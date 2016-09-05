11 Gorgeous Ways to Style an All-White Kitchen

Neil Kelly

This versatile classic is back, and better than ever. Here's how to make it yours.

PORCH.COM/JACQUI ADAMS
Sep 05, 2016 @ 7:45 am

The all-white kitchen trend is officially back in swing, and it looks like it’s here to stay. White kitchens are clean, bright, and work well with decoration styles from traditional to modern.

Whether you warm your white kitchen up with butcher block counters, go for bright elegance with a marble backsplash, or make it country with pretty window treatments, a white kitchen can elevate your home’s look. Which of these eleven great ideas would look most beautiful in your house?

1 of 11 Hyde Evans Design

Clean Countryside

Beadboard cabinets and a stainless steel range make this kitchen rustic without losing its simple sophistication.

2 of 11 Charles Vincent George Architects

Midcentury Cottage

Checkered tile floors in sepia tones give this open kitchen a vintage feel, while open shelving keeps the space low-slung.

3 of 11 Coburn Architects PC

Simple and Bright

A clean color palette of white and grey accented with yellow, red, and blue makes this kitchen minimal without feeling sterile.

4 of 11 Mosaik Design & Remodeling

French Farmhouse

Lavender and yellow toile roman blinds and creamy, rather than stark, white tones make this white kitchen soft and warm.

5 of 11 Universal Roof & Contracting

Pristine Palette

Pure white tones and frosted glass turn up the lights in this sparkling white kitchen.

6 of 11 Shearer Painting

Shades of Grey

A warm grey wall, a tile backsplash, and coffered beadboard ceilings are just some of the textures adding interest to this clean, white kitchen.

7 of 11 Paul Moon Design

Sophisticated Shine

A large island and crackled glass pendant lights anchor this kitchen’s light palette, making it modern without feeling stark.

8 of 11 Neil Kelly

High Contrast

Dark, glossy wood floors and old-fashioned details such as a plate rack and a china hutch make this kitchen pop.

9 of 11 Neil Kelly

Delicate Diner

Diner-style seating and a checkered backsplash make this kitchen a dinner destination.

10 of 11 HOUSEplay Interiors

Sparkling Sun

A clever combination of true white cabinets and walls, marble counters and backsplashes, and an unconventional white hood make this kitchen sparkle with light.

11 of 11 Neil Kelly

Warm Wood

A butcher block island and matching honey floors soften this kitchen’s whites, making them glow with warmth.

This article originally appeared on Porch.com.

