7 Chic Lunch Boxes You Will Want to Bring to Work

Considering bringing your lunch to work? If time, money, and heath are precious to you, then you should. There are numerous benefits to bringing lunch to work. Here are a few: It’s one of the easiest ways to save money. Prepping lunch means you are in complete control of what you're eating, making it easy to eat healthy and avoid making poor impulse choices. Plus, you avoid the long lines, giving you more time to eat and enjoy your lunch break.

If those simple benefits spark your interest in bringing your lunch to work, you’ll need a way to transport it there. Skip the flimsy paper and plastic bags and opt for a chic lunch box. It will insure your lunch arrives safely and in style.

Our three favorite words: add to cart. Sign up for our new shopping newsletter for exclusive discounts, celeb inspo, & more. Sign Up

VIDEO: How Much Can You Save by Bringing Your Own Lunch?

Here are our seven favorite chic and work appropriate lunch boxes you’ll actually want to use!