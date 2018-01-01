What 2018 Has in Store for Every Astrological Sign

Whether you're still waffling about your New Year's resolution or have an iPhone note full of them, don't forget to factor in how timing can propel you toward achievement—or set you back. Choosing the right moment to strive for your target and, just as important, to go easy on yourself, is key in accomplishing goals, says astrologer Kathy Biehl. To help refine your resolutions, we asked Biehl what the stars have in store for every astrological sign in 2018.

Compared to 2017’s fiery energy, 2018 will be dramatically different across the board, she says. With Saturn moving into Capricorn—which hasn’t been there since 1991—the new year exudes a serious overtone. Saturn, or as Biehl calls it, “the planet of adulting,” will bring order to all the chaos of the past year. So no matter what your sign is, it’s the time to buckle down and focus on your long-term goals.

There are two retrogrades this year. Venus, planet of love and money, will be in retrograde from Oct. 5 to Nov. 16, during which time things tend to not be as valuable as you might think, so Biehl advises against getting married, buying expensive items, or launching businesses then, instead reviewing past situations. Mars, the “action hero,” will be in retrograde from June 26 to Aug. 27, when Biehl suggests going over old territory and fixing problems.

ARIES (March 21-April 19)

Saturn will be in your career house, Aries, so gear up for a big year of career evolution. When it comes to setting your professional goals, this year is a marathon, not a sprint, says Biehl. In April, your hard work will pay off, presenting you with a career upgrade. You've gone through a number of transformations over the past few years, and after May, you'll finally feel more settled. August will bring a positive shift in the career and money zones, so look out for an unexpected promotion, a career change, or change in job responsibilities.

According to Biehl, this year will be characterized by a “lightning rod for universal wisdom,” so consider adding a wild card to your otherwise carefully thought-out goals, as you will see amazing results if you just go with your gut and take leaps of faith. By December, you can expect a long-term goal to be realized.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20)

You might love shaking things up, but this year is the time to reinvent yourself, Taurus. You will surprise yourself and the rest of the world if you commit to self-improvement. The key? You'll find that trusting your own expertise is your "magic card," says Biehl. If you're looking to learn something new, share something with the world, or travel abroad, start laying the groundwork for those aspirations. Give yourself until mid-summer to determine progress, and if you commit to these plans, you'll see favorable results in the long term.

In April, your doors will open to a personal breakthrough or change, and by the end of the summer, you will become much more confident being your own authority. While building your self-worth, you can also expect a beautiful deepening in your one-on-one relationships. By February, set your heart on these relationships and give them the whole year to blossom; October is your time for love.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20)

Gemini, the cosmos say it's time to grow up and commit in the new year, so don't waste the chance to ground yourself. Though this may frighten you, the more effort you put into building relationships, the better outcomes you'll see, Biehl says. While you're under the pressure to devote, you may encounter past loves or flirtations in early November to see how you feel about your current ties, and by the end of the year, you'll hit a "golden period" in personal relationships.

For your career, instead of exploring a variety of opportunities as usual, focus on choosing one or two ventures, investments, or relationships and dive in deep to build something tangible that could last, says Biehl. In the summer, you'll have the opportunity to assess and adjust whatever isn't to your liking. And although you may have one of the most agile minds of all the zodiac signs, sticking to your intuition is the best navigational career tool for you in 2018. If you have a creative goal in mind, plant the seed by February and discover what blossoms by December.

CANCER (June 21-July 22)

2018 is the year to get serious about your relationships, Cancer. If you're in a relationship that doesn't live up to your future expectations, you may either decide to work harder on it or choose not to invest any more effort, says Biehl. April is a strong action month for your relationships, whether it's a time for ultimatums, new people entering your life, or simply realizations of what you truly want out of your loved one. However, in August, you may be presented with the chance for a do-over. Just because you're only focused on meaningful relationships, though, doesn't mean you won't have fun. Taking risks in love could bring pleasant surprises. Open yourself up to the possibility of magic, says Biehl.

You may experience dramatic career instability starting in March, but in May, you will finally move into a much more fitting professional territory. If you're looking to switch up your career goals in 2018, understand that these changes may not go into effect until after May.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22)

For Leo, this new beginning means hard work on all fronts, so get ready to apply yourself on a day-to-day basis. Since you won't be able to slack off, be selective in your goals and make sure to take care of your body and sanity while doing so. If you're aiming to break a bad habit or commit to a change in your health, this is the time for you to act. At the same time, the new year is also a time for rebooting your relationships, says Biehl. You'll be so busy with work that you won't have time for B.S., and people who don't truly get you will eventually become irrelevant.

Building a secure base is also a priority for Leo this year. "Look at it as taking care of the stage that you're strutting on," syas Biehl. Focus on keeping yourself grounded, staying in great shape, and gathering the resources you need for long-term security. This could mean a huge breakthrough, like a career reinvention, around May. Dream big for 2018, and you'll see a whole world of possibilities in May and beyond. Around the holiday season, prepare for romance to come back into your life.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

Creativity is your focus this upcoming year, Virgo. Commit to your own creative output and work hard at it—it's amazing where that could take you, Biehl says. You've always been concerned about your long-term security, but this unpredictability will go away in the spring, and you will start to discover all the possibilities in your life, whether it's traveling to unfamiliar places or learning new things. Once you come to this realization, your career and bank account will thrive, and by the holiday season, you will feel stable again.

Romantically, love may materialize into a connection on all levels from February to December, says Biehl. You'll learn that you may struggle with turning romance into something more, so there's potential for a stronger partnership through creative outlets or spiritual love. "Wish for what you want, and let the cosmos bring it to you," she says.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

With this new start, Libra, you're called upon to take on real responsibility in your home, says Biehl. If you're thinking about moving or revamping your living space, April is the window for that change; however, your focus should be on staying put and working on your family, whether that means assuming other duties in the household or caring for loved ones. Once your home feels more stable, everything else will fall into place more easily, and once May passes, your insecurity in your relationships will fade away so you can start building toward different goals, perhaps expanding your career ambitions.

According to Biehl, this is also the time to maximize your earning potential; such a strong opportunity only comes once every 12 years. Hone in on mastering your talents and receiving a big paycheck for it. You may find yourself in work that not only has personal meaning to you but also brings in good money. Establish your career goals early in the year and you'll likely see results by the end of 2018.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

Scorpios love intensity, and you're in luck—the planet of good fortune and expansion, Jupiter, is in Scorpio until mid-November, which means it's an "unparalleled time to go for the gold," says Biehl. You have the opportunity to flourish during this timeframe in everything from love to your career. From May and on, expect fresh changes in your love life. If you're single, someone may enter your life unexpectedly, and if you're in a relationship, you’ll want to shake things up and remake the rules.

Though you usually enjoy your privacy, now is your power time; put yourself out there. You'll be challenged to open up and speak your mind in ways that you haven't before, whether it's mastering social media or working on your personal communication. You may find that your words carry a surprising amount of weight, so be responsible with them. After the summer months, expanding your idea of your own identity will translate into amazing career opportunities.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

Sagittarius, you are your personal CFO this year. It's the time to fully commit to your self-worth, says Biehl. Your eye is on the money—you're serious about the income you deserve, and you're always considering the financial implications of everything. Though delayed gratification unfortunately plays a part, hold tight because by April, you'll have the chance to change things up. But hang onto your optimism, as it will eventually wear itself out in November.

Your family life may have been rough recently, but peace and reconciliation are ahead all year long. "Magical things will happen, as if you've got a guardian angel steering things for you," Biehl says. Starting in May, you'll discover more flexibility and freedom in your schedule. Springtime will be epiphany central, and by the end of August, that new routine will fall into place. All of these changes will bring you stability and happiness starting late November and going into early 2019.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

You've been in personal evolution since 2008, and you've learned so much about yourself through it. So this year, Capricorn, put yourself first no matter what. Set incremental goals for who you want to be and project manage yourself (as you love to do). By the time June arrives, you will be able to tweak these plans, says Biehl. On the professional side, your career will bloom in August, while instability at home will pass in May.

2018 is also the year that your friends will help you strengthen your own identity, whether it's knowing people in positions of power or getting deeply involved with an organization. If you're associated with anything that is a compassionate force of good for humanity, countless doors will open for you all year long, Biehl says. "You can be a massive force for good in the world this year, while you're also taking care of your own business," she says. You may see yourself becoming a more fun-loving, creatively expressive person in 2018.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

Aquarius, stepping back and letting the puzzle piece itself together will be helpful to you for the year ahead. Why? A once-in-12-year career expansion is ahead of your, and it will be determined by your impact on the world. You are highly visible this year. "Aquarius has a board of directors in her subconscious, just sitting there with their arms crossed," Biehl says, so everything you do is under subconscious review. This is the year to form idealistic ambitions about your career and finances, trusting that those wishes will be granted.

If you've been feeling stuck at home, things will start to change for the better. In May, a door will finally be opened for you, Biehl says, and this newfound freedom and calm will lead to a different approach to home and family. No matter what's currently going on with in relationships, you will find them moving into a new phase. Both you and the people you are close with sharing who they really will be critical for this.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20)

Whether you think so or not, Pisces, you're a conduit for the miraculous, and reality will show you that in 2018. You have the ability to find the value in everybody, including yourself. This year, it's important to broadcast your own creative voice, whether it's through books, podcasts, or any other form of media. With that said, it is important to surround yourself with reliable, trustworthy people who will be with you for the long haul.

Think about solidifying your long-term wishes; focus on things you truly want in your life. If you've been putting together your bucket list, you may be able to check off some major items this year. You'll also see your career taking a bold turn by the holiday season. You may get really adventurous, so be sure to choose your path carefully.