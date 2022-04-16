I'm an Amazon Shopping Editor, and These Are 5 Deals I'm Adding to My Cart This Weekend
Amazon is always full of deals, but this weekend's sale includes a surprising amount of well-known brands and popular products. The beauty section is brimming with discounts on things like the customer-loved Aquasonic electric toothbrush (it has over 52,000 five-star ratings!) and this highly rated hair removing device. Meanwhile, the fashion category has markdowns on goodies from Calvin Klein and popular leggings brand ColorfulKoala. Basically, you've got your work cut out for you.
Here are the five deals I'm adding to my cart, including a neck-firming lotion from luxe skincare brand Elemis and an $8 leave-in conditioner from Kristin Ess:
- Elemis Pro-Collagen Neck & Décolleté Balm, $66 (Originally $82)
- Kristin Ess Weightless Shine Leave-In Conditioner, $8 (Originally $10)
- Pura D'or Organic Vitamin E Oil, $9 (Originally $20)
- Calvin Klein Invisibles Seamless Wirefree Bra, $27–$32 (Originally $44)
- Hount Sleeveless Maxi Dress with Pockets, $29 (Originally $37)
Elemis Pro-Collagen Neck & Décolleté Balm
I'm only in my late 20s, but I've realized I should probably get a head start on my neck and chest skincare. You should really treat those areas like you do your face — which means exfoliating, using sunscreen, and most importantly, moisturizing. I don't have neck wrinkles, but I do have some fine lines (probably tech neck lines, TBH) that I'd like to get rid of, so I'm hoping Elemis' neck and décolleté balm will help. Made with sea buckthorn oil and algae extracts, it's packed with vitamins and fatty acids that help boost moisture, improve elasticity, and firm skin.
Shop now: $66 (Originally $82); amazon.com
Kristin Ess Weightless Shine Leave-In Conditioner
I'm obsessed with Kristin Ess hair products, so I'm excited to see a handful of things available for a couple bucks off at Amazon this weekend. If you haven't tried the brand yet, consider this your sign to do so. Every product smells fantastic and leaves my hair feeling light and soft. I need to restock, so I'm opting for the leave-in conditioner (my strands have been feeling a little dry lately), and I'll probably get this air dry cream and hair mask, too.
Shop now: $8 (Originally $10); amazon.com
Pura D'or Organic Vitamin E Oil
Vitamin E oil is one of those bathroom vanity basics that everyone should have… but somehow I don't. Pura D'or has one on sale for just eight bucks right now, so in my cart it goes. (That's the brand behind Amazon's best-selling hair growth shampoo, FYI.) The oil has tons of potential benefits, including keeping your skin barrier intact and moisturized, soothing irritation, and even accelerating the healing process of scars. I plan on using mine on my nail cuticles and stretch marks.
Shop now: $8 (Originally $20); amazon.com
Calvin Klein Invisibles Seamless Wirefree Bra
I've basically just worn bralettes (or gone braless) for the last two years, but now that I'm going out a bit more often and commuting to the office sometimes, my bralettes just aren't cutting it. My bra collection needs a major overhaul, but I'm going to start with this seamless and wirefree option from Calvin Klein. Shoppers have called it "insanely comfortable" and smooth, and say it doesn't lose shape in the wash. The black option is on sale starting at $27, but other colors are discounted in select sizes as well.
Shop now: $27–$32 (Originally $44); amazon.com
Hount Sleeveless Maxi Dress with Pockets
The weather has been warm in NYC lately. When it hit 80 degrees this week, I felt like I truly had nothing to wear, which is why I'm grabbing a couple of casual sleeveless maxi dresses to quickly throw on during those hot days. Customers said this option from Hount is lightweight, breathable, and flattering, which is exactly what I'm looking for. Plus, it has pockets, so it's a win all around.
Shop now: $29 (Originally $37); amazon.com