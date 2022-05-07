I'm an Amazon Shopping Editor, and These Are 5 Deals I'm Adding to My Cart This Weekend

I would be lying if I said I wasn't adding this OPI nail polish to my cart for its name alone, but it also happens to be a super cute color; I'm already planning on using it my first summer pedicure. If you've been keeping up with my favorite Amazon buys, you know I can't resist nail polish when it's on sale. I know bright pink isn't everyone's jam (though it should be), but fortunately, there happen to be plenty of other discounted OPI polishes you can check out in Amazon's beauty sale.