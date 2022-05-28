I'm an Amazon Shopping Editor, and These Are 10 Memorial Day Deals I'm Adding to My Cart This Weekend
It's Memorial Day weekend, which means there's probably a sale happening in every corner of the internet. I'm sticking to just a few sites so I don't get overwhelmed, and of course Amazon is at the top of my list. The retailer has discounted so many great summer finds, from gel nail polish kits and sunscreen to cute dresses and sunglasses.
I've sifted through it all to find some of the best Memorial Day deals on Amazon that are actually worth adding to your cart. (You're welcome.) Here are the 10 things I'm shopping this weekend, including a comfy wide-leg jumpsuit and my favorite razors ever:
Mangopop Ribbed Sleeveless Racerback Bodysuit
I'm a huge fan of Mangopop's comfy bodysuits, so I'm adding a couple of its sleeveless options to my cart for the summer while they're $19; I like that this one is ribbed and has a stylish racerback. Customers say it's "stretchy," "super soft," and "fits just right." Quite a few of the brand's styles are on sale, including this cute square neck tee and this sexy option with a chest cutout.
Hanes Moisture-Wicking Cotton Hipster Underwear
I'm always on the lookout for the next best undies, especially if they're moisture-wicking. This seamless and stretchy pack from Hanes looks promising, and I like that each pair has a wide, "toning" waistband. One shopper with sensitive skin said they're "so soft" and "fit like a glove."
Burt's Bees Anti-Aging SPF 30 Sunscreen
I've been thinking about getting this Burt's Bees sunscreen for a while, so I'm finally snagging it while it's just $10. Made with bakuchiol (a natural alternative to retinol), hyaluronic acid, aloe vera, and ceramides, the anti-aging SPF lotion tackles everything from skin firmness to hydration. A reviewer who "works in dermatology" said they opted for this Burt's Bees sunscreen because it's free of "harmful ingredients," leaves "no white residue," and is just as good as higher-end products.
Anrabess Smocked Cutout Wide-Leg Jumpsuit
I don't know about you, but I prefer to wear jumpsuits instead of dresses during the summer. I just find them to be more cooling and comfortable, plus I don't have to deal with dreaded, sticky thigh-rubbing. (IYKYK.) This option from Amazon customer-loved brand Anrabess has so many trendy details, including a cutout, smocked bodice, and wide-leg pants. I'm sold.
Kitsch Satin Scrunchies
I only use silk and satin scrunchies for my hair. If you haven't made the switch yet, trust me — it's life-changing (and better for your strands). A pack of Kisch's cute scrunchies are just $5 right now, so you don't have to convince me to add them to my cart. Over 12,200 Amazon shoppers love them, and they even have hair dresser approval.
Ohora Semi-Cured Gel Nail Strips
This might just be my millionth time talking about Ohora's gel nail stickers. (Seriously, I just raved about them.) Long story short, I don't get manicures anymore thanks to these high-quality and affordable nail wraps; they're super easy to use, last as long as a traditional gel manicure, and leave my nails damage-free. Several of the brand's designs are up to 20 percent off right now if you clip the coupon on the product page.
Pura D'or Organic Fractionated Coconut Oil
After becoming totally obsessed with Pura D'or's vitamin E oil (which is also on sale right now, BTW), I'm trying out this organic coconut oil from the brand next. Coconut oil is such a versatile beauty product: it's antimicrobial, anti-inflammatory, and full of fatty acids. You can use it as a body moisturizer, hair treatment, eye makeup remover — the list goes on. Shoppers say Pura D'or's coconut oil is "simply the best" and has helped with everything from soothing skin flare ups to fading stretch marks.
Filorga Oxygen-Glow Express Face Mask
This purchase actually isn't for me, it's for my mom. She's a big fan of Filorga's anti-aging products, so I'm getting her a little something while several products from the French brand are on sale. This face mask promises "radiant skin" in under 10 minutes thanks to its simultaneously plumping and exfoliating formula.
BIC Soleil Bella Scented Disposable Razors
Yes, I'm buying my favorite razors while they're marked down. (Practical sale purchases are always the smartest!) I've been using BIC's Soliel Bella razors for so many years I've lost count. I've tried many other razors and always go back to these — they're gentle and give me a close shave thanks to its precise four-blade design. I usually get the original blue pack, but I love the cute colors in the Sun Twist option, and they're scented. Smooth, tropical-scented summer legs, here I come.
Plaid & Plain High-Waisted Denim Shorts
I love a good pair of high-waisted denim shorts, but I always have trouble finding the right size and fit. This pair from Plaid & Plain has a fun ruched elastic waistband, which means they should be more comfy than traditional denim pairs that don't have much stretch. Customer reviews confirm that the waistband is "super stretchy," but still "fits perfectly without gaping." Shoppers also say they're comfortably oversized and "very stylish."
