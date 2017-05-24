9 Chic Beach Towels That Will Upgrade Your Vacation Instagrams

Now that it’s officially summer, it’s totally acceptable—and encouraged—to spend all of your free time lounging outside in a swimsuit and sunnies. Whether that means heading to the beach, the park, or your own private outdoor oasis, you’ll need a bangin’ suit, a cute hat and shades, and a chic towel. Yes, we said a chic towel. We spend so much time perfecting the rest of our look, it would be a shame to mar the entire aesthetic with something boring or frayed. Below, we’ve collected a few of the most stylish towels on the market so you can turn a necessity into an accessory. Keep scrolling to check them out, and happy sunning.