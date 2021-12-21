Your 2022 Horoscope Is Here

2021 might not have been as wild a ride as 2020 from start to finish, but it was certainly challenging in its own way. A major square between taskmaster Saturn and game-changer Uranus — which was exact on February 17, June 14, and December 24 — hosted an ongoing push-pull between the status quo and convention versus big, communal change and rebellion. And as that theme continues on a societal level, 2022 will also give way to plenty of opportunities to create lasting, productive change on a personal scale. Thanks to four eclipses in fixed signs Taurus and Scorpio and more retrogrades than usual, you'll have many opportunities to slow down, revise, and ultimately shake up anything that's no longer serving you.

A few of the must-know key astrological dates to bear in mind:

December 19, 2021-January 29, 2022 - Venus retrograde in Capricorn

December 28, 2021-May 10, 2022 - Jupiter in Pisces

January 14-February 3, 2022 - Mercury retrograde in Aquarius and Capricorn

April 12 - Jupiter conjuncts Neptune in Pisces

April 30 - Solar eclipse and new moon in Taurus

May 10-June 2 - Mercury retrograde in Gemini and Taurus

May 10-October 28 - Jupiter in Aries

May 15 - Lunar eclipse and full moon in Scorpio

September 9-October 2- Mercury retrograde in Libra and Virgo

September 17-October 24 - Saturn squares Uranus

October 25 - Solar eclipse and new moon in Scorpio

October 28-December 20 - Jupiter in Pisces

October 30-January 12, 2023 - Mars retrograde in Gemini

November 8 - Lunar eclipse and full moon in Taurus

December 29-January 18, 2023 - Mercury retrograde in Capricorn

As you read on for your 2022 forecast, be sure to read your rising sign (which you can learn from your natal chart or by using an online calculator) and your sun.

Horoscopes Credit: Emily Lundin

Aries

2022 kicks off with relationship-oriented Venus moving backward through your career zone, requiring that you spend time reflecting on how you want to be perceived by others — specifically higher-ups. You could discover that long-held beliefs and goals could use a new year's makeover. While taking a step back from your usual hustle in order to revise your path might feel bizarre at first, it's a feeling you'll soon become all too familiar with, thanks to Mercury's four retrogrades, all of which could influence your social and professional life. The first is in your networking zone; the second in your communication zone; the second affects your communication zone; the third lands in your partnership zone, and the fourth — yes, there's a fourth from December 29 to January 18, 2023 — will be in your career zone.

The theme underlying all of these transits is how you express yourself, which will come up for you in a major way when your ruler, go-getter Mars is retrograde in your communication zone from October 30 to January 12, 2023. This period will test your patience, especially when it comes to interacting and collaborating with others, but you'll learn a lot about yourself in the process.

Speaking of learning about yourself, with fortunate Jupiter spending the majority of its time this year in your spirituality zone — from December 28, 2021 to May 10 and again from October 28 to December 20 — you can go deep in therapy, tackling tough, emotional terrain you previously haven't wanted to touch with a ten-foot pole. Solo practices like meditation, yoga, and more naps and daydreaming can prove beneficial as well. And circle May 10 to October 28 on your calendar as the most exciting period of the whole year for you, Aries. Expansive Jupiter will dip into your sign for the first time since 2010-2011, magnifying your luck, optimism, and ability to make your biggest dreams a reality.

Horoscopes Credit: Emily Lundin

Taurus

Chances are you've been feeling the universe pushing you to change and grow for a bit now, thanks to serious Saturn squaring off against rebellious Uranus in your sign all of last year. Prepare for the intensity of that theme to only reach a fever pitch this year, thanks to all four of this year's eclipses hitting either your sign (those are on April 30 and November 8) or your partnership zone (May 15 and October 25). Each one prods you further along in your journey to stand more strongly in your sense of self and to be sure that growth is reflected in your one-on-one relationships.

Meanwhile, this year's Mercury retrogrades will have you reflecting on what you want out of your professional path. The first falls in your career zone, the second in your money zone, third in your daily routine zone, and fourth in your higher learning zone — presenting you with four opportunities to slow down and get a pulse on what you're aiming for, how you want to be valued, what you want your day-to-day to look like, and how you'd like to broaden your horizons to hit your goals.

If you're stuck on any of these questions, you can rest assured you'll be able to tap into your friends' and colleagues' wisdom and support, thanks to lucky Jupiter's moving through your networking zone from December 28, 2021 to May 10 and again from October 28 to December 20. And around April 12, just before your season kicks off, Jupiter links up with dreamy Neptune there, potentially fueling a creative brainstorm that could lead to a promising group project. Feeling like a part of a communal effort can prove comforting — and particularly fruitful — now.

Horoscopes Credit: Emily Lundin

Gemini

After two years of eclipses in your sign and your partnership zone, you're probably ready for a break from all the big, hairy, and at times overwhelming changes that you've had to adapt to. Thankfully, this year is less about shocking shifts and more about reflecting on spiritual growth and bolstering balance in your day-to-day routine, because the eclipses — on April 30, May 15, October 25, and November 8 — hit your spirituality and health zones.

Although you tend to prefer to move through life quickly, gathering and disseminating info at a rapid-fire pace, 2022's astrology is all about urging you to take it easier than usual and take steps backward to revise and reimagine what could be so you can be even more productive when you are plowing ahead. Your ruler, Mercury, moves backward four times this year — first through your adventure zone, then through your sign, through your self-expression zone, and finally, your intimacy zone. And as if that wasn't enough, go-getter Mars, the planet of action and energy, will spend October 30 to January 12, 2023 retrograde in your sign, which could be a particularly sleepy period during which slowing down and having quite a bit of patience really will be the only way to make headway on passion projects. Take heart: All of these delays can help you tune into what you really want in your heart of hearts so that you can boldly pursue it.

Lucky Jupiter also brings a blast of good fortune, optimism, and heightened visibility to your career zone for most of the year — with the exception of May 10 to October 28 and December 20 into 2023 when it'll light up your networking zone, connecting you with even more friends and colleagues who'll support your big picture goals.

Horoscopes Credit: Emily Lundin

Cancer

Because the moon is your ruler, you're particularly sensitive to its cycles, so knowing where solar and lunar eclipses will fall for you can offer seriously helpful intel on your year ahead. And this year, your house of networking and house of self-expression and romance will be affected by these game-changing events on April 30, May 15, October 25, and November 8. In short, you'll be challenged to reflect on the people you surround yourself with and the creative, heartfelt energy you're exerting. Are you fulfilled, and if not, how could you be more so?

Anyone who goes deep into their astrological studies will notice patterns and mirroring themes tend to abound, and that's absolutely the case for you this year, as all four of messenger Mercury's retrogrades hit your relationship zones. The first in your intimacy zone, the second in your spirituality zone, the third in your home zone, and the fourth in your partnership zone. These periods invite you to go inward and heal old wounds so that you can more readily build fulfilling, security-boosting foundations and bonds.

And with fortune-bringing Jupiter spending most of the year — from December 28, 2021 to May 10 and October 28 to December 20 — in your house of higher learning and adventure, you'll have an almost insatiable need to get out of your comfort zone, which yes, could be a bit surprising for a homebody like you. Whether you opt to travel more, take classes that allow you to hone existing or new skills, or meet people outside your existing social network, eye-opening moments will offer up emotional satisfaction. And from May 10 to October 28, the expansive planet hits your career zone, offering a sneak peek of the recognition and luck you can expect to enjoy on the road to professional advancement in 2023.

Horoscopes Credit: Emily Lundin

Leo

You spent 2021 feeling torn between pouring your heart and soul into your work in an effort to hit a major goal and showing up for your closest loved ones, thanks to the Saturn-Uranus square affecting your career and partnership zones. Now, you're realizing it's time to make significant changes so that you're not spreading yourself so thin, and you can enjoy a bit more balance between your work and your home lives. Although messenger Mercury's first retrograde of the year falls in your partnership house, highlighting this theme, wake-up calls could be tied to the eclipses on April 30, May 15, October 25, and November 8, which fall in your career and home zones.

At the same time, with lucky Jupiter spending most of the year — from December 28, 2021 to May 10 and again from October 28 to December 20 — in your house of sex and intimacy, you'll have more opportunities to be emotionally vulnerable and connect on a deeply satisfying, psychological and physical level with someone special. Circle April 12 as a particularly steamy, inspiring moment in which you'll be able to set a whole new, imaginative tone in your closest relationship. And when gigantic Jupiter dips into your adventure zone from May 10 to October 28, you'll get a sneak peek of the abundance around learning, long-distance travel, and personal growth you can enjoy even more of come 2023.

And if you're hard at work on a team endeavor, October 30 to January 12, 2023 could prove a little frustrating, as go-getter Mars will be retrograde in your house of networking. But it's also an opportunity to refine how you're working with others and what being a part of a collaborative effort means to you.

Horoscopes Credit: Emily Lundin

Virgo

Your ruler, messenger Mercury, will be retrograde not just three but four times this year, providing you with plenty of chances to slow down — which, to be fair, is not your favorite or easiest thing to do — and edit what's no longer working for you. Right out the gate, from January 14 to February 3, the communication planet moves from your health and routine zone back into your romance zone, requiring you to revise how you're tackling your everyday schedule and prioritizing fun. From May 10 to June 2, Mercury will affect your career and higher learning zones, presenting you with a chance to clarify big picture goals. From September 9 to October 2, it moves backward through your money zone and your sign, urging you to reorganize and revise your spending, earning, and personal brand. And from December 29 to January 18, 2023, your ruler's retrograde in your self-expression zone fuels meditation on how you're owning your voice and bringing it into the world.

Meanwhile, the year's eclipses light up your communication and adventure zones on April 30, May 15, October 25, and November 8, cranking up the intensity of your curiosity and desire to break free of mundane routines. Leaning on someone you love — your S.O. or BFF — could be one organic and helpful way to navigate these eye-opening moments, because lucky Jupiter will spend the year in your partnership and intimacy zones this year, magnifying your focus and luck within all your one-on-one bonds, whether romantic, platonic, or professional.

And from October 30 to January 12, 2023, gung-ho Mars' slowdown in your career zone could have you feeling more self-reflective and less action-oriented when it comes to getting after your big picture intentions. While you could be frustrated by delays, this step backward was made for clarifying what you're aiming for so that you're even comfier with the game plan moving forward.

Horoscopes Credit: Emily Lundin

Libra

As the year kicks off, you could be feeling more rundown than fired-up and ready to take 2022 by the horns, thanks to your ruler, social Venus, moving backward through your home zone until January 29. This period could see you tending to old emotional wounds and revising and refreshing the systems, patterns, and relationships that you rely on for a sense of security. And from January 14 to February 3, a Mercury retrograde in your self-expression zone could make it tougher to infuse your hustle with the spontaneous, fun-loving moments you're craving. But if you commit to being creative and going with the flow — two strengths you innately possess, Libra — you will find the silver linings this winter.

As we move into the spring and hit the first two eclipses of the year on April 30 and May 15, you'll feel their game-changing effect in your money and intimacy zones. This lunar narrative that kicked off in late 2021 is all about your comfort level and values. A few Qs you may be reflecting on now: What are you up for sharing? How can you be more vulnerable?

Just like last year, late summer and part of your birthday season — September 9 to October 2 — will involve a Mercury retrograde in your sign, which can help you get more focused on what you want to achieve in the coming months and how you'd like to be perceived. If you realize that extra training, education, or travel could help you reach your endgame, you'll have an opportunity to hit the books while action-oriented Mars spends a ton of extra time in your higher learning zone from August 20 into March 2023, thanks to its retrograde there.

Horoscopes Credit: Emily Lundin

Scorpio

As you may have noticed around November 19, 2021, the eclipse series that just kicked off — and which will be in full effect this year — in your partnership zone and your sign is shaking up how you're showing up in the world and for yourself as well as in your closest relationships. On April 30 and November 8, your partnership zone will be activated by a solar and a lunar eclipse respectively. And on May 15 and October 25, lunar and solar eclipses fall in your sign. You can expect that strong, healthy, fulfilling partnerships will get even stronger, healthier, and more stable while connections that aren't quite cutting it might fall away. By the end of the year, you can also expect to be more razor-focused than ever on moving through life in a way that is true to your sense of self — but also leaves enough room for meeting a S.O., BFF, or business partner halfway.

If you're single and interested in meeting someone special or pumped to pitch and pursue an artistic vision, this year should deliver the goods, thanks to fortuitous Jupiter moving through your house of romance, fun, and self-expression for most of the year, with the exception of May 10 to October 28 when the expansive planet dips into your health and routine zone, offering you an even wider selection of day-to-day activities — from workouts to fulfilling work projects — to choose from.

Expect a bit of a slowdown around October 30 to January 12, 2023 when one of your planetary co-rulers, go-getter Mars, moves backward through your intimacy zone. Getting ahead on moneymaking projects that involve working with someone else — especially involving both of your assets — will be tough during this transit, but what will come more effortlessly is caring for your emotional well-being, whether that looks like checking out couples therapy with your S.O. or going deep in your own self-work in order to be more emotionally available with potential partners.

Horoscopes Credit: Emily Lundin

Sagittarius

The beginning of the year will feel like a moment in which you're getting all your ducks in a row, especially when it comes to work and money, because social Venus will be retrograde in your money zone until January 29 and messenger Mercury will also be moving backward through your communication zone from January 14 to February 3. This period was made for refreshing old ideas, revising your approach to earning, as well as rethinking how you can best bring your skills to the table to earn the recognition you've been aiming for.

Thankfully, unlike the past two years, 2022's eclipse seasons (around April 30-May 15 and October 25-November 8) won't hit you so directly, but they will light up your wellness and spirituality zones, asking you to care for your health — physically and mentally — even above other pursuits you've been convinced are worth the sacrifice. Remembering how you stood up for your needs last year can help you stand up for your well-being on a more regular basis this year.

And while lucky Jupiter, your ruler, moves through your home zone for most of the year — specifically from December 28, 2021 to May 10 and again from October 28 to December 20 — you'll have even more opportunities to build a nest that serves as your warm, cozy, security-bolstering sanctuary. Prioritizing time with loved ones comes more organically too. And when the gigantic, expansive planet spends May 10 to October 28 in your romance sector, you'll get a sneak peek of what 2023 could bring, which is more fun, creativity, spontaneity, and flirtation — with your S.O. or someone new — on a whole new, satisfying, chemistry-laden level.

Horoscopes Credit: Emily Lundin

Capricorn

With taskmaster Saturn, your ruler, still moving through your money zone this year, you could feel like the lessons on tap are more of the same, but this year is actually more about refining your game plan and connecting with others, Cap. Still, it'll start out slowly, because social Venus will be retrograde in your sign until January 29, encouraging you to reflect and revise how you're presenting your brand and big goals to the world. This could feel, in a way, like a hibernation period, and that feeling will only be underlined by the fact that messenger Mercury moves backward through your income zone and sign from January 14 to February 3, requiring you to reassess and reorganize money matters. Sticking to your signature conservative approach is probably best now.

In the spring, eclipse season delivers a more exciting vibe, thanks to two of the year's major lunar events (on April 30 and November 8) occurring in your romance and self-expression zone and challenging you to stand up for your desires and artistic impulses. The two others (on May 15 and October 25) light up your networking sector, which can align you with people who are on the same page in terms of their long-term vision and support your creative growth.

Meanwhile, fortunate Jupiter will spend the majority of the year in your communication zone (December 28, 2021 to May 10 and again from October 28 to December 20), intensifying your desire and ability to learn, connect, meet interesting new people, network, and be more social. And when it briefly dips into your home zone from May 10 to October 28, you'll find even more joy in spending quality time with loved ones, hanging close to home, feathering your nest, and tending to all of the foundational aspects of life that contribute to your sense of security.

Horoscopes Credit: Emily Lundin

Aquarius

If you were thinking you'd be starting out 2022 with a ton of electrifying energy, it might be time to reframe that vision, Aquarius, because the first few weeks could actually be a bit sleepy. Social Venus will be retrograde in your spirituality zone until January 29, urging you to shift your focus from external matters to more healing self-work and solo time, and from January 14 to February 3, messenger Mercury moves backward in your sign, hosting a period that's all about tending to your self-image and clarifying your personal goals and how you plan to present them out in the world.

Once you have a grip on all of that, you can channel your most innovative ideas into income, thanks to lucky Jupiter hanging out in your money sector for most of the year. On April 12 specifically, the planet of fortune pairs up with dreamy Neptune, inspiring you to get swept up in your imagination instead of the rational nuts and bolts of your plan. You could find this sets an ethereal, exciting tone that gives way to even more creative cash flow-boosting proposals. Basically, being willing to take a chance on something that doesn't initially seem practical — but that resonates with your artistic impulses — could pay off for you this year, Aquarius.

On April 30, the first solar eclipse of the year falls in your home zone, requiring some deep meditation on old wounds and foundations of your life that might be due for an overhaul. Then, May 15 brings the first lunar eclipse in your career zone, which will require you to embrace change in your pursuit of success. These themes repeat once more on October 25 and November 8, furthering the narrative and your ability to foster a sense of centeredness in both your private and professional lives.

Horoscopes Credit: Emily Lundin

Pisces

In mid-2021 — May 13 to July 28, specifically — you got a sneak peek of the kind of luck you'll enjoy this year. Now, from December 28, 2021 to May 10 and again from October 28 to December 20, thanks to fortunate Jupiter returning to and hunkering down in your sign, you can once more make notable progress on your passion projects and stand in your sense of self in an even bigger, bolder, more confident and optimistic way. Circle April 12 on your calendar, too, as that's the day Jupiter (your traditional ruler) pairs up with mystical Neptune (your modern-day ruler) in your sign, kicking off a dreamy 12-year cycle that will lend itself to imaginative fulfillment and spiritual growth. So whether you've been wanting to tap into your creative side or make strides in your personal healing or growth, this is the year when you'll start to see impressive results. And you can get a sense of how harnessing your imagination could lead to financial growth from May 10 to October 28 while the expansive planet moves through your money zone.

At the same time, because we'll have four Mercury retrogrades this year — most of which affect your inner life — you'll want to make a point to lean on your strongest support systems. Mercury moves backward through your spirituality zone from January 14 to February 3, through your home zone from May 10 to June 2, and your intimacy zone from September 9 to October 2, and all of those periods could be times when you'll do best to rest, recharge, and revisit any emotional wounds that could be insidiously holding you back. Doing this inner work won't be easy, of course, but its benefits will be felt throughout every corner of your life this year and into the future.