The 20 Most-Pinned Travel Locations Will Give You a Serious Case of Wanderlust

Winter is coming, which means while it's time to start layering up in cute cold weather styles, it's also the time of year when we start to dream of escaping the cold weather in favor of a more tropical locale. And although we can't all afford to drop everything and jet off, there's one easy way to take a vacation right from the comfort of your desk: Pinterest. The social media platform has just released its list of the 20 most pinned places, and they are sure to give you a serious case of wanderlust (and satisfy your desire to escape, all at the same time). From the U.S. to New Zealand and Europe and everywhere in between, keep reading to see the 20 top pinned locations.