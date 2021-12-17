The Most Compatible — and Most Problematic — Zodiac Signs for an Aquarius

Fixed air sign Aquarius, ruled by electrifying Uranus, is the zodiac's very own flower child, preferring to live by their own, self-written code versus conform to anything society tends to think of as normal or standard. Those born between approximately January 20 and February 18 — or who have other astrological placements in their birth chart — exhibit rebelliousness, quirkiness, a love of community and humanitarian causes, an innate comfort with platonic bonds, and a rational, if at times contrarian, outlook on life.

These characteristics reflect themes covered by the Eleventh House of Networking, which Aquarius rules. The Eleventh House covers groups of all kinds — those you form with friends, colleagues, neighbors, other members of your political party. It also speaks to wishes, destiny, and hope, and the aspirations covered here are often those you'll achieve through collaboration.

If you're similarly offbeat, intellectual, personable, and future-minded, you'll likely click with an Aquarian person. (It also bears noting that your sun sign is just one piece of a really complex, nuanced puzzle known as your natal, or birth, chart, which is worth glimpsing over to see which house Aquarius rules and if you have any planetary placements that connect with the mutable fire sign.)

Here, Aquarius' compatibility with all 12 signs of the zodiac.

Aquarius and Aries Compatibility

Aquarius is sextile, or two signs apart from cardinal fire sign Aries, making for a friendly, easygoing bond. Both are free-spirited, independent, and driven to achieve in their own way. But because Aquarius tends to be a bit more of a people person than Aries, and Aries is often more open-minded, there's a lot they can learn from one another. The Ram person will be quick to jump on whatever massive undertaking the two dream up while the Water Bearer can ensure follow-through.

Aquarius and Taurus Compatibility — Problematic Pair

Aquarius is square, or three signs apart, from fellow fixed sign, earthy Taurus, which makes for a challenging but also activating dynamic. Both the Water Bearer and the Bull tend to be a bit hardheaded and set on seeing the world through their own lens, which can make it tough for them to get on the same page. And while Taurus, ruled by pleasure-seeking Venus, is a bit of a slow-paced homebody, Aquarius, ruled by electrifying Uranus, wants to get out and be in the world, surrounded by anyone and everyone. Still, if these two are willing to consider the other's perspective, they'll find they can accomplish anything they set out to do as a pair.

Aquarius and Gemini Compatibility — Ideal Match

Aquarius is trine, or four signs apart, from mutable air sign Gemini. This is one of the most natural pairings you can imagine, as both are humanitarian, social, and mentally-charged. Still, despite sharing all that airiness with Gemini, the Water Bearer is the fixed sign of the air crew, so they do tend to dig their heels in on the way they see the world, while Gemini wants to reserve the right to switch things up at a moment's notice. Leaning into their innate tendencies to be open-minded and accepting of one another's eccentricities can keep this airy pair on the same page.

Aquarius and Cancer Compatibility

Aquarius is quincunx, or five signs apart, from cardinal water sign Cancer, making for an awkward, uncertain pairing. Ruled by revolutionary Uranus, airy Aquarius is aloof, cool, and future-minded, preferring to embrace rational thought over emotions, while Cancer is rarely going to set aside how they intuitively feel in order to use just their head. The Crab has a soft spot for traditions, especially those that are interwoven with family, while the Water Bearer prefers to strike out on their own — and against convention. In an ideal scenario, Aquarius can offer Cancer a departure from the ordinary while Cancer can show Aquarius the beauty of reliability.

Aquarius and Leo Compatibility

Aquarius is opposite, or six signs apart, from fixed fire sign Leo, making for a yin-yang match. Ruled by revolutionary Uranus, airy Aquarius can be distant, chilly, progressive, and platonic-minded, wired to prioritize rational thought over feelings, while Leo exudes warmth and dreams of cinematic-level romance. The Lion also tends to be self-focused and would love to be seen as a thought leader while the contrarian Water Bearer prefers eccentricity, abhors conformity, and prioritizes community over self. Still, each has what the other could use a bit more of, so as long as both partners' give and take is on-point, their relationship could be as well.

Aquarius and Virgo Compatibility

Aquarius is quincunx, or five signs apart from mutable earth sign Virgo, which is generally thought of as a rather awkward angle. But while Aquarius is obsessed with what's happening on a universal scale and Virgo's totally in the weeds, these two can find common ground when it comes to their big, humanitarian hearts, rational mindsets, and personability. Aquarius can introduce Virgo to the nonprofit or campaign they're deeply committed to, and Virgo can come up with a step-by-step action plan for making real progress.

Aquarius and Libra Compatibility

Aquarius is trine, or four signs apart from cardinal air sign Libra, which is thought of as the "as good as it gets," harmonious match. Both are super-social and possess high mental energy, and they'll often come across as an influential power couple. At the same time, Libra, ruled by sweet Venus, enjoys old-fashioned romance and classic styles that could strike quirky, mainstream-loathing Aquarius, ruled by rebellious Uranus, as boring and conventional. That said, being willing to embrace one another's passions will keep this airy pair on the same page.

Aquarius and Scorpio Compatibility — Problematic Pair

Aquarius is square, or three signs apart from fixed water sign Scorpio, which is thought of as a tense, at worst, and activating, at best, connection. Water Bearers are notoriously friendly but aloof, future-minded but stubborn, and idealistic but contrarian. They're wired to engage with the world in a very intellectual way, while Scorpio can't help but be feeling, intuiting, and even psychically tapping into the shadow side of life. And as two fixed signs, both might refuse to pivot from their go-to game plan, resulting in a stalemate. But they can also teach one another a lot about a foreign perspective (science vs. spirituality, logic vs. emotional transformation).

Aquarius and Sagittarius Compatibility — Ideal Match

Aquarius is sextile, or two signs apart from mutable fire sign Sag, which makes for a friendly, organic connection. The Water Bearer prioritizes humanity, community, and what's best for everyone collectively, which can be a lovely complement to Sag's adoration of the truth and soaking up knowledge. Both prefer taking an unconventional, free-spirited path. The only spot where they might clash: Despite being so future-minded and progressive, Aquarius tends to think in a black-and-white way, digging their heels in when they believe they're right, while Sag is almost obsessed with being open-minded. But if they can learn from one another, they'll be unstoppable.

Aquarius and Capricorn Compatibility

Aquarius is semisextile, or one sign apart from Capricorn, the cardinal earth sign, which makes for a bit of awkwardness. The Water Bearer prioritizes humanity, community, and what's best for everyone collectively, while Cap is a bit more focused on taking on the challenges they see along their own path and sticking with a tried-and-true traditional approach while Aquarius is all about moving in an unconventional, free-spirited direction. If Cap's willing to let Aquarius show them the beauty of striking out on their own and Aquarius is open to learning about sticktoitiveness from the Goat, they can actually be a dynamic duo.

Aquarius and Aquarius Compatibility

Two Aquarians are sure to be instant friends, pumped to pair up to save the world. And even if they're romantically involved, they'll feel like besties. They're both most comfortable in platonic relationships, in which they'll feel like they have enough room to breathe, they'll have no problem getting exactly that from one another. The only trouble spot could be when one Water Bearer's rational but often black-and-white way of thinking isn't in line with the others, making for fixed sign-on-fixed sign tension.

Aquarius and Pisces Compatibility

Aquarius is semi-sextile, or one sign apart, from Pisces, the mutable water sign, which makes a little uneasiness. Although both are humanitarians and endlessly imaginative, the Water Bearer thinks in a very scientific, logical way while the Fish is a dreamer through and through. But Aquarius can learn adaptability from the Fish, while the Fish can learn how to be more proactive in hitting their goals. If these two are willing to see the world through the other's lens, they could take even their wildest, artistic idea and make it into something real.

The Bottom Line on Aquarius Compatibility

Whether you're feeling confident or freaked out at the moment, remember that no matter how compatible — or not — you seem to be with your partner or potential love match, sun sign compatibility is just one small piece of a larger puzzle. You can get the most accurate idea of how you match with a partner by looking at your entire natal charts. (Running a synastry report on a site like CafeAstrology.com or doing a reading with a professional astrologer can offer the most accurate, individualized insight.) And if you're ever tempted to take a swipe at Aquarians as annoyingly aloof and contrarian, check out your own birth chart, which is divided up into 12 houses, each ruled by one of the 12 signs. Everyone — yes, even you — has some quirky Aquarian energy in them.