Amazon Shoppers Say This Stretchy and Comfortable Denim Skirt Is a "Summer Wardrobe Staple"

You'll wear this '90s style all season.

Jailynn Taylor is fashion designer turned fashion and beauty writer.
May 25, 2023

​​Denim skirts have been on the up and up with the ‘00s resurgence, and everything from trendy micro-minis to floor-draping maxis has had a tight hold on the fashion community the last few summers. The beauty of these timeless pieces lies in their versatility: You can take it from work to play with the swap of a top (think button-down and heels to scarf-top and sandals.) Whether you prefer a maxi, midi, or shorter length, the fashion scene is embracing denim skirts in all their glory. But the mini-midi length hits that hemline sweet spot that's not too risqué but makes you feel comfortably covered. So where can you get the perfect denim skirt for your summer styling needs? Lexi's Amazon storefront has a Stretch Denim Skirt that shoppers can't get enough of.

The denim skirt is available in 34 colors, including light, medium, and dark washes, as well as classic gray, white, and black. It comes in an inclusive size range of two through 24 plus and has four different silhouettes that cater to various occasions and preferences. The lightweight fabric combines cotton and spandex for a soft-and-stretchy texture. The design features a classic button front and zipper closure, belt loops, two pockets, and an above-the-knee length. 

Lexi Womens Super Comfy Stretch Denim Skirt

Amazon

Shop now: $27-$29; amazon.com

If you need help styling the summer staple, celebrities like Kylie Jenner, Emily Ratajkowski, Kerry Washington, and Dua Lipa are just a few celebs who have been spotted sporting denim skirts and pairing them in ways that can easily be replicated. For example, Jenner styled hers with a white leather jacket and a sheer top to balance out the more modest coverage on her lower half. Ratajkowski kept it simple, pairing her denim skirt with a simple white tank and sneakers. On the other hand, Washington and Dua Lipa spiced their longer-length denim skirts up with denim-on-denim play. 

Celebs aren't the only ones getting a fair amount of use out of their denim skirts, Amazon shoppers are going back for seconds with this midi moment. One reviewer described the skirt as a "rare find" and a "summer wardrobe staple." They said the back vent wasn't "too high up the thigh," the hem hits at a "modest length," and that it's "very comfortable." Another shopper returned for a second denim skirt and said they "fit perfectly" and were "flattering." They also said they're "stretchy" and a "nice length." A final reviewer shared that the skirt was "extremely comfortable" and doesn't "tug" or "[ride] up" while offering "plenty of give [around] the hips." 

Add Lexi's Stretch Denim Skirt to your summer wardrobe, starting at just $27 on Amazon.

