August's Aquarius Full Moon Was Made for Breaking Up, Breaking Free, or Breaking Down

Anyone born with astrological placements in air sign Aquarius is best known for being incredibly cerebral and often contrarian, motivated to create dynamic change, and the biggest fans of striking out against convention. That future-oriented, progressive, quirky vibe is owed to the sign's ruler, Uranus, which oversees revolution, innovation, and electrifying change. And those are just a few of the themes you can expect to come up around this month's Aquarius-ruled lunar event.

The Water Bearer's annual full moon will be exact on Thursday, August 11 at 9:36 p.m. ET/6:36 p.m. PT. With a push-pull between hardheaded and freedom-loving energies, this inspiring moment can support shoring up your sense of self while embracing teamwork and out-of-the-blue epiphanies.

The full moon in Aquarius fuels eye-opening brainstorms.

Full moons — which happen when the confident sun exactly opposes the intuitive moon — always present a monthly opportunity to wrap up projects you started six months or even two weeks prior. They're culmination points, breaking points, and a chance to release anything that's no longer serving you. And with this month's full moon falling in rational-minded, humanitarian, personable Aquarius, you could feel compelled to pour your heart into seeing a charitable or scientific endeavor, group project, or social effort through.

Although full moons are, by nature, a time when we can't help but be in our feelings, Aquarius would rather stick with the facts versus swim in the deep end of challenging emotions. So it's possible you'll be more apt to contend with anything that comes up in a more cerebral, detached way than you would during a full moon in another sign.

It also bears noting that Aquarius is one of the fixed signs — the resolute but also obstinate crew of the zodiac — so it might be tougher than usual to release your grip on whatever's no longer serving you now. Because once Aquarius commits to a particular approach, they're generally all in. Still, ruled by game-changer Uranus, sudden storms and breakthroughs can inspire the Water Bearer to shake things up and change course, so you'll want to look out for "OMG" lightbulb moments that could lead you down a more fulfilling path.

And because this full moon highlights the opposition between Aquarius and its sister sign, fixed fire sign Leo, which the sun is currently moving through, you might also feel torn between a desire to do what's best for the team or universal good (Aquarius' instinct) versus claim the spotlight on your own (Leo's M.O.).

The moon's conjunction to Saturn sets a serious tone.

With the moon falling at 19 degrees of Aquarius and Saturn, the planet of limitations, boundaries, commitment, and structure, hanging out (retrograde) at 22 degrees of Aquarius, this full moon has a major taskmaster vibe. Not only are we more apt to rationalize how we feel but a sense of gravity and air of responsibility drifts around our emotions. Full moons are always about striking a balance between nurturing the self and our bonds with others. And with Saturn conjunct the moon, we're now also being required to show up and do the work to care for our relationships and challenging emotions.

Depending on how this moon is hitting your chart (more on that below), you might need to bite the bullet and finally contend with an ongoing toxic situation involving loved ones or decide whether it's time to go all in or hard pass on a professional opportunity.

A square to Uranus reactivates the volatile aspect that kicked off the month.

Just 11 days ahead of the full moon, Mars, the planet of action, energy, and anger, joined forces with Uranus, the planet of sudden change, revolution, and rebellion in fixed earth sign Taurus. And that buzzy, aggressive, electrifying aspect might be set off once more by this full moon, because it will closely square Uranus. And with impulsive, fiery Mars just past a frustrating square to Saturn (which wants to play it safe and steady), you may very well feel like one foot is on the gas and the other is on the brake as you cruise straight toward… bumper-to-bumper traffic.

Should that feeling become super-prominent during this full moon, consider embracing the message of the only fixed sign not causing trouble right now: Scorpio, the fixed water sign, which is all about going beneath the surface. Recognizing and sitting in the emotions that are fueling any frustration can preempt — or at least help you better cope with — the most headache-inducing moments.

Here, how this Aquarius full moon will affect you, based on your sign. (Pro-tip: Be sure to read both your sun and your rising sign, if you know it. If you don't, you can find it on your natal chart or via this CafeAstrology calculator.)

Aries (March 21-April 19)

With the full moon falling in your eleventh house of networking, a prominent team effort is very much on your mind right now. Putting collaboration above your own impulses bolsters a sense of connection and satisfaction.

Taurus (April 20-May 20)

With the full moon lighting up your tenth house of career, you'll be at the finish line of one professional chapter but likely already one toe into the next. Squaring off against Uranus in your second house of income, you might be inspired to take a leap of faith and stand up for your values and self-worth.

Gemini (May 21-June 20)

The full moon is in your ninth house of higher learning, and breaking free of your typical routine supports your sense of adventure. With Saturn there, too, breaking boundaries can also lead to personal growth.

Cancer (June 21-July 22)

Because the full moon falls in your eighth house of emotional bonds, it's time to speak up about what you need in terms of joint resources and intimacy. You can still care for your loved one while also standing up for whatever makes you most comfortable.

Leo (July 23-August 22)

The full moon falls in your seventh house of partnership, marking the end of one way of being in your one-on-one relationships and making room for a new path forward. Balancing your needs with those of a significant other or dear friend bolsters maturity and your bond.

Virgo (August 23-September 22)

This full moon will be in your sixth house of daily routine and wellness, which means you might feel like you're finally hitting a wall with hustling yourself into burnout oblivion. And the best fix isn't yet another spreadsheet, Virgo — it's more self-care and following your gut.

Libra (September 23-October 22)

Artistic self-expression and romantic spontaneity always feels right to you, Libra, but around this full moon, you'll be most centered if you let go of any set plan and lean into whatever feels best in the moment. Squaring off against Uranus in your ninth house of adventure, embracing the unpredictable is especially inspiring.

Scorpio (October 23-November 21)

With this full moon falling in your fourth house of home life, it's time to contend with emotional wounds from the past. And you can find you're even more supported by a partner, friend, or loved one than you realized.

Sagittarius (November 22-December 21)

With the full moon in your third house of communication, your thirst for intellectual stimulation soars. Talking through inventive proposals or brainstorming with friends or colleagues is empowering.

Capricorn (December 22-January 19)

With the full moon in your second house of income, you're at the finish line on a money making endeavor. As you move forward, consider how infusing your day-to-day with more fun, spontaneity, and self-expression will benefit your bank account.

Aquarius (January 20-February 18)

Falling in your sign and first house of self, it's crucial to face any difficult emotions that are coming up for you. Sure, your tendency is to get all logical and matter-of-fact and maybe focus on solutions. But consider, instead, sitting with tough realizations and feelings, which can lead to being more self-assured and aware.

Pisces (February 19-March 20)

Falling in your twelfth house of spirituality, this full moon is a mystical, psychologically-charged one for you, setting the stage for meditation, vivid dreams, and self-work. It's perfect for identifying how far you've come — and where you want to go.