The Comfy Pair of Levi's Jeans We Named the Best Butt-Lifting Style Is Up to 55% Off at Amazon

While some people have a complicated relationship with denim, I actually love shopping for jeans. My go-to style is usually a straight-leg cut with a vintage feel in a light or medium wash. I'm not afraid to venture into other styles, but I know what works for my body type — and since jeans are an investment, I want to know I'll love them past what's currently trending. However, when I catch Levi’s (aka, my long-time favorite denim brand) on sale, I'm more comfortable testing out a new style. And with Amazon Prime Day right around the corner, Levi's has dropped prices on some of its shopper-loved styles, like the Wedgie Straight Jeans, by up to 55 percent.

What I like most about Levi's Wedgie Straight Denim is they can be worn any time of year. They have a breezy cropped fit that sits above the ankle, meaning they can easily be paired with boots in the winter and sandals in the summer. Available in 15 different washes and distress levels, they come in sizes 23 through 32 and feature a button fly closure, a snug fit at the hip, and two spacious pockets at the front and back of the pants.

Right now, you can shop the jeans on sale for as little as $36, depending on your size and wash preference.

While I am patiently waiting to test this style out for myself, nearly 2,000 Amazon shoppers have given these classic jeans a five-star rating and raving reviews to match. One shopper who only wears Levi’s jeans said that the Wedgie Straight Jeans are "comfortable" and "fit true to size." They also shared that the jeans are "lightweight" and the fabric is "very soft." ”The hype for these are real,” another customer raved. “I have been on the hunt for a pair of jeans that fit and flatter, and these are it.” A final shopper said the denim "hugged" their body, and they were able to "comfortably squat" and "kneel" in these jeans without them pinching or feeling too tight.

In addition to glowing shopper reviews, InStyle also named Levi’s Wedgie Straight Jeans the best overall jeans for “lifting up the butt.” One tester noted that “the seaming helps emphasize your curves. They sort of pull up in between your legs — hence the 'Wedgie' — but not uncomfortably.”

I definitely plan on adding the Levi's Wedgie Straight Jeans to my collection while they’re on sale ahead of Amazon Prime Day, and I recommend that you do, too.

