioning on the level you prefer it. It's exciting, jam-packed, and OK, maybe even a little hectic. But around August 1, taking a step back to slow down and evaluate your path ahead could be in your best interest, thanks to a jarring meet-up among go-getter Mars, revolutionary Uranus, and the north node in your spirituality zone. Soon thereafter, from August 4 to 25, messenger Mercury, your ruler, kicks off its trip through your home zone, and heart-to-hearts with loved ones are integral to processing emotional territory you're stepping through now.

Your appetite for breaking free of your usual routine is soaring, though, especially around August 11 when the full moon lights up your adventure zone, encouraging you to tune into your gut and take a leap of faith. And from August 20 until its retrograde kicks off on October 30, action-oriented Mars moves ahead in your sign, offering up a surge of go-getter energy and firing you up to forge ahead on big picture goals. You could also be more apt to stand up for your beliefs and go to bat for causes close to your heart. Cue hot activist fall.

Cancer

Since July 22, the confident sun has been in your money zone, throwing your focus on earning and voicing your value. You've been more motivated than usual to go to bat for yourself in your work. And around August 1 when go-getter Mars, rebellious Uranus, and the north node all line up in your networking zone, you may begin to see collaborative efforts in a new light, which could change the whole landscape of your moneymaking game plan. Then, from August 4 to 25, messenger Mercury's trip through your communication sector will support your ability to connect and crusade for your ideas.

But work and learning aren't your only focus this month. Around August 11, the full moon in your intimacy zone motivates you to express your emotional and physical needs. If you're not feeling fulfilled in this part of your life or have been wanting to deepen a heartfelt bond, this can be an intense turning point. And once the confident sun is in the midst of its trip through your friendship zone from August 22 to September 22, you'll have even more opportunities to enjoy group activities, social moments, and team efforts. Around August 27, when the new moon is there, homing in on a long-term wish can be particularly productive.

Leo

Leo season is in full swing, which means the spotlight is likely shining on you full blast. Since July 22, you've been better able to advance your big picture aspirations and make your mark, earning the kind of feedback and recognition you vie for all year round. But around August 1, you might be compelled to defend your public image or professional path in a fiery way, thanks to a volatile meet-up among go-getter Mars, revolutionary Uranus, and the north node in your career zone. Thankfully, you're more than prepared to advocate for your north star. And once messenger Mercury slips into your money zone on August 4, where it remains until the 25th, conversations can quickly turn to productive negotiations or artistic brainstorms that could end up padding your paycheck.

And once your ruler, the confident sun, follows from August 22 to September 22, your earning potential may soar. You'll also want to make the most of August 11 to September 4 when beauty-loving Venus moves through your sign and first house of self, amplifying your ability to experience pleasure, bond with your nearest and dearest, and shine in that sunny, charismatic way that makes a positive impression on everyone you come in contact with. On the 18th, Venus harmonizes with lucky Jupiter in your adventure zone, and standing up for your heart's greatest desire leads to rewards you may have never even dreamed of.

Virgo

Since July 22, the sun has been in your spirituality zone which could feel a bit sleepy. You might feel like you're getting ready to step up to the mic to give a presentation, going over your notes, rehearsing your lines, and deliberating what kind of impression you want to make. But you're sure to be shaken from any kind of reverie around August 1 when the month kicks off with go-getter Mars, rebellious Uranus, and the north node crowding together in your adventure and higher learning zone. Something needs to change, and you'll realize it's now time you stepped into your power to make it happen.

The theme of owning your voice continues from August 4 to 25 as messenger Mercury, your ruler, moves through your sign and first house of self, empowering you to share what's on your mind. August 16 marks a sync-up between Mercury and Uranus that could inspire you to get out of your comfort zone in a way that promotes personal growth. Around August 11, the new moon in your health and daily routine zone gives you the chance to start something fresh, whether that's a mind-body regimen or simple way to bring more balance into your work day. And as the sun makes its way through your sign from August 22 to September 22, you'll step into the limelight, adopting a more self-assured mindset that can support the pursuit of your most vibrant dreams.

Libra

With the sun moving through your friendship zone since July 22, group projects and team efforts have likely been your main focus. You're craving connection with everyone from your closest friend circle to your colleagues and working together toward shared goals has likely been a wonderful way to attain that. Still, thinking about your own personal emotional needs is crucial too, and you could be stirred to do just that when combative Mars, rebellious Uranus, and the north node crowd in your intimacy zone on August 1. This can set off a pretty self-reflective moment for you that lasts all month, thanks to messenger Mercury first, then the confident sun making their way through your spirituality zone from August 4 to 25 and August 22 to September 22 respectively. Take a step back from your social commitments to prioritize self-care as needed.

Tuning into your heart and making sure you're being true to and voicing your needs — especially those related to creativity and romance — is a must around August 11 when the full moon lights up your self-expression sector. And when your ruler, sweet Venus, moves through your networking zone from the 11th to September 4, more time spent with friends, coworkers, and your community can bring joy and fulfillment. You might also be tempted to move beyond the mundane grind to travel or learn something new once action-oriented Mars is in your adventure sector from August 20 until its retrograde begins on October 30.

Scorpio

As the sun's been moving through your career zone since July 22, you've been more visible in your professional world, perhaps stepping into a more senior role, making headway with long-term projects, or earning well-deserved credit for putting your nose to the grindstone. But butting heads with a colleague, higher-up, or even significant other might make you feel a bit unstabilized around August 1 when your co-ruler, action-oriented Mars plus rebellious Uranus and the north node all join up in your partnership zone. Now's your chance to shake up and possibly even eliminate alliances that aren't serving you and your long-term goals. Just be sure that whatever you end up digging your heels in on is truly in line with your needs. Then, from August 4 to 25, as messenger Mercury moves through your networking zone, you should enjoy smoother sailing around collaborative efforts with coworkers.

Around August 11, the full moon falls in your home zone, and heart-to-hearts with loved ones might be called for. Although you might be more inclined to keep your cards close to the vest, this can be a deeply therapeutic moment in which embracing vulnerability can lead to deep emotional healing. The mood should get a bit lighter further into the month as the sun shifts into your friendship zone, supporting more group efforts, social moments with your inner circle, and possibly even team building activities on the job.

Sagittarius

Leo season always amplifies your inner fierce and fiery nature, because the confident sun has been moving through your adventure zone since July 22. Perhaps you've been researching or actually enjoying long-distance travel, higher learning opportunities, or making new friends. While sweet Venus, the planet of relationships, moves through this sector from August 11 to September 4, you'll find you're able to bond with friends, loved ones, and someone special through moments in which you're broadening your horizons. Even impromptu road trips or taking an online class together could be super-satisfying. First, though, the month kicks off on August 1 with go-getter Mars, rebellious Uranus, and the north node joining up in your routine zone, potentially leading to an eye-opening breakthrough about how you can better find mental and physical balance in your day-to-day.

August 18 might be the most romantic moment of the month for you, thanks to a meet-up between Venus and your ruling planet, lucky Jupiter, in your self-expression zone. Then, as the confident sun journeys through your career zone from August 22 to September 22, you'll feel more prepared than usual to take the reins on a large-scale project or pitch a big picture proposal that's close to your heart, and noting your passion and respecting your vision, higher-ups can't help but support your pitch.

Capricorn

Leo season throws the focus on your emotional needs and tightest bonds, Cap, thanks to the confident sun moving through your intimacy zone. You've been reflecting on any boundaries you've been setting — or need to set — to support your comfort level. And if something's simply off balance, your fiercest, most fiery mood may be triggered, leading to an emotional breakthrough with loved ones or around an artistic endeavor around August 1 when go-getter Mars, rebellious Uranus, and the north node all join up in your self-expression zone. Thankfully, the rest of the month should be a bit more chill, if not thrilling, thanks to planets moving into your adventure and higher learning sector. Communication ruler Mercury is first up from August 4 to 25, potentially inspiring you to hone your skill set.

Getting comfortable with admitting you're not exactly sure of every answer could be helpful especially around August 11 when the full moon lights up your money zone, and being yourself — and open to other people's opinions of how to move the ball forward — could be the key to earning more. From August 20 to October 30 when it kicks off its retrograde, go-getter Mars in your daily routine zone could fuel your ability to tick off all those to-dos you've been putting off (likely in order to spend more time at work).

Aquarius

Buckle up for a particularly emotional month, Aquarius. Leo season is all about joining forces with a romantic partner, BFF, or close colleague, thanks to the sun moving through your partnership zone since July 22. But contending with flaring tempers and shifting tides at home may be your focus around August 1 when aggressive Mars, rebellious Uranus, and the north node are all conjunct in your home zone. Anything that's no longer working within your familial relationships or domestic world will reach a boiling point, requiring that you face the issue head-on. Thankfully, deep, heartfelt communication should be elevated in the days that follow, thanks to messenger Mercury moving through your intimacy zone from August 4 to 25.

Around August 11, you'll experience your annual full moon, illuminating your self-image sector. This could lead to feeling especially sensitive and needing to take a step back from your everyday routine or spending time one-on-one with a friend or your S.O. You could find that putting yourself first for a change is not just OK — it's necessary to processing whatever emotions are popping up now. And as the confident sun slips into Virgo and your emotional bonds sector is illuminated from August 24 to 25, withdrawing from being so social and prioritizing downtime with the people — or person — you adore the most benefits your soul and vitality.

Pisces

While the confident sun moves through Leo, as it has been since July 22, you've likely been zeroed in on everyday to-dos — work, checking off routine health appointments, ensuring you're getting enough water and going to yoga like you said you would, etc. But prepare for a bit more volatility than you've experienced lately around August 1. That's when one of the most ground-shaking astrological moments of the year is set off, thanks to go-getter Mars, rebellious Uranus, and the north node joining up in your communication zone, and it might be time to go to bat for your thoughts and opinions. After that, you'll find it easier to find sure footing, especially in your one-on-one relationships thanks to messenger Mercury moving through your partnership zone from August 4 to 25 and the confident sun shining there from August 22 to September 22.

This month's full moon lands in your spirituality zone on August 11, which could signal a moment in which you'll do well to let go of any psychological narratives and emotional issues that are holding you back from moving into your next chapter. And as action-oriented Mars moves through your home zone from August 20 until its retrograde on October 30, you'll be more motivated than usual to tackle any ongoing tension with loved ones or ambitious projects around the house.