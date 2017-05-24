9 Chic Beach Towels That Will Upgrade Your Vacation Instagrams

Courtesy
Sydney Mondry
May 24, 2017

Now that it’s officially summer, it’s totally acceptable—and encouraged—to spend all of your free time lounging outside in a swimsuit and sunnies. Whether that means heading to the beach, the park, or your own private outdoor oasis, you’ll need a bangin’ suit, a cute hat and shades, and a chic towel. Yes, we said a chic towel. We spend so much time perfecting the rest of our look, it would be a shame to mar the entire aesthetic with something boring or frayed. Below, we’ve collected a few of the most stylish towels on the market so you can turn a necessity into an accessory. Keep scrolling to check them out, and happy sunning. 

1 of 9

Matouk Towel

A pineapple print in neon shades screams summer. This design was dreamed up by Lulu DK and made with cotton velour.

($75; salliehome.com)

2 of 9

Lands' End Velour Beach Towel

Made from woven soft cotton, the Velour Beach Towel is sturdy enough to withstand the outdoors and plush enough for a full day of laying out.

($39; landsend.com)

3 of 9

Snowe Beach Towel

Make a bold impression with this luxurious, 100-percent cotton beach towel. We love the subtle bright pop of color.

($48; snowehome.com)

4 of 9

Fouta Beach Towel

Striped and tasseled, the Turkish-style towel from Serena and Lily gets more luxurious feeling with each wash.

($29; serenaandlily.com)

5 of 9

Kamp & Co. Torrey Kamp Towell

This geometric print number is sure to win you compliments on the beach. 

($99; nordstrom.com)

6 of 9

Dolce & Gabbana Printed Cotton-Terry Towel

Dolce & Gabbana created a super chic 'Mambo' print towel, which captures the vibes of the Spring 2017 collection.

($423; net-a-porter.com)

7 of 9

Beach, Please! Giant Beach Towel

Let everyone know you’re in a vacation state of mind with this graphic, lavender towel. #DoNotDisturb

($38; bando.com)

8 of 9

SunnyLife Montauk Luxe Towel

SunnyLife towels always include for patterns in chic colors that create a gorgeous modern look.

($50; shopbop.com)

9 of 9

Gray and Scour Peace Towel

You'll get double the mileage out of a double-sided towel, like this jacquard woven cotton towel by textile and graphic designer Lena Corwin. (Bonus: $5 from each sale is donated to Fellowship of Reconciliation, an organization working for peace, justice, and nonviolence.)

($68; thomassires.com)

