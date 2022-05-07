I'm an Amazon Shopping Editor, and These Are 5 Deals I'm Adding to My Cart This Weekend
Amazon's weekend deals are here, and as usual, they don't disappoint. The retailer is currently running a limited-edition beauty sale on salon- and spa-worthy products from brands like OPI, Perricone MD, Oribe, Avène, and more. Additionally, tons of spring and summer fashion goodies are marked down, like these comfy pillow slides for over 40 percent off and this super cute ruffle mini dress that's wedding guest-material.
Below, shop the five best Amazon deals running this weekend:
- OPI Nail Polish in Strawberry Margarita, $9 (Originally $11)
- Joomra Pillow Slides, $20–$24 (Originally $40)
- Dokotoo Deep V-Neck Ruffle Long-Sleeve Mini Dress, $39–$40 (Originally $47)
- Vanity Planet Aira Ionic Facial Steamer, $45 with coupon (Originally $100)
- Dermablend Quick-Fix Body Foundation Stick, $25 (Originally $30)
OPI Nail Polish in Strawberry Margarita
I would be lying if I said I wasn't adding this OPI nail polish to my cart for its name alone, but it also happens to be a super cute color; I'm already planning on using it my first summer pedicure. If you've been keeping up with my favorite Amazon buys, you know I can't resist nail polish when it's on sale. I know bright pink isn't everyone's jam (though it should be), but fortunately, there happen to be plenty of other discounted OPI polishes you can check out in Amazon's beauty sale.
Shop now: $9 (Originally $11); amazon.com
Joomra Pillow Slides
I've amassed quite the collection of slides over the last two years… but that's not stopping me from buying yet another pair. Supermodels made cushy slides a trend last year, and it's still going strong, if you ask me. You can snag Joomra's popular pillow slides for over 40 percent off right now; they're best-sellers in both the women's and men's sandals category due to the nearly 3,500 people who've left them a five-star rating. I think they're definitely worth the buy, especially while on sale.
Shop now: $20–$24 (Originally $40); amazon.com
Dokotoo Deep V-Neck Ruffle Long Sleeve Mini Dress
This dress has been on my radar for a while, and I think it's about time I get it while it's 15 percent off. The ruffle mini dress has won over 8,300 shoppers thanks to how cute and flattering it is. It comes in 19 adorable colors and prints, has a deep V-neck, and a cheeky open back. Shoppers say it reminds them of "something from a boutique" and recommend it as a wedding guest dress.
"I cannot tell you how many compliments I got on this dress within the first 20 minutes of the wedding I wore it to," one customer wrote. "Everyone I passed adored it, and one girl ordered it that same night!"
Shop now: $39–$40 (Originally $47); amazon.com
Vanity Planet Aira Ionic Facial Steamer
I'm trying to add more skin tools to my routine, and I feel like a facial steamer is a good place to start. I love the feeling of getting my face steamed during a facial, so I figured I could give myself the same experience at home. Other than how nice it feels, face steaming has plenty of benefits, too, including increasing skin hydration, softness, and circulation.
Vanity Planet's Aira Iconic Steamer is a total steal at just $45 right now (plus, it comes with a cute headband). Not only do thousands of Amazon shoppers love it, but it even has celeb approval from Kate Hudson and Jessica Alba, who launched a limited-edition steamer with the brand last year.
Shop now: $45 with coupon (Originally $100); amazon.com
Dermablend Quick-Fix Body Foundation Stick
I've never tried body makeup but I'm definitely interested in it; I feel like it could come in handy during special occasions. This full-coverage foundation stick from Dermablend seems to be a winner based on shopper reviews; customers say it works like "magic" for everything from covering up tattoos to visible veins to discoloration. People say it's also an "excellent" face concealer and makes their skin look "flawless."
One shopper who has varicose and spider veins on their legs called the Dermablend stick a "lifesaver" and wrote that it's helped them feel more comfortable to "wear shorts throughout the summer."
Shop now: $25 (Originally $30); amazon.com