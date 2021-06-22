I'm an Amazon Shopping Editor, and These Are 5 Last-Minute Prime Day Deals I'm Adding to My Cart

Including a $5 mascara that 46,600 people are obsessed with.
By Christina Butan
Jun 22, 2021 @ 6:30 am
Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

Amazon's Prime Day kicked off yesterday, and if you haven't added anything to your cart yet, you may want to soon - the sales event officially ends tonight. There are thousands of amazing deals to take advantage of, from secret markdowns on designer labels to supermodel-approved beauty products you can snag for way less. I've been busy making quite a few purchases myself, including these best-selling biker shorts (they're only $14 right now!), a TikTok-viral moisturizer that'll leave you #glowing, and this celeb-loved tanning mousse that's 30 percent off.

Even though Prime Day is over soon, Amazon added a new batch of deals today, which means I'm not done shopping yet. Here are five last-minute deals worth shopping before they're gone for good:

Credit: Courtesy

Maybelline Lash Sensational Mascara

It seems like everybody is obsessed with this mascara. Seriously, it has over 46,600 five-star ratings, and even used to be Meghan Markle's go-to back in 2018. It seems like a no-brainer to add it to my cart for just $5, especially when shoppers are raving that it's so good, they "don't go a day without it." While I'm at it, I'll also probably throw in a tube of Maybelline's other super popular, TikTok-famous Sky High mascara since it's super cheap right now, too.

Shop now: $5 (Originally $8), amazon.com

Credit: Courtesy

Crz Yoga Naked Feeling Leggings

I've been meaning to buy these leggings for ages, and I finally will now that they're just $21. In case you're not familiar with Crz Yoga, Amazon shoppers swear the brand's leggings have a super similar fit and feel to Lululemon's beloved Align pair. They have a high waistband with a hidden pocket and come in 44 pretty colors and prints. Over 16,700 reviewers are "in love" with them, saying that they're "buttery soft" and super comfortable. I'm having trouble deciding what color to buy, but I may just go with the classic black option.

Shop now: from $21 (Originally $30), amazon.com

Credit: Courtesy

Innisfree Daily UV Defense Sunscreen

This sunscreen is a total steal at just $11. Other than its budget-friendly price point, this is the same Korean beauty brand that makes the Dewy Glow Jelly Cream I'm getting, so I have a feeling this product will be just as good. It has a lightweight, water-based formula that's infused with green tea, and it's free of oxybenzone and octinoxate, making it reef-friendly, too. One shopper wrote: "This sunscreen is amazing - there's no white cast, no pilling, and no greasiness. It also moisturizes my skin and delivers the perfect amount of dewiness."

Shop now: $11 (Originally $15), amazon.com

Credit: Courtesy

The Drop Caroline Raglan Tie-Dye Fleece Sweatshirt

I own the fleece shorts version of this sweatshirt. They're really comfy, cozy, and stylish, so I'm excited to finally make it a matching set. Hundreds of shoppers love it because it's "not too tight, not too baggy, and really comfortable." It's even the best-selling fashion sweatshirt on Amazon right now. I really love all the tie-dye variations, so I'm considering buying another color, too. 

Shop now: $25 (Originally $45), amazon.com

Credit: Courtesy

Crest 3D Whitestrips

I feel like Crest whitestrips are always on everybody's to-buy list when they go on sale. Not only is this discount amazing (they're 44 percent off!), but they're just a practical thing to have in your bathroom cabinet. After over a year of wearing a face mask, my teeth could probably use a little TLC as they make their (re)debut awkwardly smiling at the strangers I accidentally make eye contact with. Also, they have 35,000 five-star ratings and customers actually post before and after pictures with their reviews, so it seems like you really can't go wrong.

Shop now: $28 (Originally $50), amazon.com

Shop the rest of Amazon's Prime Day deals here.

More Amazon Prime Day 2021 Deals

© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.instyle.com