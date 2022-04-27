The First Eclipse of 2022 Could Blow Up Your Life — and Possibly for the Best

As the fixed earth sign, Taurus is known for its mindful, steady, pragmatic vibe, which can pretty much be felt throughout its season. From mid-April to mid-May, you could be inspired to soak up time with loved ones during springtime holidays, take your time curating the perfect warmer weather wardrobe, or researching travel plans for late spring and summer. But the Bull's moment is bound to be more intense than usual this year, thanks to the fact that it plays host to the first eclipse season of 2022, which kicks off with a solar eclipse and new moon in Taurus.

Taurus' need to foster security is at the heart of this lunar event, which falls on Saturday, April 30 at 4:28 p.m. ET/1:28 p.m. PT. But as grounded as that might sound, it's still an eclipse — not to mention one that pairs up with electrifying Uranus — so it'll be best to expect the unexpected.

The new moon in Taurus can spur reflection around comfort, pleasure, and your values.

New moons — which happen when the confident sun pairs up with the security-seeking moon — generally offer the chance to gain clarity around a new chapter you want to write over the course of the next two weeks (up until the next full moon) and next six months (when the corresponding full moon occurs). And when a new moon is accompanied by a solar eclipse — which happens when the moon casts a shadow on the sun — the intensity of the moment can feel practically off-the-charts. Emotions run high, and your actions might feel like they carry even more weight than usual — because it feels like you're on the brink of a whole new chapter.

But unlike the previous eclipse at the tail end of 2021 in free-spirited Sagittarius, this particular new moon and solar eclipse is marked by some resistance to change, given that it falls in fixed earth sign Taurus. The second sign of the zodiac, represented by the Bull, is a fan of all things familiar, cozy, and comfortable. Ruled by Venus, the planet of pleasure and values, Taurus tends to associate what they know with what feels best. But eclipses are basically astrological wild cards, which certainly conflicts with the Bull's M.O.

Still, Taurus, the ruler of the second house of income, loves any opportunity to build security, create a luxurious experience, or nurture self-worth, and this supercharged new moon could bring any of those aims even more within reach.

A conjunction to rebellious Uranus spurs even more shocks and jolts.

One of the main planetary aspects of this eclipse is a conjunction to rebellious Uranus, the planet of change, revolution, the future, and innovation, which has been moving through Taurus since 2018. Whenever Uranus is a key player in an astrological event, it tends to fuel out of the blue twists and turns you likely didn't see coming — for better or worse. This could mean that in the days around the eclipse, you could more readily experience an epiphany or have a wild breakthrough. Because Taurus oversees values and security, there's a chance that any major changes spurred by the eclipse might be related to income, work (perhaps of an independent nature, given Uranus' influence), or simply realizations that you are well within your right to stand up and speak up for what you deserve.

A sweet sextile to Mars invites you to act on your impulses.

The new moon also forms a pretty close sextile — one of the most harmonious angles — to Mars, currently moving through mutable water sign Pisces. Whether you're gearing up to dive into a team effort, dip your toe back into the dating world, or strike out on your own professionally, the planet of action can offer up a bit of a caffeine boost to plow ahead now. Although it does bear noting that Pisces is more comfortable with dreams, intuition, and imagination than concrete, bold moves, so you could find you're able to move the ball forward on a goal in a more emotional and psychological than physical way now.

Venus and Jupiter's conjunction could signify new romance and luck in relationships.

On the day of the new moon, Venus, the planet of love (which rules Taurus and is, therefore, the ruling planet of this eclipse), will be closely conjunct Jupiter, the planet of abundance in Pisces. This planetary pairing is one of the most fortunate for love, creativity, pleasure, and one-on-one bonds, so this eclipse might be a powerful turning point for any artistic, romantic, pleasurable, or even platonically fulfilling pursuit.

Here, how this Taurus solar eclipse and new moon will affect you, based on your sign. (Pro-tip: Be sure to read both your sun and your rising sign, if you know it. If you don't, you can find it on your natal chart or via this CafeAstrology calculator.)

Aries (March 21-April 19)

With the new moon and solar eclipse falling in your second house of income, you'll be thinking about how you can best balance your desire to lock down security but also be paid what you're worth.

Taurus (April 20-May 20)

With the new moon and solar eclipse falling in your first house of self, you're a few steps into an emotional process that might involve reimagining your personal goals. Don't underestimate how integral your nearest and dearest loved ones and friends are when it comes to getting across the finish line.

Gemini (May 21-June 20)

With the new moon and solar eclipse falling in your twelfth house of spirituality, self-reflection, meditation, and rest are all going to be huge for you now. The message you're getting is that it's not only okay — but necessary — to slow down in order to achieve your long-term aspirations.

Cancer (June 21-July 22)

Falling in your eleventh house of networking, you can expect this new moon and solar eclipse to create change around the teams, groups, and communities you've been a part of. It could be time to align yourself with different people who are more in tune with your long-term wishes.

Leo (July 23-August 22)

The new moon and solar eclipse is in your tenth house of career, requiring that you step up to the plate and let your light shine in a more public way. As a fellow fixed sign, the energy of this moment is bound to be intense — and stunningly game-changing.

Virgo (August 23-September 22)

This new moon and solar eclipse, falling in your ninth house of adventure, is a chance to get out of your head and shake things up by learning something new or navigating uncharted waters in your work. With Venus and Jupiter in your seventh house of partnership, you might find that pairing up with a close friend or your S.O. is integral to making the most of the moment.

Libra (September 23-October 22)

Because this new moon and solar eclipse is in your eighth house of emotional bonds and sexual intimacy, you'll be exploring new ways to express what you need in your closest relationships. Being more vulnerable than usual could be challenging but hugely rewarding now.

Scorpio (October 23-November 21)

With the new moon and solar eclipse falling in your seventh house of partnership, you'll be thinking about how you can best stand in your sense of self while also being there for your S.O., dear friend, or business partner. Give and take and fostering reciprocity is crucial now.

Sagittarius (November 22-December 21)

With the new moon and solar eclipse occurring in your sixth house of wellness, it's time to turn over a new leaf in a bold new way. If you take advantage of this moment, your daily hustle could soon look and feel quite different — not to mention healthier.

Capricorn (December 22-January 19)

The new moon and solar eclipse is in your fifth house of self-expression, so speaking from the heart is a must for ensuring you're on track to fulfilling your most creative and romantic desires.

Aquarius (January 20-February 18)

Falling in your fourth house of home life, this new moon and solar eclipse could require a more serious commitment to healing wounds from the past. After all, only by doing so will you be able to truly move forward.

Pisces (February 19-March 20)