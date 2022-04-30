I'm an Amazon Shopping Editor, and These Are 10 Things I'm Obsessed With Right Now

I'm a little late to the Ouai obsession, but I am here to say if you've been debating trying out the brand's popular rose oil — do it! I was pleasantly surprised at how lightweight the oil is; it absorbs easily and doesn't just sit on your skin. It has a subtle, delicate rose scent and is very easy to apply thanks to the smart pump packaging. You can use it both as a body or hair oil, too, which means after I'm done using it on my cleanly shaven legs, I can just use the residue on my hands for my damp hair. Love it.