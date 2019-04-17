Here's How Friday's Full Moon Will Mess With Your Head

Image zoom Javier Díez/Stocksy

Take a deep breath: April’s full moon is here, though it’s not quite as intense as March’s stunning super worm moon. You may have heard of April’s full moon referred to as the pink moon — a reference to how Native Americans observed the seasons changing, as April brought the appearance of pink ground phlox, one of spring’s earliest flowers.

But, that doesn’t mean the April full moon, which will arrive on the 19th at 7:12 a.m. ET, will be all sunshine and flowers. In fact, it’ll take place in the same Zodiac sign as it did last month — the charming, but indecisive, air sign Libra. This means our relationships will be up for serious review once again.

As we mentioned last month, a Libra full moon highlights how we coexist with those around us, from our coworkers to our neighbors to our significant others. On one hand, this lunar phase and sign combo can put our social and romantic bonds on blast (anyone who felt personally victimized by the March 2019 full moon knows just how powerful this influence can be). But, it can also serve as an opportunity to reevaluate and, ultimately, improve our relationships.

So, hopefully you leaned into this energy and spent March’s full moon getting your interpersonal relationships in working order. This second full moon in Libra will still try to get under your skin and shake your confidence in your partnerships, but you should feel empowered to stand by the work you put in last month — if you feel good about the give-and-take dynamics between you and your loved ones, don’t sweat those lunar vibes.

Unfortunately, this full moon could very well sneak its way into other areas of your life, and into your sense of self, too. As often as Libra is characterized as the breezy social butterfly of the Zodiac, this sign has a very not-so-breezy perfectionist streak that shouldn’t be ignored. Ruled by Venus, the planet of the love and beauty, and represented by the balanced Scales of Justice, Libra craves symmetry and aesthetic appeal in all things. This desire, when amplified by the full moon, can make even the humblest people worry way too much about superficial flaws.

In other words, it isn’t just your interpersonal relationships that may need tending to on the 19th — you’ll also need to check in with the relationship you have with yourself. Make sure you aren’t getting hung up on your appearance or striving for perfection in how you present yourself to others. Instead, try to remember that perfection is always unattainable and that no one is demanding that you leave the house with every single hair in place. Holding yourself to that expectation would mean overlooking all the good that a full moon in Libra can do for you.

In the same way that this lunar phase isn’t asking you to demand the impossible from your partner, it doesn’t want you to freak out if you mess up a first impression at work, either. Simply put, the full moon in Libra should help you achieve a greater sense of balance. With your relationships, that might mean sharing the work of keeping them healthy and exciting. With yourself, that most likely means matching all the work you do with some serious self-care — and not stressing out when things don’t look exactly the way you hoped they would. Come to think of it, the wins you garner when things aren’t totally perfect are the ones most worthy of celebrating, no?

