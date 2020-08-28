Your Aquarius Zodiac Sign Guide: Everything to Know About the Quirky Air Sign

They’re the flower children of the zodiac, preferring to live by their individual code versus conform to, well, just about anything.

The start of a new year often brings waves of hope and visions of change. Although the first few weeks of January might be dedicated to moving out of that holiday season-induced fog and attacking New Year’s resolutions, the second half of the month is when we often hit our stride. We might also enjoy a boost to our social lives, as friends return from winter breaks with family and colleagues return to work. This community-oriented, intellectually-stimulating time of year is brought to you by Aquarius. Annually, between January 20 and February 18, the sun moves through the eleventh sign of the zodiac, Aquarius, symbolized by the Water Bearer.

Spanning a part of the year that might feel best suited to hibernation, given frigid temps around most of the U.S., this period also occasionally hosts Martin Luther King Day, as well as Groundhog’s Day and Valentine’s Day. If your energies are a bit scattered but you’re generally amicable and open to whatever these wintry weeks have to offer, chances are you’re simply feeling Aquarius season, a moment made for embracing the unconventional, anticipating change, and working toward progress. These traits are owed to Aquarius' ruling planet Uranus, which oversees revolution, originality, individuality, and sudden change.

A few famous, quirky Aquarian change-makers: Kerry Washington, Shakira, Chloe Grace Moretz, Alicia Keys, Jennifer Aniston, and Elizabeth Banks are all astrologically wired to use their universal appeal and significant platforms to speak up and make a difference.

Here, everything you need to know about the friendly, forward-thinking air sign.

Aquarius Personality Traits

The free spirit of the zodiac

Those born between January 20 and February 18 can generally assume that their sun sign is Aquarius. (It’s not definitive, because the sun moves between signs on different days annually.) Also note that while we tend to refer to ourselves as our sun sign, it’s just one detail of a natal chart, which is basically a unique snapshot of the sky when you were born. But it’s a detail that helps color your core sense of self, identity, personal style, self-esteem, and confidence.

Typical sun in Aquarius traits include being incredibly cerebral, motivated to create dynamic change, thinking in a futuristic, inventive way, striking out on their own and rebelling against convention at every turn, and even coming off as a bit quirky or eccentric. They’re the flower children of the zodiac, preferring to live by their own, self-written code versus conform to anything society tends to think of as normal or standard. This could mean they’re into all things indie: music, fashion designers, films, even politics.

These characteristics reflect many themes covered by the Eleventh House of Networking, which Aquarius rules. The Eleventh House covers groups of all kinds — those you form with friends, colleagues, neighbors, other members of your political party. It also speaks to wishes, destiny, and hope, and the aspirations covered here are often those you’ll achieve through collaboration.

The fixed air sign

Every sign is assigned a quality (cardinal, mutable, or fixed), which explains the sign’s basic energy. There’s a cardinal, mutable, and fixed sign within every element (fire, earth, air, water). Aquarius is the fixed one of the air group, meaning they’re just as stubborn as Taurus (earth), as well as Scorpio (water) and Leo (fire) — but also rock-steady and achievement-oriented. They naturally get locked into a set pattern of behavior or perspective, which means it can be challenging for them to redirect.

Aquarius’ best personality traits:

Free-spirited, friendly, personable, independent-minded, and humanitarian, the Aquarians in your life will motivate you to question and perhaps even reject the status quo, then embrace a path that might be less taken, but bolsters your spirit. Their appetite for community is also inspiring, as they’re drawn to connect with a wide network of people and form unlikely alliances, often for the purpose of achieving a goal that, in their opinion, will benefit others. They’re compelled not only to rebel but to question, think, mull, explore, and experiment. They’re the scientists of the zodiac, eternally curious and seeking answers to big questions about the world and those who inhabit it. This wide-eyed view often makes it easy for them to strike up a conversation with just about anyone. They are the childhood best friend who also happens to be naturally well-liked and therefore, friends — or at least friendly — with everyone else who knows her. They’re the boss who ensures that philanthropy and activism are prioritized as highly as the bottom line.

Aquarius’ worst personality traits:

The fixed air sign’s rebellious, quirky, yet stubborn way of being in the world can frustrate anyone who is a fan of conventions, traditions, or social norms. Aquarians tend to go against the grain simply for the sake of it, which could be perceived as antagonizing at times. And while some are open to exploring the spiritual side of life, many are so dedicated to science that they quickly become the world’s most outspoken, know-it-all skeptic, railing out against institutions or belief systems they see as outdated or irrational. Their Uranian influence can also cause them to get irritated at a moment’s notice, unleashing a biting remark or argumentative tone that is sure to sting.

What Aquarians Are Like in Love & Bed

Aquarius’ romance style

If your date sounds like they might be quietly trying to save the world through their work and/or personal activism, seems to be well-known and well-liked by people in their industry, and is proposing a date that’s anything but old-school options like a drink, dinner, or physically-distanced hike, you’re probably connecting with someone born under the influence of individualistic, unconventional, global good-pursuing Aquarian energy. The air sign is an idiosyncratic, free-spirited rebel at heart, which appeals to anyone who is open to paving their own, unique path in a relationship.

If you’re looking to connect with an Aquarius in a lasting way, you’ll need to be on board with their tendency to dig their heels on their often idealistic visions and refusal to conform to certain romantic conventions. (For instance, Aquarians are fairly notorious for preferring to shrug off marriage.) Their intellectual airiness can also read as an aloof coolness, which might be a difficult pill to swallow for anyone looking for more passionate self-expression from their S.O.

Aquarius’ sexual style

Aquarians might bring their science-minded tech-savviness and innate eccentricity to the bedroom. Because their ruling planet is unpredictable, game-changer Uranus, they’re interested in experimentation and rebelling against norms in their sex lives. This could look like anything from proposing an open relationship or group sex to exploring a specific fetish. Spiritual Aquarians might be open to bringing their favorite practice into the bedroom, whether that’s meditation or a full moon ritual. It also bears noting that their hard wiring tends to make them pros at building platonic relationships, so they might fall into the role of a friend seeking the occasional benefits. And as an air sign with a cool, cerebral, sometimes steely, vibe, they might feel fairly “meh” on sex in general, preferring to build intimacy intellectually versus physically.

Aquarius Compatibility

Wondering how Aquarius matches up with your sign as a friend, a lover, a colleague, or in terms of any other one-on-one relationship? Here, their most simpatico partners as well as clash-prone pairings:

Most compatible:

Signs that share the same element tend to be the most simpatico (e.g. two water signs, like Scorpio and Cancer). This is especially the case for two air signs, both of whom lead with mental energy.

Air is also traditionally compatible with fire, because the two elements complement one another. The two signs share certain attributes, like being free-spirited, independent, speedy, and social. That said, Aquarius often hits it off with a similarly social, mentally-charged Gemini, host with the most Libra, or free-spirited Sagittarius.

Least compatible:

Opposites can definitely attract — and that goes for Aquarius and Leo. These two connect on their interest in standing out and socializing. They’re both people people. But because both are fixed and tend to dig their heels in, they can find it hard to adapt and compromise in order to find common ground. Plus, Leos have such an intense sense of self while Aquarians are geared to thinking about the universal, communal scheme of things.

Aquarius is also square (the most challenging angle that can exist between two signs) down-to-earth Taurus and power-seeking Scorpio. Unless they have other positive aspects in their natal charts, Aquarius can respect these two other fixed signs for their ability to take a position and then see it through, but emotionally, they’re too unwavering to enjoy a harmonious connection.

What If You Have Aquarius Elsewhere in Your Chart?

As mentioned previously, the sun sign is one of many aspects of a natal chart. When you were born, the moon and all the planets in our solar system were in one of the 12 signs and a particular position — all of which help to inform your personality and areas of your life. Here’s what it means if Aquarius shows up in any of the main areas of your chart:

Aquarius Moon

The moon, which spends about two to three days in each sign, influences your emotions and intuition. If it was in Aquarius at the time of your birth, you’re individualistic, and in your heart of hearts, you want to dedicate yourself to high-minded ideals and pursuits that benefit your community. You might also steer toward embracing facts, figures, and logic over less tangible, unwieldy emotions.

Aquarius Mercury

Mercury, which spends about two to three weeks in a sign, shapes your communication style. If it was in Aquarius when you were born, you are unconventional in how you express yourself and have an ability to get people talking by sharing eyebrow-raising ideas and proposals.

Aquarius Venus

Venus, which remains in a sign for about three to five weeks, influences how you behave in relationships and how you attract others. If you were born with the planet of love and beauty in Aquarius, you charm and connect with others through provocative, intellectual debate and philosophizing. You might come off as aloof in love and prefer unconventional relationship arrangements.

As for your date night style, you’ll create your own signature look, which might be a bit offbeat, quirky, and uniquely your own. You might gravitate to futuristic details and a lot of Uranian silver.

Aquarius Mars

Mars, which remains in a sign for six or seven weeks, affects your energy, strength, sexual style, and how you experience courage. If you were born while the fiery, dynamic, fighter planet was in fixed, airy Aquarius, you’re willing to stand your ground on your beliefs, which are likely grounded in rational thought and concrete data. You also take a lot of pride in acting independently, guided by your very own principles and inner compass and no one else’s.

Aquarius Ascendant (or Rising)

Your ascendant or rising sign influences how you present yourself to the world. As an Aquarius ascendant, you come off as future-minded, inventive, friendly, and dedicated to bringing people together for the greater good.

Upcoming Astrological Highlights for Capricorn

January 8-March 15, 2021:

Communicator Mercury moves through your sign for an extended period of time, making it an ideal time to connect with friends, colleagues, and higher-ups about those brilliant inventive ideas you’ve been keeping in your back pocket. Just beware that the messenger planet will be retrograde from January 30 to February 20, urging you to go back to the drawing board to research, revise, and reflect, ideally around your big picture personal goals.

January 19-February 18, 2021:

While the sun moves through your sign, you’ll be feeling especially confident in your assiduousness and want to make the most of Aquarius season. Fired up to move forward on your main goals, you’ll be feeling even more engaging and collaborative.

February 11, 2021:

The new moon in Aquarius is a special chance for you to key into a long-term goal and set yourself up for success by creating a step-by-step action plan.

February 1-25, 2021:

Venus, which oversees romance, beauty, and money, moves through your sign during this period, and you’ll be even more social, charming, and magnetic than usual. You might also be more inclined to experiment with your personal style.

December 19-May 13, 2021: