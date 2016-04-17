5 Tips for Being the Best Houseguest Ever

Getty Images
Playing the role of houseguest is an excellent way to score some quality time with friends, see a new destination through the eyes of a local, and save money on accommodations. But with great privilege comes great responsibility (to alter the famous words of Spider Man’s Benjamin Parker). Being the perfect visitor requires equal parts thoughtfulness and respect. To help you nail this combo, we’ve compiled a short list of tips that’ll see you through invites to the beach, the mountains, and beyond.