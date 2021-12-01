Here's What World-Famous Astrologer Susan Miller Predicts for Your Sign In 2022

The last two years have been a doozy, to say the least, so we couldn't be more ready to start looking towards 2022. But it's only natural to feel a bit wary given the amount of hope we had at the start of 2020 and 2021.... only to have it shattered by pandemics, stressful elections, insurrections, and violence.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

2022 has the potential to be a major year for you, dear Capricorn. The stakes will be high when it comes to an important new work project, but Jupiter (the planet of luck) will see to it that you sharpen your skills and negotiate well, too. Some lucky dates for you: February 4, when Mars is sextile to Jupiter, denoting the opportunity to put a plan into action and receive a profitable return, and September 25, when the new moon in your prestigious tenth house of fame and honors could bring a professional offer you'll find too good to pass up. Your love life will also sparkle brightly this year, including on February 16 when Venus and Mars, the two planets of love, conjoin in Capricorn, sending your magnetism sky high. This is fantastic for your romantic life, so look your best!

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Be excited because 2022 is a lyrical, beautiful year with many rewards in store. Under Saturn's tutelage, you are being asked to tackle something new that takes concentration and commitment: it could be getting married, having a baby, starting a business, buying your first house, or starting graduate school. You also will have a chance to experience love and romance in the second half, straight into early 2023. Thanks to Venus, the planet of love and relationships, March 5th will be a particularly lucky day for you that could set off a brilliant spark of love between you and someone new, or if you are attached, bring back the kind of passion you enjoyed when you first met.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

You have quite a sparkling year in 2022, dear Pisces. You are on the cusp of entering the best financial year in the decade — possibly of your entire life. You will have to be choosy about what career opportunities you accept, or run the risk of spreading yourself too thin. Even your health will improve, and by year's end, you will feel stronger than when you started. Your very best day to find love, or to buy new things to wear, will be April 30, for on that day, Jupiter and Venus will meet for the first time in your sign in a decade. If you are attached, you will slow down and concentrate on each other — giving your full attention to someone is one of the most heartfelt gifts you can give.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

After a tough couple of years, 2022 represents a time of expansion and optimism, Aries. Jupiter only comes 'round every 12 years, so you are starting a new and vital chapter in your life, affecting many areas. You will meet high-level people and make superb new contacts, including, possibly, a romantic interest that could be one you've long sought but wondered if you'd ever find. If you are single, take seriously those you meet now, even if you are not completely besotted on the first meeting. Jupiter in your own sign is considered the very best aspect possible to have to find true and lasting love.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

As you start 2022, Jupiter has moved into Pisces, and that's good news for you, bringing profits from work done the year before, particularly if you are self-employed. Jupiter in Pisces will greatly expand your circle of friends, contacts, and colleagues. And as the natural ruler of your solar eighth house of other people's money, these new friends and contacts will have a direct bearing on your ability to make money. For your very best chance to meet someone new, watch the new moon of August 27 in Virgo. Among the new friends you make, if you are single, one may become a serious romantic interest. It's a big year! Be ready!

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

The coming year will be one of the best years for your career in over a decade, with a cornucopia of professional opportunities you used to only dream about. The best months for professional progress will be when Jupiter tours Pisces from December 28, 2021 to May 10, 2022 — especially the new moon in Pisces on March 2 — and then again from October 27 to December 20. Matters of the heart will necessarily take a back seat in 2022, but once Jupiter moves into Aries, May 10 to October 27, you will have much more time for love and an enriched personal life and may realize a dream you've long wanted to achieve. This will be a fast-paced year. You will feel at times like you've had too much coffee, so build in breaks to unwind with friends over weekends or for dinner. You are moving up in the world dear Gemini, and there's no stopping you now. Get your outfits ready.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

You have a very happy year ahead. For the first time in 12 years, fortunate Jupiter will be in Pisces, a water sign that blends perfectly with yours. The very best moment for your career comes on the Aries new moon on March 31, in your tenth house of career progress and prestige. Jupiter will also be "trine" the Sun—a heavenly aspect, one of the best possible you could hope for—boosting your health, optimism, and romantic allure. Venus will enter your sign on July 17 to remain until August 11. This is the time to socialize, buy new clothes, and focus on your appearance. After you have some new things, step out— you will be dripping with charm, and few will be able to resist you. You have quite a year in store!

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

This year, Leo, it feels like you've turned a corner. Financially you will do well, with potentially thrilling career breakthroughs. This is especially true in the weeks after the new moon of March 2, marking an especially pivotal month for financial gains. When it comes to romance, you will sparkle brightly starting on the gorgeous new moon on November 23, in your fifth house of true love, and for weeks after, just in time for holiday gatherings. Are you excited yet? You should be!

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

The past two years may have brought painful shifts in your life due to the pandemic, but the worst appears to be over. You have a big, happy year in store, with a possible commitment in love, a chance to scale great heights in your career, a generous amount of money pouring in, and improved work methods that make you more efficient and more productive. (FYI, if you are single, you will do best when Mars tours Capricorn, your house of true love, from January 24 to March 5.) In the second half of 2022, plenty of energy will be directed to your evolving, rising career, especially in September. Kick up your heels, you deserve this!

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Something special is happening in 2022. Neptune will meet with Jupiter in Pisces on April 12 for the only time in your lifetime, adding grace and beauty to any professional project. There will also be a lovely time in February and March for fun and love and for meeting that special someone if single. (You can have fun then too, if attached!). On March 6, Mars and Venus will conjoin in Aquarius, your house of true love — a day that should certainly set off the sparks of great chemistry between you and someone special. No doubt about it, there is plenty of room for progress this year. That's something to celebrate!

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Though it has some ups and downs, you have a grand year in store! With benefic, lucky Jupiter entering Pisces, your solar fifth house, from December 28, 2021 to May 10, 2022, and again at the end of the year, you will enjoy one of the most glorious years of your life for romance, fun, creative expression, and children. Absolutely nothing will beat the happiness you'll feel in March. The luckiest day of the year is on March 5, when Jupiter conjuncts the mighty Sun. This only happens once a year, and it will be 12 years until it happens again in your fifth house of true love. As great as this day is for your love life, it will be hard to beat financially, too.

Sagittarius (November 22- December 21)

