We all have that one friend—or are that friend—who's constantly cold, no matter the weather. Perhaps the problem lies in poor circulation, or maybe your companion is simply used to a warmer clime, but watching a perpetually chilly pal shiver her way through the day is enough to make your teeth sympathetically chatter. So we're here to help! Below, 12 hot products to keep you and your freezing friends toasty all winter long.