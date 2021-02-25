TikTok Turned This ‘Heaven Sent’ Vibrator Into an Amazon Best-Seller

With social interactions cut to a minimum due to COVID-19, many have taken their sexual pleasure — quite literally — into their own hands. As a result, we've collectively raised our standards for sex toys, and justifiably so: Why waste time with a mediocre, run-of-the-mill vibrator when you could use one that promises mind-blowing orgasms?
TikTok just discovered a now formerly under-the-radar toy that surpasses every expectation, and by some miracle, it's only $50. A recent video about the Adorime Rose Clit Sucking Vibrator has earned more than 500,000 likes, and it's since become Amazon's best-selling clitoral vibe.
In the clip, user Gabrielle Jones urges viewers to buy the flower-shaped toy. "This thing right here? Amazing," she says, with a photo of the vibrator to her left. "It had me seeing the white light." The passion in her voice is palpable, and users in the comments took note: "Girl, you sound like you're holding back tears," one wrote.
Jones's infatuation with the Adorime vibrator is clearly warranted. Its rotating airflow has seven adjustable intensity levels, all of which are accompanied by vibrating pulsations. The device is made of waterproof, medical-grade silicone, and can be recharged via a magnetic USB base. When fully charged, it provides up to two straight hours of stimulation.
Amazon shoppers are so obsessed with this vibrator, they're calling it the "Soul Snatcher 2000." This reviewer was hooked after one use: "Let me start off by saying, I've already ordered a second one just in case something happens with this one. I've never been more in love than I am now! How can one little thing like this make all your problems fade away?"
"This is without a doubt my favorite toy thus far," wrote another. "Before ordering it, I heard so many good things about it and couldn't wait to get it for myself. Everything I heard — true! The variety of settings and rhythms are amazing, and the suction mixed with pulsating will drive you absolutely insane."
The Adorime Rose Clit Sucking Vibrator is backordered from the brand until March 3, but you can still order it now. If you'd rather receive it earlier, it's currently available to ship from third-party sellers like this one.
Shop now: $50; amazon.com