12 Hot Products for When You're Perpetually Chilly

Courtesy
Sydney Mondry
Jan 18, 2016 @ 12:45 pm

We all have that one friend—or are that friend—who's constantly cold, no matter the weather. Perhaps the problem lies in poor circulation, or maybe your companion is simply used to a warmer clime, but watching a perpetually chilly pal shiver her way through the day is enough to make your teeth sympathetically chatter. So we're here to help! Below, 12 hot products to keep you and your freezing friends toasty all winter long.

1 of 12 Courtesy

Wonki Ware Mug

Handmade in South Africa, this simple porcelain clay mug is a perfect addition to your desk. Fill (and refill) with your favorite hot beverage.

$32; privethouse.com

Advertisement
2 of 12 Courtesy

Cloud Throw

A deliciously nubby throw to keep on your bed, your favorite chair, or even at the office.

Price upon request; homenature.com

3 of 12 Courtesy

Cleopatra Cowl

Mix-and-match the base and trim colors for a comfy customized cowl, which is hand-knitted with 100% domestic merino wool.

$215; loopymango.com

Advertisement
4 of 12 Courtesy

Oyuna Beige Seren Cushion Cover

Made with 100% cashmere sustainably sourced from Mongolia, this snuggly, textured cushion cover has just the right amount of detail to jazz up a bedroom or living room. 

$266; abchome.com

Advertisement
5 of 12 Courtesy

Dansk Kobenstyle Casserole

We love this punchy teal dish, which has welded cool-touch handles and a convertible lid that can be used as a trivet. Cook up a comforting casserole to beat the winter chill. 

$80; jet.com

Advertisement
6 of 12 Courtesy

Cashmere Ballet Slippers

Your feet deserve these cozy cocoons made of pure cashmere. Slip them on when you get home from work… or just bring them to the office with you.

$49-$59; restorationhardware.com

Advertisement
7 of 12 Courtesy

Marbled Ink Teapot

This glazed stoneware pot is chic and microwave safe to boot, which means quick and easy refills all day long.

$40; anthropologie.com

Advertisement
8 of 12 Courtesy

Oriental Beauty Oolong Tea

The Oriental Beauty blend, which contains notes of muscat grape, grilled almond, dried figs, and rose, was the most precious tea in 19th century Taiwan. Brew a mug, sit back, and relax. 

$18; te-nyc.com

Advertisement
9 of 12 Courtesy

Faux Fur Throw

We plan on wrapping ourselves in this luscious blanket and staying there until Spring. The neutral Belgian linen backing makes it versatile enough for any room.

$395; calypsostbarth.com

Advertisement
10 of 12 Courtesy

Sofia Cashmere Fair Isle Knit Hat

This adorable cashmere hat topped with a natural fox fur pom-pom will keep your noggin warm all winter. Bonus: it doubles as a flawless bad-hair-day solution. 

$115; bergdorfgoodman.com

Advertisement
11 of 12 Courtesy

Aberdeen Slipper

Made with a mix of suede and rabbit fur, these indoor-outdoor slippers might just be our new cold-weather staple. The grosgrain ribbon is an extra cute, feminine detail. 

$98; toryburch.com

Advertisement
12 of 12 Courtesy

Malted Vanilla Hot Chocolate

This snow day favorite from Cocoa Santé includes nonfat milk powder and cocoa sourced from the Dominican Republic and South America, yielding a rich and creamy cup every time. Plus, the mix comes in single-serve pouches so you can enjoy the beverage whenever, wherever.

$12; mouth.com

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!