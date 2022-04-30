I'm an Amazon Shopping Editor, and These Are 10 Things I'm Obsessed With Right Now
As a shopping editor who loves Amazon, I test a lot of products. And by "a lot," I mean I have at least 100 beauty products in my bathroom at all times and have officially reached maximum clothing capacity in my closet. But, alas, I do it all for… well, letting you in on what's actually worth buying out there.
Here are the 10 things I've been loving from Amazon lately, from a hair thickening shampoo to a super comfy pair of slides:
Ewedoos Exercise Dress
My favorite Amazon leggings brand finally jumped on the exercise dress bandwagon — and it's *beyond* comfortable. I've squeezed myself into some pretty uncomfortable (and expensive) exercise dresses, but this one molded to my body immediately. It's soft and smooth, and thanks to the built-in romper (which has pockets!), I feel super secure in it. Plus, it has a removable bra that makes my cleavage look good and not restricted. I'll likely be wearing this all summer while running errands.
RevitaLash Cosmetics Thickening Shampoo
I always have a thickening or volumizing hair shampoo in my haircare rotation, and recently it's been this gem from RevitaLash. The brand is best-known for its eyelash enhancing serum that Meghan Markle said she used once-upon-a-time (and over 4,600 Amazon shoppers love). The thickening shampoo has a salon-worthy scent and is free of parabens, sulfates, and phthalates. Every time I use it, my hair looks and feels fuller, so I'm excited to see what growth results look like in a couple of months.
Poppy & Pout 100 Percent Natural Lip Balm
Oprah included Poppy & Pout's natural lip balms on her Favorite Things of 2021 list, and now I get why. The moisturizing lip balm applies smoothly and actually softens lips — I apply it overnight and wake up to a pillowy pout with no cracks in sight. Made with beeswax, sunflower oil, coconut oil, and vitamin E, the balms come in eco-friendly packaging and 10 scents. I'm loving my Island Coconut balm and want to test brand's lip scrub (available in the same scents) next.
Dermalogica Daily Microfoliant Face Scrub Powder
Speaking of Oprah, here's another goodie she loves that I do, too: Dermalogica's Daily Microfoliant. I used to use it years ago, and even though I stopped, I remember I loved it. I decided to repurchase it and have not been disappointed — it's still just as good. Made with rice bran, papaya, and colloidal oatmeal, the microfine scrub is delicate but effective. My skin always feels and looks so good after using it. The best part is you can use it daily since it's so gentle. The big version is $62, but you can test it out with the $16 travel-size bottle.
Cushionaire Fame Recovery Cloud Slide
I recently texted my friend that I think these Cushionaire slides are the best $25 I've ever spent. I bought them on a whim via an Instagram ad (as one does), and while I was kind of expecting to return them, it was love at first slip-on. The slides are super bouncy and cushy, and dare I say, the most supportive sandals I've ever tried. I bought them with the intention to wear them outside but they're so comfy that I just can't stop wearing them indoors, so now I'm buying a second pair — they're that good.
Essie Hard to Resist Nail Strengthener Treatment
I've been using Ohora's semi-cured gel nail wraps on my nails lately, and while they leave my nails damage-free (I highly recommend them!), I still like to be conscious and use a treatment in between manicures so my nails remain as healthy as possible. I've been loving Essie's Hard to Resist strengthening treatment because it has a glowy pink tint that's pretty enough to use as nail polish on its own.
Pura D'or Organic Vitamin E Oil
If you're in the market for a multi-tasking oil that can do everything from improve the appearance of stretch marks to soften cuticles, add Pura D'or's vitamin E oil to your cart. Not only does it smell great, but I've found it to be effective for speeding up the healing of small scars on my hands (a result of having a rambunctious one-year-old cat). I haven't used it on my face but one shopper in their late 50s said it left their skin "glowing, luminous, and tight," and another customer even included before-and-after photos of how the oil helped with dark spots around their eye area. It comes in a large 4-ounce bottle and is on sale for just $11 right now.
Belif the True Cream Moisturizing Bomb
Moisturizer is the one thing in my skincare routine that always changes because I've never been fully satisfied with one. However, after trying Belif's True Cream Moisturizing Bomb, I think I've finally nailed one that I'll stick to for a while. The moisturizer is a classic for a reason: It has more than 32,000 reviews online across retailers thanks to the way it leaves skin soft and supple for hours after application. It absorbs super well and is nourishing without being heavy or sticky. Now I'm planning on trying a few other things from the brand, like this hydrating toner and skin-smoothing serum.
Fekkai Super Strength Multi-Tasker Balm
My hair gets oily pretty quickly, so I don't really use conditioner or hair treatments, but this hair-repairing Fekkai mask leaves my hair grease-free. It contains a "vegan alternative" to keratin that always makes my strands super soft and shiny after application. My mom even complimented my hair the first time I used it, so I can safely say the results are noticeable.
Ouai Rose Hair and Body Oil
I'm a little late to the Ouai obsession, but I am here to say if you've been debating trying out the brand's popular rose oil — do it! I was pleasantly surprised at how lightweight the oil is; it absorbs easily and doesn't just sit on your skin. It has a subtle, delicate rose scent and is very easy to apply thanks to the smart pump packaging. You can use it both as a body or hair oil, too, which means after I'm done using it on my cleanly shaven legs, I can just use the residue on my hands for my damp hair. Love it.
