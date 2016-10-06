All You Need to Know About The Art of the Cheese Plate—Plus, 17 Beautiful Items to Get You Started

Hana Asbrink
Oct 06, 2016 @ 8:00 am

If the thought of arranging a perfectly composed cheese plate intimidates you, look no further than Tia Keenan’s new book, The Art of the Cheese Plate ($21; amazon.com). The fromage mastermind behind the cheese program at the popular The Modern restaurant in New York has published a practical guide to creating your own foolproof, delicious, and beautiful pairings.

More than 37 different cheese plates, including 100 cheeses, 111 pairings, and 84 recipes, are included in this “doing” book that offers up clear directions and expert tips for the person who falls on any part of the cheese-loving spectrum, from beginner to connoisseur. Having trouble finding the just-right wine for your cheeses? Be open to unexpected non-wine pairings, like a creamy young goat cheese with a white flowering tea (which, like wine, also contain tannins), a beer-brined washed Le Charmoix with a Belgian Trappist ale, or a grainy Grana Padano Riserva with a bitter and sweet gin Negroni.

Ultimately, there aren't hard-and-fast rules to finding the best combination. “The perfect pairing is the one you like,” Keenan titles one of the introductory sections to her beautiful tome. “Pairing is personal, and don’t let anyone—or any book—tell you otherwise.”

With that sage advice and an open mind, bookmark Keenan’s book for the perfect hostess gift or cheese lover in your life this holiday season, and scroll through for some of our own picks for creating a gorgeous cheese tableau.

MUD AUSTRALIA Cheese Platter

available at Barneys New York $305
TINA FREY DESIGNS Long Charcuterie Board

available at Barneys New York $154
Regione Cheese Board - Medium

available at Anthropologie $58
Slate Cheese Boards

available at Crate & Barrel $10 to $30
Two Tone Marble Serving Board

available at Shop Terrain $68 to $198
Hanging White Oak Serving Board

available at Food 52 $96
Scalloped Marble Serving Board

available at Shop Terrain $108
Olive Wood Paddle Cutting Board - Ridged

available at West Elm $59
Michael Aram Palm Cheese Board with Knife

available at Neiman Marcus $200
Marble & Copper Cheese Knives, Set of 3

available at Williams-Sonoma $50
Laguiole Cheese Knife Set

available at Anthropologie $36
Gold Cheese Spreaders

available at West Elm $49
ANNA New York by RabLabs Kiva 3-Piece Cheese Set

available at Neiman Marcus $265
Cheese Knives, Set of 3

available at Food 52 $275
Slate Cheese Markers, Set of 4

available at Williams-Sonoma $20
Ceramic Cheese Markers, Set of 4

available at Williams-Sonoma $25
Set of 12 Assorted Cheese Papers

available at Crate & Barrel $17

