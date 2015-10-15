The 20 Most-Pinned Travel Locations Will Give You a Serious Case of Wanderlust

Rita Kokshanian
Oct 15, 2015 @ 3:00 pm

Winter is coming, which means while it's time to start layering up in cute cold weather styles, it's also the time of year when we start to dream of escaping the cold weather in favor of a more tropical locale. And although we can't all afford to drop everything and jet off, there's one easy way to take a vacation right from the comfort of your desk: Pinterest. The social media platform has just released its list of the 20 most pinned places, and they are sure to give you a serious case of wanderlust (and satisfy your desire to escape, all at the same time). From the U.S. to New Zealand and Europe and everywhere in between, keep reading to see the 20 top pinned locations. 

1 of 20 Getty Images

Positano, Campania, Italy

2 of 20 Marc Serota/Getty Images

Musha Cay Island, Bahamas

3 of 20 HOANG DINH NAM/AFP/Getty Images

Hanoi, Vietnam

4 of 20 Universal Images Group via Getty Images

Havasu Falls, Grand Canyon, Arizona, U.S.A. 

5 of 20 DeAgostini/Getty Images

Petrohué Falls, Chile

6 of 20 Wolfgang Kaehler/LightRocket via Getty Images

Jarlshof, Shetland, Scotland

7 of 20 Getty Images

Kyoto, Japan

8 of 20 Marka/UIG via Getty Images

Port Fairy, Victoria, Australia

9 of 20 Wolfgang Kaehler/LightRocket via Getty Images

Glacier National Park, Montana, U.S.A.

10 of 20 Marka/UIG via Getty Images

Tulum, Mexico

11 of 20 Dominik Bindl/Getty Images

Lisbon, Portugal

12 of 20 Justin Stephens/Bravo

New Orleans, Louisiana, U.S.A.

13 of 20 Gard Karlsen/Solent News/REX Shutterstock

Kjeragbolten, Norway

14 of 20 Christopher Lee/Getty Images

Marrakesh, Morocco

15 of 20 Dan Kitwood/Getty Images

Cape Town, South Africa

16 of 20 IStock

Somoto Canyon, Nicaragua

17 of 20 Visions of America/UIG via Getty Images

Los Angeles, California, U.S.A.

18 of 20 Wolfgang Kaehler/LightRocket via Getty Images

Milford Sound, Fiordland National Park, New Zealand

19 of 20 Matt Cardy/Getty Images

Reykjavik, Iceland

20 of 20 Andrew Harrer/Bloomberg via Getty Images

New York City, New York, U.S.A.

