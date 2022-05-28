I'm an Amazon Shopping Editor, and These Are 10 Memorial Day Deals I'm Adding to My Cart This Weekend

I love a good pair of high-waisted denim shorts, but I always have trouble finding the right size and fit. This pair from Plaid & Plain has a fun ruched elastic waistband, which means they should be more comfy than traditional denim pairs that don't have much stretch. Customer reviews confirm that the waistband is "super stretchy," but still "fits perfectly without gaping." Shoppers also say they're comfortably oversized and "very stylish."