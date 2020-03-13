Being the first sign of the zodiac isn’t lost on Aries. Here’s what you need to know about the competitive, dynamic fire sign.

We might watch that glimmery ball drop and ring in a new year every January, but as far as astrology is concerned, a whole new cycle kicks off in mid-March. Every year, roughly between March 19 and April 19, the sun moves through the first sign of the zodiac, Aries, symbolized by the Ram.

From spring cleaning to spring fever, daylight savings time to seeing new life blossoming seemingly overnight, this season is associated with forward movement — the faster the better. This absolutely tracks with the energy of Aries, as it's a fire sign with a reputation for taking the initiative and blazing trails. It doesn't hurt that the dynamic sign is ruled by Mars, the planet of action, sex, strength, and courage.

A few strong, trendsetting, take-charge Rams: America Ferrera, Reese Witherspoon, Lady Gaga, Emma Watson, Gloria Steinem, Sarah Jessica Parker, and Mariah Carey are all planetarily wired to fight for what they believe in — and come out on top.

Here, everything you need to know about the risk-taking, playful fire sign.

Aries' Personality Traits

The spirited "baby" of the zodiac

Anyone born between March 19 and April 19 can probably safely assume their sun sign to be Aries. (It's not definitive, because the sun moves between signs on different days annually.) Also note that while we tend to refer to ourselves as our sun sign, it's just one detail of a natal chart, which is basically a unique snapshot of the sky when you were born. But it's a detail that helps color your core sense of self, identity, personal style, self-esteem, and confidence.

Typical sun in Aries traits include being energetic, impulsive, curious, direct, and at times innocent. If that sounds like the description of a young child, that's because Aries, ruled by the First House of Self, is considered the "baby" of the zodiac.

Aries Celebrities Credit: Getty Images/InStyle

A natural-born fighter

Thanks to their ruling planet Mars, Aries is innately athletic and wired to go into battle — whether that's to achieve social justice, to beat their own best time at that half-marathon, or to "win" their case in an argument over which Netflix show is most worthy of a binge session. They're the person most likely to broach a contentious subject at a party in an effort to stir debate. After all, Aries sees argument as pure recreation — well, as long as they're declared the winner in the end.

The cardinal fire sign

Every sign is assigned a quality (cardinal, mutable, or fixed), which explains the sign's basic energy. There's a cardinal, mutable, and fixed sign within every element (fire, earth, air, water). Aries is the cardinal one of the fire group, which means they're visionaries with unparalleled ambition. Generating bold and brilliant ideas comes naturally, but they might struggle with follow-through.

Aries' best personality traits:

Aries' dynamism, impulsivity, and appetite for victory make them exciting, fun, courageous, and fearless. They're your rockstar lawyer, teammate, the politician you would drop everything to canvas for, and the best friend who will go to bat for you time and again.

Aries' worst personality traits:

As they're impetuous and pretty much living for their next big fight, Aries' warp-speed, combative style, and "me first" attitude can cause them to come off as insecure and immature. They'll say they've been to that restaurant that you're pretty sure hasn't even opened yet or turn small talk into a full-blown conflict — for their amusement! Thrilling? Perhaps. Aggravating? Yes, that also.

What Aries Are Like in Love & Bed

Aries' romance style

If you're swiping along, match, and no more than five minutes into a conversation, your potential partner is asking you out, chances are there's some spirited, spontaneous Aries energy at play. The fire sign moves fast in all areas of life, including in love — quick to make plans, quick to get physical, the first one of the zodiac to rush into a relationship without worrying too much about the long-term consequences of a mismatch. (It's no wonder three of the Love Is Blind finalists were Aries.)

Aries' ideal date night lays the groundwork for being active and/or embracing their love of sports and competition. Think hitting up a boxing class or mud run together or seeing their favorite baseball team play their top rivals.

Aries' sexual style

Aries' signature speediness definitely translates in the bedroom. They're notorious for preferring to jump right into the main event and forgo foreplay. Their organic impulsivity might also breed impromptu sexting sessions or out-of-the-blue, between-the-sheets romps. Given that Mars rules physical vitality, they'll want to flaunt their athleticism, trying challenging positions, or testing their endurance.

Aries Compatibility

Wondering how Aries matches up with your sign as a friend, a lover, a colleague, or in terms of any other one-on-one relationship? Here, their closest allies and born nemeses:

Most compatible with Aries:

Signs that share the same element tend to be the most simpatico (e.g. two water signs, like Scorpio and Cancer or two earth signs, like Taurus and Virgo). But in the case of one fire sign with the other, it can really go to one extreme or the other. Either you'll feel like your companionship breeds mutual passion, creativity, playfulness, and excitement, and/or you could be prone to hotheaded blow-ups, drama, and incessant conflict. Fire is also traditionally compatible with air signs, as the two elements share certain attributes, like being free-spirited, independent, speedy, and social.

That said, an Aries will likely fare best with a similarly free-spirited Sagittarius, up-for-anything Gemini, or attention-loving Leo.

Least compatible with Aries:

Opposites can definitely attract — and that's often the case with Aries and Libra. But a particularly conflict-seeking Aries could also be a peace-loving Libra's worst nightmare.

Aries and sentimental water sign Cancer are square one another. This is also the case for Aries and pragmatic earth sign Capricorn. Unless they share other harmonious aspects in their natal charts, Aries might be able to collaborate with the other cardinal signs by brainstorming big picture ideas, but emotionally, they're not in sync.

What If You Have Aries Elsewhere in Your Chart?

As mentioned previously, the sun sign is one of many aspects of a natal chart. When you were born, the moon and all the planets in our solar system were in one of the 12 signs and a particular position — all of which help to inform your personality and areas of your life. Here's what it means if Aries pops up in any of the main areas of your chart:

Aries Moon

The moon, which spends about two to three days in each sign, influences your emotions and intuition. If it was in Aries at the time of your birth, you're quick to dive into relationships and live for instant gratification. You'll lose your cool quickly but regain composure just as fast.

Aries Mercury

Mercury, which spends about two to three weeks in a sign, shapes your communication style. If it was in Aries when you were born, you're not one to get in the weeds or minutiae. You'll seek out info and express yourself as rapid-fire as you can think — typos be damned.

Aries Venus

Venus, which remains in a sign for about three to five weeks, influences how you behave in relationships and how you attract others. If you were born with the planet of love in Aries, you're fun-loving, straightforward, and impatient when it comes to connecting with a potential romantic partner. That competitive, action-oriented vibe comes into play, too. You might pursue someone who's playing games — or play games yourself — in order to feel like you've faced a variety of obstacles and "won" in the end.

Aries Mars

Mars, which remains in a sign for six or seven weeks, affects your energy, strength, sexual style, and how you experience courage. Mars is at home in Aries, as its ruler, which means you're apt to waste no time taking action on anything you feel passionate about — be that a professional opportunity or relationship. You might also bore easily, requiring constant stimulation from your work, workouts, and sex life.

Aries Ascendant (or Rising)