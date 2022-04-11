April's Full Moon In Libra Has Major DTR Energy

The sun's annual trip through Aries — the host of the beginning of a new season as well as a whole new astrological cycle — can't help but present an opportunity to nurture your sense of self. After all, the cardinal fire sign is the ruler of the first house, which oversees identity, and is ruled by Mars, a planet that fuels energy and the ability to fulfill your personal desires.

But as the season's full moon rolls in, that hyperfocus on who you are and what you want is challenged by Aries' opposite sign: Libra. Ruled by Venus, the planet of relationships, and ruling the seventh house of partnership, the cardinal air sign is all about creating harmony with another.

Libra's desire for one-on-one harmony underscores this month's full moon, which falls on Saturday, April 16 at 2:56 p.m. ET/11:56 a.m. PT. In other words, this has the potential to be a majorly romantic and relationship-oriented lunar event.

The full moon in Libra could make a heartfelt relationship wish come true.

Full moons — which happen when the confident sun exactly opposes the intuitive moon — always present a monthly opportunity to wrap up projects you started six months or even two weeks prior. They're culmination points, breaking points, and a chance to release anything that's no longer serving you. And with this month's full moon falling in beauty-loving, conflict-abhorring, diplomatic Libra, you could be compelled to be more diplomatic, artistic, and peace-seeking. You may also be motivated to cross the finish line on a goal you share with a lover, friend, or colleague, given that Libra is the ruler of the seventh house of partnership.

It bears noting that while Libra has a rep for being so cooperative and amiable, it's also a driven cardinal sign. Including Libra as well as Aries, Cancer, and Capricorn, the cardinal signs are the initiators of the zodiac. So the vibe of this full moon is dynamic and take-charge as well as balance-seeking.

A trine to Saturn speaks to commitment.

One of the main planetary aspects of this new moon is a close trine — basically, the most harmonious aspects that can occur between planets — to taskmaster Saturn, the planet of hard work, boundaries, limitations, but also commitment — in fellow air sign Aquarius. With the moon overseeing emotions, and in Libra, the emotions that come up for us in partnership, syncing happily with Saturn, this can be a time in which you're prepared to take a loving, meaningful connection to the next level. Cue plenty of DTR (define the relationship) talks, going into business with a partner, or even engagements.

A square to Pluto stirs up transformation — and power.

The full moon will also form a pretty tight square — a tense but activating aspect — to Pluto, the planet of power and regeneration. Any old full moons can ratchet up emotions and, in turn, spur drama, but when Pluto gets involved, you can expect that not only will more intense, underlying feelings surface but power struggles could ensue. A more positive possibility: This aspect could inspire you to be more empowered within a relationship or connect with someone powerful.

Mercury and Uranus prompt electrifying epiphanies.

On the day of the full moon, Mercury, the planet of communication, will be closing in on a conjunction to Uranus, the planet of radical change and innovative breakthroughs. Happening in Taurus, another Venus-ruled sign, this celestial meeting also speaks to exciting brainstorms, big shifts, and game-changing conversations — specifically within a partnership. It could be time to share a novel idea — or steamy, sensual fantasy — with your S.O., make headway on a creative project with a colleague, or figure out a healing new way forward with a loved one or friend.

Here, how this Libra full moon will affect you, based on your sign. (Pro-tip: Be sure to read both your sun and your rising sign, if you know it. If you don't, you can find it on your natal chart or via this CafeAstrology calculator.)

Aries (March 21-April 19)

Falling in your seventh house of partnership, nurturing your closest bonds will be your main focus during this full moon, Aries. You'll be reflecting on reciprocity and compromise. And with Mercury and Uranus about to meet up in your second house of income, a new source of income could be on the horizon too.

Taurus (April 20-May 20)

With the full moon in your sixth house of daily routine, you'll be compelled to take a look at how you've been caring for your well-being and going about your daily hustle. And with Mercury and Uranus pairing up in your sign, prepare for breakthroughs around your sense of self.

Gemini (May 21-June 20)

The full moon falls in your fifth house of romance and self-expression, inspiring you to share what's in your heart. And your desire to get out of your comfort zone is intensified, thanks to Saturn's position in your ninth house of adventure.

Cancer (June 21-July 22)

Because the full moon falls in your fourth house of home life, you'll be pumped to create even more work-life balance. Feeling like part of a greater community or team could be particularly inspiring now, too, thanks to the Mercury-Uranus conjunction in your eleventh house of friendships.

Leo (July 23-August 22)

The full moon activates your third house of communication, so expect social interactions and big conversations to change the landscape of your emotional world. With a sweet trine to Saturn in your seventh house of partnership, taking a bond to the next level might be in the cards as well.

Virgo (August 23-September 22)

Because the full moon falls in your second house of income, you could be hitting the finish line on a moneymaking project. Be sure to celebrate before considering the next chapter, which could come to you as a lightbulb moment, thanks to Mercury meeting Uranus in your ninth house of higher learning.

Libra (September 23-October 22)

With the full moon in your sign, this could be one of the most emotional, dramatic moments of the year for you, Libra. Because the moon trines Saturn in your fifth house of romance and self-expression, you'll be owning your voice and putting in the work on a heartfelt connection.

Scorpio (October 23-November 21)

This month's full moon lights up your twelfth house of spirituality, Scorpio, so your dreams, unconscious, and psychological well-being are very much a focus now. Because the moon trines serious Saturn in your fourth house of home life, you could be making a commitment to a dreamy new path for your inner life.

Sagittarius (November 22-December 21)

The full moon falls in your eleventh house of friendships, Sag, so you'll be intent on crossing the finish line on a long-term wish — likely along with colleagues, friends, or other members of your community. Expect exciting brainstorms and to explore new ways of tackling your everyday hustle.

Capricorn (December 22-January 19)

The full moon is in your tenth house of career, Cap, which means your professional path is very much the focus this month. You could be hitting a long-term goal and preparing to dig your heels in for the long run, thanks to a trine to your ruling planet, Saturn, in your second house of income.

Aquarius (January 20-February 18)

With the full moon falling in your ninth house of adventure, you're ready to get out of your comfort zone and do something out of the ordinary, Aquarius. You'll do well to identify your personal needs and care for your emotional well-being, thanks to a trine to taskmaster Saturn in your sign.

Pisces (February 19-March 20)