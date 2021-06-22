I'm an Amazon Shopping Editor, and These Are 5 Last-Minute Prime Day Deals I'm Adding to My Cart
Amazon's Prime Day kicked off yesterday, and if you haven't added anything to your cart yet, you may want to soon - the sales event officially ends tonight. There are thousands of amazing deals to take advantage of, from secret markdowns on designer labels to supermodel-approved beauty products you can snag for way less. I've been busy making quite a few purchases myself, including these best-selling biker shorts (they're only $14 right now!), a TikTok-viral moisturizer that'll leave you #glowing, and this celeb-loved tanning mousse that's 30 percent off.
Even though Prime Day is over soon, Amazon added a new batch of deals today, which means I'm not done shopping yet. Here are five last-minute deals worth shopping before they're gone for good:
- Maybelline Lash Sensational Mascara, $5 (Originally $9)
- Innisfree Daily UV Defense Sunscreen SPF 36, $11 (Originally $15)
- Crz Yoga Naked Feeling High-Waist Workout Leggings, from $21 (Originally $30)
- The Drop Caroline Raglan Tie-Dye Fleece Sweatshirt, $25 (Originally $45)
- Crest 3D White Professional Effects Whitestrips, $28 (Originally $50)
Maybelline Lash Sensational Mascara
It seems like everybody is obsessed with this mascara. Seriously, it has over 46,600 five-star ratings, and even used to be Meghan Markle's go-to back in 2018. It seems like a no-brainer to add it to my cart for just $5, especially when shoppers are raving that it's so good, they "don't go a day without it." While I'm at it, I'll also probably throw in a tube of Maybelline's other super popular, TikTok-famous Sky High mascara since it's super cheap right now, too.
Shop now: $5 (Originally $8), amazon.com
Crz Yoga Naked Feeling Leggings
I've been meaning to buy these leggings for ages, and I finally will now that they're just $21. In case you're not familiar with Crz Yoga, Amazon shoppers swear the brand's leggings have a super similar fit and feel to Lululemon's beloved Align pair. They have a high waistband with a hidden pocket and come in 44 pretty colors and prints. Over 16,700 reviewers are "in love" with them, saying that they're "buttery soft" and super comfortable. I'm having trouble deciding what color to buy, but I may just go with the classic black option.
Shop now: from $21 (Originally $30), amazon.com
Innisfree Daily UV Defense Sunscreen
This sunscreen is a total steal at just $11. Other than its budget-friendly price point, this is the same Korean beauty brand that makes the Dewy Glow Jelly Cream I'm getting, so I have a feeling this product will be just as good. It has a lightweight, water-based formula that's infused with green tea, and it's free of oxybenzone and octinoxate, making it reef-friendly, too. One shopper wrote: "This sunscreen is amazing - there's no white cast, no pilling, and no greasiness. It also moisturizes my skin and delivers the perfect amount of dewiness."
Shop now: $11 (Originally $15), amazon.com
The Drop Caroline Raglan Tie-Dye Fleece Sweatshirt
I own the fleece shorts version of this sweatshirt. They're really comfy, cozy, and stylish, so I'm excited to finally make it a matching set. Hundreds of shoppers love it because it's "not too tight, not too baggy, and really comfortable." It's even the best-selling fashion sweatshirt on Amazon right now. I really love all the tie-dye variations, so I'm considering buying another color, too.
Shop now: $25 (Originally $45), amazon.com
Crest 3D Whitestrips
I feel like Crest whitestrips are always on everybody's to-buy list when they go on sale. Not only is this discount amazing (they're 44 percent off!), but they're just a practical thing to have in your bathroom cabinet. After over a year of wearing a face mask, my teeth could probably use a little TLC as they make their (re)debut awkwardly smiling at the strangers I accidentally make eye contact with. Also, they have 35,000 five-star ratings and customers actually post before and after pictures with their reviews, so it seems like you really can't go wrong.
Shop now: $28 (Originally $50), amazon.com
